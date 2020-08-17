Dorm and frat outbreaks at UNC Chapel Hill bring in-person instruction to question

Many parents dropped their children off at college this weekend. I’m thinking of you and I can’t imagine how hard that must be at this time. UNC Chapel Hill has been one of the first colleges in the US to open in-person instruction this year, with classes starting last Monday, August 10th. So far there have been three different outbreaks that we’ve heard about, all in under a week. There have been outbreaks in two dorms and a fraternity. Unsurprisingly, faculty are now calling for them to go to an online-only model. North Carolina Policy Watch has details from an internal memo that the faculty chair sent to their board, asking that the chancellor be allowed to end in-person classes. It sounds like they have so much bureaucracy, which is typical for higher education.
Dr. Mimi Chapman, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, has appealed to the UNC Board of Governors to allow the school’s chancellor to choose whether to end in-person instruction and on-campus for the fall semester.
On-campus sources with direct knowledge of the numbers told Policy Watch Saturday the three clusters represent dozens of infections, with contact tracing seeking to determine wider exposure.
“In the last two days, within the first week of classes, already three clusters of students that are positive for the virus have been identified,” Chapman wrote in her letter. “Two in dormitories and now one at a fraternity house. These are likely the tip of the iceberg and we will see more in coming days.”
“We knew there would be positive cases on our campus,” Chapman wrote. “But clusters, five or more people that are connected in one place, are a different story. The presence of clusters should be triggering reconsideration of residential, in-person learning. However, moving to remote instruction cannot be done without your approval.”
As Policy Watch was first to report last month, UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey told chancellors at the 17 UNC System campuses they would not have the authority to make final decisions about ending on-campus instruction and residential living due to infections. Those decisions will be made by the board and UNC System President Peter Hans, Ramsey said.
There’s going to be a special meeting of the “Faculty Executive Committee” at UNC Chapel Hill today to discuss the covid cases. I doubt they have the power to make the decisions judging from this letter, but maybe they can put pressure on the Board of Governors. What’s more is that UNC staff and professor unions are calling for county health directors to order all the local UNC colleges to close, probably because they realize that people who run UNC are hell bent on continuing this health experiment. Plus the workers union is suing for unsafe working conditions!
I’m so glad I don’t work in a public school or university. I have a low tolerance for this type of red tape and all of these layers of decision-making are going to cost lives. Schools are definitely losing revenue by going online-only this fall, but it’s a necessity. So many schools have changed plans to either cancel or delay in-person instruction. The Chronicle of Higher education has a breakdown of over 3,000 universities’ plans for the fall that they update frequently. A full 20% are planning primarily in-person instruction, 15% have a hybrid model and 25% are still undecided. Hopefully those numbers will change now that we’ve seen what’s happening at just one university after one week. Surely there are countless more cases.
Three students have been kicked out of UNC campus housing for “failing to follow standards” for covid distancing. Oh and cops were called to at least SEVEN different loud parties last weekend in Chapel Hill.
These are photos from UNC’s official Instagram account. You can tell they’re really trying to enforce social distancing and make things safe for everyone.
At UNC Chapel Hill, classes began on Monday. 3 students have been kicked out of campus housing for "failing to follow standards". Chapel Hill police issued warnings to student-affiliated off-campus housing, including a party of ~50 people without masks. https://t.co/iAnM1WIigN
I live in Chapel Hill. I drove down Franklin Street the other day and there were huge groups of college students, like groups of 20, all over the place without masks or distancing. I work at another university and we’re going back in person on Wednesday.
The brain isn’t fully developed until around age 25. You really can’t expect students ages 18-22 to be careful. That’s why going back in person was and is a poor decision by leadership.
Universities around the country are going to wrongly blame students for making bad decisions, but let’s be clear: the fault for any and all Covid outbreaks on campus is ENTIRELY the fault of the Board of Trustees, the Univ. President, Provosts & administrators who are calling the shots, forcing faculty & students to be on campus. This the same strategy we’ve seen by some state governors who insist that the bars, beaches, restaurants stay open but leave it to “individual responsibility.” SHUT IT DOWN, IT’S A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS! For shame on UNC’S Board & president for putting all these people at risk, including local residents who don’t even have any direct tie to the university!
This is exactly what I’ve been afraid of happening. I work for a university (staff in the library), and I’m on month 5 of working from home. Some of the other departments that work directly with the community are heading back today, but we’re probably going to be working from home for the entire semester. On the one hand, I’m absolutely going stir crazy in my apartment. But I’m glad that I’m not thrown back into such a busy building. There are policies in place about enforcing masks and social distancing, but our dean came out and said that there won’t be anyone to actually and meaningfully enforce the rules.