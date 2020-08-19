Todd Chrisley’s new face is the result of ‘laser, Botox and prayer’ apparently

For those who don’t know, Todd Chrisley is a reality star. He’s a Southern real estate tycoon and the show Chrisley Knows Best is about his family living in a tacky AF mega-mansion. I’ve seen bits and pieces from the show and I “get” why people think his marriage is a sham and that he might be secretly gay. But who knows. What I do know is that Todd is very vain about his looks and that he goes in for as many cosmetic procedures as any Real Housewife. But this… this was something different.
Todd posted the Instagram, above, this week and people were going crazy about his new face. Before this, he was obviously Botoxed and chemical-peeled and even filler’d. But this is… different. People obviously thought he had some kind of massive facelift. But Todd says no.
After tTodd Chrisley, 51, snapped a selfie when he shaved off his scruff since wife Julie Chrisley “didn’t like the facial hair,” some Instagram commenters started speculating that Todd went under the knife. “Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?” one person asked. Another said, “😂🤣😂🤣 thank your plastic surgeon…your face is allllll filler ..” But Chrisley didn’t let the haters bring him down and instead delivered some epic clap backs in the comments. “you are so kind , i actually have no filler in my face , but if you sleep better thinking that , then consider me fillered up,” he replied.
He also answered another person who asked if he got a facelift or fillers to which Todd said, “neither.” He added, “but maybe In the future …”
Eventually Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley, 23, revealed the truth: that her dad gets Botox injections to smooth out wrinkles. “@toddchrisley correction…you don’t have a facelift every 6 months 😂 it’s Botox LOL,” Savannah said.
Then when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented on his selfie saying, “You look 12,” Todd also admitted Botox helps him out. “@lisarinna well, thank God for laser , Botox and prayer,” he said.
Besides Botox and lasers, Chrisley told another fan about other beauty treatments he likes doing to maintain his appearance. “Halo laser and hydro facials,” he said.
“Thank God for laser, Botox and prayer” should be the tagline for some other reality show set in the South. Baptists & Botox? Anyway, I don’t believe him. I don’t believe there is any amount of Botox able to achieve THIS. But I do think there was some weird kind of Facetune happening.
He looks FIFTEEN!!!
I’m hoping it’s that Snap chat age filter.
I don’t follow his show but I do have a general sense of what he looks like, and I was SO incredibly confused when I saw the top photo. He literally looks like a teenager. I’m not convinced he wasn’t using some weird Instagram filter, because he truly looks like a high school student. I’ve never seen plastic surgery quite like this lol.
NO CLUE who this man is, but his face looks like one of those neutral AI faces they use in studies and morphs. “Which face is most attractive?” And it shows a computer generated face that somehow looks like every white person you’ve ever met, that morphs from slightly more masc to slightly more fem.
@Every “white” person? Because there are no commonalities in the looks of other races?
Hello, we’re talking about a white guy! Hence, the use of the adjective white.
This made me spit out my tea!!
His face does look like an AI approximating a white male face.
I love his show. He is hilarious.
Too stupid with the photoshop app.
What in Gemini Man hell is this??? That is NOT his face!
Somewhat off topic, but isn’t botox anti-christian? You’re basically saying the face God gave you isn’t good enough. Not that i care what anyone does with their face, and I’m not remotely religious, but even I know that pride is one of the seven deadly sins.
Some type of filter or photo editing. I need to learn how to do this shit!
I mean, if he had a halo laser (which removes brown and red spots and resurfaces skin) and a co2 laser (aggressive skin resurfacing and collagen induction), plus filler and botox this year, it’s possible. A co2 laser has about 2 weeks of downtime and is the strongest facial laser out there….it’s often described as a non-surgical face lift.
His show is weird and I find him extremely off-putting. I’ve seen a handful of episodes and he is always talking about how sneaky and untrustworthy his kids are. And his wife very much seems like a beard to me.
This picture of him icks me out to the max. He looks like a teenager, in a bad way.
He’s really putting those gay rumors to rest, I see.
I’ve never watched that show and have only seen commercials, but I instantly get a really bad vibe from that guy.