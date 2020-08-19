Britney Spears wants her father completely thrown off her conservatorship

I haven’t been keeping up with all of the appearances, motions and behind-the-scenes drama with Britney Spears and her conservatorship. Britney has been unhappy with her conservatorship for about two years now, but things reached a critical point several times over the past three years, when Kevin Federline asked for an increase in child support and Jamie Spears smeared him all over the place… before Jamie succumbed and gave K-Fed what he wanted. Then Jamie Spears got really sick, and he added a second conservator to look after Britney, and that’s when everything became shambolic. Britney has made multiple appearances in court to speak about how her father controls too much, that he committed her to a mental health facility against her will, that he is sometimes violent and on and on. Now this:
Britney Spears is looking to make some big changes to her conservatorship — and she’s firmly against her father, Jamie, continuing to run the whole show. Britney’s court-appointed attorney just filed new court docs spelling out Britney’s wishes — she wants Jamie Spears out as sole conservator over her estate and appears to want the woman who since last Fall has been calling the shots to be the permanent conservator over her regular person.
In the docs, the lawyer says Britney “strongly prefers” keeping Jodi Montgomery in the position — who has been assigned as the temporary conservator over Britney’s person for nearly a year now. At this point, she says she wants to put her in that role permanently. As for her business affairs, Britney’s attorney says she doesn’t want Jamie to be the only one handling her estate anymore — which he’s been managing exclusively since 2019 when his co-conservator resigned.
Instead, he says Britney prefers a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to manage the business affairs of her estate. But, what’s unclear in the docs is if she’s okay with keeping Jamie on as a co-conservator at all.
Sources with knowledge of the situation tell us conversations have been had about adding a corporate fiduciary — which we’re told would likely be a bank — but that the talks have included Jamie staying on as co-conservator of the estate. The wording from Britney’s side in the docs isn’t clear if she’s still open to that arrangement or not. The docs also say what we told you last year … Britney no longer wants to perform at this time — as in, no more Vegas residency. The attorney says a major overhaul in how her conservatorship is run is needed to reflect her current lifestyle and her wishes. Britney’s attorney is seeking input on these matters from all others involved in her conservatorship. There’s a hearing on the matter on Wednesday.
I think Britney is being entirely reasonable? She’s not saying “no conservatorship,” she’s saying her father can’t exert so much control over her life, her medications, her therapy and her finances anymore. The thing about the finances is that if and when a bank takes over, I still have a feeling that they’ll find that Jamie wasn’t on the up-and-up for years. I always thought that’s why Kevin Federline’s threat of an audit of the conservatorship finances scared Jamie so much. As for Jodi Montgomery… I don’t know the woman, but Britney seems to like her and I think Britney has earned the right to choose her own court-approved conservator.
Her family and bf’s have ALWAYS leeched of her and her money, it’s one of the reasons she was almost broke in 2008. It’s a very good thing that the family is being removed from the situation. Her father saved her life back then and he got her to a better place than she was in but it does seem that there was a breakdown in that relationship and was something that they both struggled with. With things like this the truth is always in the middle.
But i hope she does get some more freedom – she doesn’t really want to perform any more and I get the sense she’d rather just retire with her kids and popup now and again.
And yeah I can see that when the estate is properly audited, Dad was skimming. Wasn’t he personally getting a cut of any new deals she signed?
Seems reasonable. I do hope Britney is happy.
The fact that she even has to go to court to turn down a gig is sad. I work in mental health and understand the need for conservatorship, but I’ve never seen one like Britney’s. I don’t know exactly what she was diagnosed with (twitter says dementia?!!?) but the amount of public work and dangerous stunts she does is not something she should be forced to do in any situation. In fact, most people in her situation would be cautioned against being a pop star. It’s not routine enough, it’s a lot of public pressure on her and can be physically exhausting which is a trigger for many disorders. Plus the exposure/normalization in Hollywood to drinking, drugs, etc.
I’ve never liked that her Dad was her conservator. He was an abusive alcoholic when she was a kid. That had to leave scars. I thought it was great that he had gotten sober and that they were on good terms. However, to put him in charge of her after all that seemed like a bad idea and could have been potentially triggering for Britney. So, I think this is a really good idea. Jodi Montgomery does this for a living, has already been her care manager for awhile, and will be able to see things more objectively. Britney’s father seemed to make choices for her that were financially and emotionally motivated. So, not always in Britney’s best interest. There were times when he seemed to be forcing her to work with the excuse that it gave her structure or whatever when she was clearly not about it.
She seems exhausted. Jodi please just buy Kevin Federline a mansion down by the bayou so Britney can just retire already.
Her whole story is so tragic. She was forced to sing in a baby voice because her real voice sounds much more like Christina Aguilera, which ruined her voice. When her dad was conservator she’s basically not allowed to do much of anything, worked whether she liked it or not, etc. She’s been so hyper controlled her entire life. I hope she’s able to keep the conservator she approves of. Her family takes advantage of her.
Her real voice sounds like Xtina?Thats a new one,Britney has alwaya been one of the sweetest super stars even before she was diagnosed but her strength was always her permonance and x factor value. She cannot ‘sing’ though her voice at this point is unique and iconic.
There are some interesting recordings from when she was young, pre-stardom, of her having a much stronger voice. The way she sings now — which agreed, is not really “singing” — isn’t how she started out, it was an image that was developed for her to help her stand out.
She got famous before Christina came on the scene. There was no need to change it for that reason. Back at the disney club she was still singing with her real voice. They wanted to market her as the sweet, innocent girl-next-door. That’s all.
I hope Britney gets more freedom. If she wants to retire from public life and performing that is her choice.
If I had the money to do it, I would buy a place in the country, have the kids and a couple of dogs running around and spend my days puttering in the garden, get some horses a few chickens, go fishing and grilling. Take a few classes to keep my mind learning and travel to the UK.
Britney has more money than she or her family will ever need.
Sort of reminds me of Elvis in his later years, his fame overtook him and he certainly was not living well or happily IMO.
I think if Dad is taken off, a replacement should be appointed by someone other Britney. She has bad judgement when it comes to people. I think a bank representative would be a good pick.
Hasn’t her been doing a great job? I think if he’s taken off, it would not be a good thing. Of course, this is just my opinion.