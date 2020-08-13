Prince Andrew’s staff leaked Harry & Meghan’s relationship to the press in 2016

Prince Andrew was out and about in Windsor yesterday, riding a horse in the British heatwave. I thought Andrew would perhaps already be up in Scotland with his dear mummy, but I guess not. Perhaps he doesn’t feel like he should travel at the moment, lest he somehow get “renditioned” to America for FBI questioning about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew’s name crops up somewhat early in Finding Freedom, during Prince Harry’s courtship with then-Meghan Markle. Meghan and Harry had been quietly dating for months, both of them traveling back and forth from Toronto and London with no one the wiser. Harry knew that as soon as the story broke, all eyes would be on Meghan, and he and Meghan both went through great lengths to hide their relationship. When Harry was in Toronto around Halloween 2016, the story broke – and FF notes that the leak to the British papers came from one of Prince Andrew’s staffers. How did Andrew’s staff know? My guess is that Harry told Eugenie all about Meghan (FF says as much) early on in their relationship, and Eugenie told her father and her father’s staff. It almost feels like that sets some kind of tone for what will unfold over the next four years too – Andrew actively hiding behind Harry and Meghan, with a complicit palace structure choosing to throw H&M to the wolves while simultaneously protecting Andrew.
Harriet Hall at the Independent had a great column about this very thing, the comparison to how the palace treated Andrew versus the Sussexes. Here’s an excerpt:
Buckingham Palace had failed to protect the Sussexes, they’d had enough. It simply wasn’t worth it – and certainly not for a man who had watched his mother similarly hounded.Finding Freedom describes Harry reading a tabloid article one day and being “disgusted” by how the paper had portrayed him. The book describes the duchess’ despondence on their final day, telling staff “it didn’t have to be this way,” as she said her goodbyes.
Did it have to be this way? It wasn’t this way for Prince Andrew. He managed to cling on to his royal income and philanthropic pursuits years after being photographed with his friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Why was there no Palace-approved Meghan and Harry interview where they had the chance to tell their story? When Prince Andrew was given royal approval to sit in Buckingham Palace and talk about enjoying doughballs and being sweat-free, as he denied claims he raped then 17-year old Virginia Guthrie who alleges she was part of a sex trafficking ring run by Epstein. Prince Andrew has denied all accusations against him.
…I believe his arrogance and untouchability were in stark contrast to Meghan’s constant attempts to ingratiate herself with the royals and involve in philanthropic pursuits, but being continually hounded by the elements of the press for opening her own car door, exposing shoulder flesh, wanting to keep her son away from the glare of the limelight or daring to have a difficult family life. That combined with the picture we have been provided of what life was like inside the Royal Family, it is no wonder things ended up the way they did.
Why did Buckingham Palace, the book asks, not work harder to break free from their “no comment” approach to dismiss the numerous unfounded rumours surrounding her? It is all so sour compared to those joyous pictures of the Sussexes wedding day.
“Why was there no Palace-approved Meghan and Harry interview where they had the chance to tell their story?” Because the point was always to silence Meghan and Harry (specifically Meghan) and to use M&H as cover for Andrew. Andrew was mummy’s favorite. Raping underage human trafficking victims is preferable to “being biracial.”
What is Eugenie’s role in this? Did she unwittingly throw Harry under the bus never dreaming her father would be part of the leak. Or did she flat out throw her cousin to the hounds?
The book also states (as was fairly well known for years) that Harry was very close to the York sisters – Eugenie especially. It doesn’t seem like there was any bad blood until the wedding-adjacent pregnancy announcement. So I would think they were still close then, and maybe Eugenie didn’t realize her father would use that information against Harry and Meghan?
Exactly. H and M and Eugenie and Jack double dated prior to the news coming out, and were even together that Halloween when they got the news of the leaks. The only mention of a problem was the wedding adjacent pregnancy announcement. And even then, that may have been smoothed over (slightly overlapping vacations at Clooney’s house).
Either Eugenice innocently slipped, or the Kensington/York aides or security gossiped between each other and Andrew found out that way.
Yes, it sounds like they were still friendly after Eugenie’s wedding. I’m guessing that Eugenie innocently told her father about her upcoming trip and how she’d get to see Harry and his new girlfriend, and her father (and his staff) took it from there. I think if Harry felt like Eugenie had sinister motives he would have kept her at a distance after that-but she seemed to really like Meghan, and the four of them spent a lot of time together.
OR perhaps she was just having a discussion with her father and the subject of Harry came up and she nonchalantly mentioned that he was dating someone new. You know things that like do tend to come up in conversation. If I’m talking to my dad he will definitely ask me how my cousins are doing even though we’re all grown adults and even though both of my cousins are married if they were not and one had a new girlfriend, I would mention that not even thinking twice.
I think this is what happened. I don’t think Eugine spilled with malicious intent. This also proves that the staff was gross and leaking from the very beginning.
The timing makes me think she told her father/mother maybe that day or the day before, just something like “oh we’re going to a party tomorrow night with Harry and his new GF” – and then the news was almost immediately leaked, because it leaked when Harry was in Toronto.
Remember Harry used her house for the Ed Sheeran video, which was after Eugenie and Jack’s wedding, and I think overall they’re supposed to be close still, so I honestly don’t think Eugenie cared “that” much about the wedding/pregnancy “announcement.” Like I said yesterday, I think her parents cared a lot more.
It makes Eugenie look naive if she did tell her father about Harry’s new relationship. She must have known that her father would have been leaked that information. Then again, she’s runs an anti-slavery charity while her father is implicated in child prostitution and sex trafficking.
she sd have known better
Well in that case I am very happy that Meghan announced her pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding and stole the spotlight from her and the York family. I am so happy Meghan and Harry left that toxic family behind.
I was thinking the same thing. The wedding misstep was sweet unintentional revenge.
I don’t think Eugine said anything with hopes that it’d leak. Her and Harry still seem close (overlapping vacations at the Clooney’s and Harry using her home for that video with Ed Sheeran) after everything so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt. I’m really side eyeing her parents. Andrew’s staff leaking the relationship, the tiara fiasco, the shady comments about Eugine’s wedding in comparison to H&M‘s…..and then them constantly being thrown under the bus as cover for Andrew….it’s too much.
This Fucking Villain.
Absolutely agree. What a hateful, despicable person. To do that to his own nephew to escape well deserved media attention from his own crimes is appalling. When the time comes, I hope Charles cuts him viciously and swiftly. Horrible human being.
Looking at Andrew’s smug-ass rapist face makes me so angry. I can’t believe he is the hill Petty Betty is willing to die on.
I love that they called this out directly. THIS is where any plausible narrative regarding the Firm’s treatment of Harry and Meghan falls a part on every single level.
Quit protecting your spoiled, disgusting, son, Liz. He’s gross and you’re tainting the crown by doing so.
It is so odd, with decades in protecting the Crown sacrificing any real parenting of her oldest kids…. so many things done in the name of duty. At the end of the day she will chunk it all to protect her disgusting sexual abuser son. Maybe all those sacrifices weren’t for the crown… maybe she is just a rotten person too.
Yes, that article is really dead-on and just destroys any arguments about whether or not H&M could have defended themselves, or whether or not taking away the HRH or whatever was necessary. they could have ,and it wasn’t.
Eugenie has always been very loyal to her father, Andrew. She helps him boost the York brand. Her royal charity work in support of sextrafficked women was initiated by Prince Andrew himself in 2012 (Key to freedom project)!!! 🙄 another coverup?! Since the accusations against Andrew (about his connections to Epstein) restarted mid 2019, Eugenie has postponed her work for this charity, therefore protecting her father’s reputation. She’s clearly more loyal to her father than to Harry. The FF revelation of the leak through Andrew’s staff is no surprise.