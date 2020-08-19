Dr. Jill Biden was everyone’s favorite teacher-mom during her DNC speech

Day #2 of the Democratic National Convention featured Joe Biden being formally nominated as the Democratic candidate, and the roll call of electors, which was all done virtually. There were several other big moments, like a big package for Dr. Jill Biden, who will hopefully be our next First Lady. I’ve always loved Dr. Biden! She just reminds me of my mom’s generation, specifically my mom’s generation of women educators and teachers. Even if I didn’t already know Dr. Biden is a teacher, I would know from the way she speaks and explains things. Here’s Dr. Biden’s full speech, with an appearance from Joe Biden at the end:

I also wanted to highlight the story of Jacquelyn Asbie, who got to be the one to “nominate” Joe Biden. Asbie is the New York Times elevator operator who blurted out “I love you” to Biden when he came by the NYT office earlier this year. She was caught on video, and Biden took a selfie with her. She was interviewed by the Washington Post, and she spoke about why she loves Biden and supports him and quite honestly, her interview made me cry: “I take powerful people up my elevator all the time. In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me… He’s been through so much. And he doesn’t show it on the outside. He may feel it on the inside — and I’m that type of person.”

And here’s Colin Powell endorsing Joe Biden. It’s not really shocking? Powell has been endorsing Democrats for years now and he clearly loathes Donald Trump.

8 Responses to “Dr. Jill Biden was everyone’s favorite teacher-mom during her DNC speech”

  1. Lori says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I love that the video telling Jill Biden’s story to introduce her was made by the women who made the RBG doc.

    Reply
  2. Sierra says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:55 am

    The shocker is Jimmy Carter endorsing Biden. Texas might go blue after all.

    I miss the White House having an intelligent First Lady…

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Jill is awesome. And, of course, the GOP is trying to smear her with stories about her first marriage.

    The roll call really got to me, all those wonderfully diverse people in all those fabulous places – socially distanced – especially Khizir Khan, the Guttenbergs, and the Shepards.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 19, 2020 at 8:19 am

      Oh that roll call was nuts good. This is what America looks like, people! Here are our citizens! We are old, young, poor, well off, we are all the colors of the human rainbow, we are Native… I was seriously on the verge of tears at several points, and god bless Rhode Island’s calamari. Even if conventions go back to “normal” someday, I hope they keep the roll call like this. I loved seeing people and I loved seeing the places they picked to film.

      Reply

