Kim Kardashian has announced the latest conviction she will be working on

Kim Kardashian is reportedly still on that make-or-break family trip with Kanye West and their children. I thought, last week, that she was back in LA and perhaps Kanye was back in Wyoming, but there were a few articles over the weekend about how Kim and Kanye “rented out an entire 500-acre resort deep in the San Juan Mountains” in Colorado. It apparently costs $43K a night to rent out the entire resort along the Delores River? Are they still there? I have my doubts. Mostly because Kim announced her latest criminal-justice project on Sunday: she’s going to do some work around the conviction and incarceration of C-Murder:

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on her next prison case — saying she’s going to put her resources toward helping free a famous rapper who’s Master P’s sibling … AKA, C-Murder. She made the announcement Sunday, noting evidence has been questioned in the case and that eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony about pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing, not to mention jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty. Kim writes, “On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder.” She went on to say he was convicted on a ruling of 10-2, and that if his trial happened today … it would have to be unanimous. She says true justice means catching the actual killer — C-Murder was accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Louisiana club — and that in light of these new developments over the past several years, it’s time to get him out, or have him retried at the very least. Right now, C-Murder is serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Kim also says she’s teaming up with C-Murder’s ex-girlfriend, Monica, in the effort to free him. Monica’s been outspoken about the cause for a while — and now, she has a powerful ally in KK to actually get some movement. Kim’s bringing on some high-leverage attorneys.

[From TMZ]

I’ve said before that I don’t believe Kim is bumbling along, doing this work on a whim, or doing it just for attention. She’s actually given a lot of thought about what she’s doing, especially when it comes to the moral compromises she’s made in working with the Trump administration. But all of that might be for naught – Trump is apparently quite tired of pandering to the Black community by pardoning a handful of people. What I’m saying is that I doubt Kim will get Trump to pardon C-Murder. But maybe she could raise the profile of the case enough to get a new trial?

The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020