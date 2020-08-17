Kim Kardashian has announced the latest conviction she will be working on

KimIG817

Kim Kardashian is reportedly still on that make-or-break family trip with Kanye West and their children. I thought, last week, that she was back in LA and perhaps Kanye was back in Wyoming, but there were a few articles over the weekend about how Kim and Kanye “rented out an entire 500-acre resort deep in the San Juan Mountains” in Colorado. It apparently costs $43K a night to rent out the entire resort along the Delores River? Are they still there? I have my doubts. Mostly because Kim announced her latest criminal-justice project on Sunday: she’s going to do some work around the conviction and incarceration of C-Murder:

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case — saying she’s going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who’s Master P’s sibling … AKA, C-Murder. She made the announcement Sunday, noting evidence has been questioned in the case and that eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony about pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing, not to mention jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty.

Kim writes, “On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder.” She went on to say he was convicted on a ruling of 10-2, and that if his trial happened today … it would have to be unanimous. She says true justice means catching the actual killer — C-Murder was accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Louisiana club — and that in light of these new developments over the past several years, it’s time to get him out, or have him retried at the very least. Right now, C-Murder is serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Kim also says she’s teaming up with C-Murder’s ex-girlfriend, Monica, in the effort to free him. Monica’s been outspoken about the cause for a while — and now, she has a powerful ally in KK to actually get some movement. Kim’s bringing on some high-leverage attorneys.

[From TMZ]

I’ve said before that I don’t believe Kim is bumbling along, doing this work on a whim, or doing it just for attention. She’s actually given a lot of thought about what she’s doing, especially when it comes to the moral compromises she’s made in working with the Trump administration. But all of that might be for naught – Trump is apparently quite tired of pandering to the Black community by pardoning a handful of people. What I’m saying is that I doubt Kim will get Trump to pardon C-Murder. But maybe she could raise the profile of the case enough to get a new trial?

KimIG819

Photos courtesy of Kim’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Kim Kardashian has announced the latest conviction she will be working on”

  1. LoonyTunes says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:04 am

    She does this every time Kanye has bad press.

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Kim does some wonderful work and I believe she’s genuine about her interest in helping people. I agree this isn’t on a whim or for attention. No shade at all here; I greatly admire the way she is using her power for good.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:09 am

    They just had another one of their ‘church service’ in Wyoming with a tonne of people all dressed in orange,with their kids as well as Kourtneys.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment