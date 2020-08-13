FF: Duchess Kate never showed ‘much interest’ in meeting Meghan in 2017

From the early excerpts of Finding Freedom, we knew that there would be some tea about “the war of the duchesses,” and what the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship was really like, behind-the-scenes. We already learned that Kate did zero labor (she’s so lazy) when it came to welcoming Meghan into the family. Kate and Meghan first met on January 10th, 2017, soon after Harry and Meghan returned from a trip to Norway to celebrate the New Year. Meghan was not the fiancee yet, she was just the royal girlfriend, and Harry was the one pushing for Kate and Meghan to meet. It didn’t go well:
The couple returned to London, where Meghan finally met Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. The January 10 get-together at the Cambridges’ Apartment 1A home was brief, but Harry wanted to make sure the two had a chance to connect. Despite the fact that Harry was a regular guest in her household, Kate had seemingly not shown much interest in finding out who this woman was who had made her brother-in-law so happy. But that indifference wasn’t necessarily directed toward Meghan. “The Duchess is an extremely guarded person,” a friend explained. After she married William, she was careful about letting others in to her social circle. Her friends today—including Lady Laura Meade and Emilia Jardine-Paterson, both of whom married friends of William’s—are for the most part the same ones she had on her wedding day. Like her husband, Kate ran in a tight group.
Meghan brought a present for the duchess, who had celebrated her birthday just a day earlier. The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then twenty-month-old Charlotte. The meeting ended with Kate letting Meghan know that she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything. Having been through the experience of being a royal girlfriend herself, Kate knew how trying it could be to suddenly have one’s personal life laid bare.
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
I think… a lot of different things can be true at once. Maybe Kate did tell Meghan to contact her if she needed anything, and I also think Kate was immediately jealous of Meghan and saw Meghan as a rival. Of course Kate had never shown any interest in meeting Meghan – Kate has never shown any interest in spending time with any women besides her mother and sister. From the start, Meghan put in the labor.
Finding Freedom also dials down the “war of the duchesses” narrative and sources say that Meg and Kate “had struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met…Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.” We also get a confirmation: Kate brought flowers to Meghan for Meghan’s birthday – I would assume this was in 2019 – and FF notes: “Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press.” Oh, and FF says that Kate rubbed Meghan’s back at Wimbledon after Serena Williams lost in the 2019 final. The point FF makes repeatedly is that while Kate and Meghan were not friendly and were competitive, the real story was always about Harry versus his family and the “institution.”
For those that have been keeping up we know it was so much more than just Kate being a guarded person. Them essentially dropping Harry after he started dating Meghan and never showing up at their home after they started dating (even after having been invited) is so shady to me.
Had similar experiences myself, id get a job i wanted or date a guy id liked for some time and they couldn’t be bothered to have empathy for me because some people see you as having value to them if you meet their needs only-which we see him being used as a scapegoat for their bad press and kates emotional support as william doesnt seem bothered to.
I feel sorry for Charlotte, that little girl is never going to have a healthy view of herself or functional relationships with other women with a mother like Kate.
Yep, agree. And the grandmother… grim.
Anne seems to have done fine and it couldn’t have been great being the only daughter of a working monarch. Sarah Chatto seems to have had a happy life too and Margaret’s life was a hot mess.
The point about Kate not having many friends beyond the ones she had before she was married – and the ones cited were married to friends of William – shows that this is how she’s wired. It’s probably how she was raised. She didn’t pick out Meghan to snub. It doesn’t look like she’s particularly friendly with the Yorks or Zara. I’d be curious as to whether she was friendly with Harry’s other girlfriends. My guess is no.
Yeah no kidding. Charlotte will be raises to be the new Harry. But she will have the complication of being a girl with Kate and Mummy Grim as role models. Not gonna be great.
Eh, I think Louis will be the new Harry. He’s the spare boy, whereas Charlotte is the only princess in the next generation (so far anyways – I have a feeling another baby might happen after all this stuff has come out).
I’m almost done with the book-and Kate’s presence is almost nil. The authors make a point of saying they really had nothing in common, and that Kate and William made no effort to try and include them in their lives. There’s no dramatic “fight”, it just sounds like Kate could never really be bothered. Harry comes across as being disappointed that their families weren’t close-and that was something he’d always dreamed of-but that they were leading separate lives from the get go.
Agree – that is my takeaway from the book too. I think Meghan hoped that they would bond and made an effort but Kate just simply did not feel like bothering so she didn’t. I could see how that coldness + KP’s refusal to combat fake negative stories that directly put Meg and Kate in conflict was what soured things. I also think Kate was uber jealous of Meghan and that probably led to some of the coldness and resentment. She’s a small woman.
I do believe there was some jealousy coming from Kate. Meghan’s presence meant Kate lost Harry’s “attention”. But what is not being said is fact that Kate has never had a black friend. I think Kate being guarded was partly because Meghan was black.
Yes and guarded I am guessing as a polite word to use for it.
It’s interesting that Harry was looking for a woman who could make him a better man and William clearly wanted someone who would fall in line with his bitchery.
Why would she show any interest in meeting anyone who would usurp her as Harry’s “best” female friend and confidante at that time? Bill was off working half-days amd playing with big metal toys like helicopters and air ambulances in those days,so she was hanging our with Garry a lot. I remember the press saying then how close they were. I just hope harry and Meghan survive all this.
Kate is friendly towards people who can do something for her and her immediate family. That’s it. It’s partly why her charity work record is so lacking. She gained more from the rewears and budget plane stunts than befriending Meghan. So she stayed cold.