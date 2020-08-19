Kim Kardashian went back to LA & she left Kanye in Wyoming, ‘where he wants to live’

Kim Kardashian Diary Entry August 16-18. This time, People Magazine got the updated diary entry, which is no surprise because People has been running exclusives from Kim Kardashian’s perspective for more than a month. I am not saying that with scorn: clearly, Kim needs an outlet to vent and clarify how she feels, and she lives her life out loud, in full public view. I actually think it’s sort of a smart way to deal with a famous husband who constantly goes through manic episodes in public too. As I suspected, Kim and Kanye are already apart, with Kim flying back to LA and Kanye heading back to Wyoming for his dome life. They went on a family vacation for two weeks at the tailend of his latest manic episode, which was different from previous episodes because he started saying and tweeting sh-t about their family. Anyway, from this diary entry, it sure sounds like Kim has made her peace with a lowkey separation:

Kim Kardashian has returned to Los Angeles with her four children as husband Kanye West remains in Wyoming. They had been vacationing together as a family since Aug. 2 but separated once again on Sunday night, as Kardashian and three of their kids (Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm) flew home, a source tells PEOPLE. North, 7, spent time with her dad in Cody before reuniting with her mom and siblings. On Monday night, West tweeted a photo of himself and North posing in a body of water, with mountains behind them. “Daddy daughter time,” the rapper wrote, adding an emoji of someone skiing. The source says Wyoming “is where he wants to live.” As for his wife? Kardashian, 39, “is happy to be back” in L.A., the source says. “It’s hard traveling with the kids for such a long time.” The source continues: “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.”

I’m a broken record about this too, but it’s not Kim’s f–king fault that Kanye is mentally ill, and it’s not her f–king fault that Kanye is being used by Republican operatives in some kind of massive election fraud scheme. Kim doesn’t want Kanye to run. She wants him to STFU about politics completely and take off that f–king MAGA hat. I strongly believe that Kim is very much weighing divorce, and she’ll likely use this time away from Kanye to talk to lawyers and maybe move around (hide?) some assets and such.

Meanwhile, I bet Kanye is going to spend weeks in the Dome trying to figure out the coding for Jesus Tok.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020