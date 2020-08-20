Omid Scobie doesn’t believe the Sussexes will ever want to be working royals again

Finding Freedom was not an exercise in bridge-burning. I think Prince Harry (justly) feels raw about the British tabloid media and he’s still beyond pissed at his brother. But FF’s sources made it clear that Harry still wants any kind of close relationship with the Queen and Prince Charles. And despite all of the royal commentators crying about how Harry needs to dump Meghan and Archie and come back to them, it’s clear that in Harry’s mind, if he ever did come back, he would bring Meghan and Archie with him. I think that surprised me the most about FF – the fact that Harry wasn’t writing off the Windsors as a lost cause, and that he still wanted them to accept Meghan and help him protect his little family, even if they don’t move back to the UK. Omid Scobie says as much in a new interview with Royal Central, a site which has always aimed to be pretty objective about all royals and royal houses. Some highlights from the interview:
Whether he’s gotten “any signs or signals” that the Sussexes may return to the royal fold: “It’s always important to mention that the Queen made it clear to the couple that the door is open because it shows the continued support they receive from HM, even as non-working members of the Royal Family. However, it’s safe to say that this is a couple who are very much forward-focused and are clearly in a good place. The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell–their non-profit organisation–continues, and, as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California. The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.
What the Sussexes brought to the table for royal fans: “Just like the Cambridges’ union ushered in a younger royal watcher, the Sussexes attracted a more diverse audience when it came to those that supported them or joined the crowds at engagements. Whether it was indigenous girls in New Zealand or students in Fiji, I was always excited to hear how inspired they were to see someone they felt better-represented them standing in the House of Windsor. That chapter as working royals may be over, but I can see Harry and Meghan always looking at new ways to engage with young people everywhere. The virtual summits they have been attending were a great start!
On the toxicity from royal fandoms: “The level of toxicity and bullying on social media, no matter who or what you support, is out of control. I’ve seen appalling language and comments made by accounts supposedly supporting the Sussexes and exactly the same from individuals who claim to support the Cambridges or other members of the Royal Family. I’ve also been on the receiving end of more than one’s average share and know how frustrating it can be to try and stop it. Unfortunately without a more vested interest from companies that own these platforms, little will change in preventing online trolling, negativity and harassment. It is up to the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr to create safer places for people to engage in healthy conversation. By doing nothing about it, and I also include media outlets who leave comment sections under articles largely unmoderated, these companies are not only enabling this dangerous and divisive behaviour but they are also shamelessly cashing in on it.
Whether Scobie thinks the Sussexes will return part-time to the UK at any point: “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue. While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally. After all, this is a couple that loves to get out there and be active in the field. Plus, a lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.
Yeah. I don’t know what the future holds for the Sussexes and neither does Omid Scobie, and this is his best guess. He believes that the Sussexes will never “come back” to full-time royal work, but that they’ve left enough space for themselves to visit the UK and do some work with their remaining patronages. Once again, I do think that the pandemic just f–ked up all of the Sussexes’ plans and all of this would look so different this summer without the coronavirus. But we’ll see how H&M adapt long-term. I also like that Scobie called out those media outlets with un-moderated comment sections, which act as open invitations to foster hatred, racism and misogyny.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
The media and social media outlets may have unmoderated comments, but the users have the ability to moderate or delete comments if they choose to. The Fail and the Sun regularly delete anything negative about the Keenbridges but leave up every smear comment about the Sussexes and Meghan. So do the Twitter accounts for KP, BP, CH, etc. – the royal family themselves. So Omid is wrong to blame only the outlets, the users allow it to continue when they have clearly demonstrated they don’t have to, if they don’t want to.
You can’t delete replies on Twitter. A user can only block the responding account but that reply is still visible to others reading the replies to a tweet.
But you can delete comments on IG, and the royal accounts all do that when they want to. And even on twitter – I don’t know if the Royal Family account is still doing this, but there was a period when they were blocking people for using the rose icon, for mentioning Andrew, etc. But H&M would be attacked and there never seemed to be any response from the accounts on Twitter or KP. Heck when they wished Meghan a happy birthday, there was so much vitriol in the comments – I replied to CH and told them they should be deleting some of those comments if they supported H&M as much as they say they do.
But even without the royal accounts, just looking at the reporters – its not even about deleting comments. Richard Palmer, Dan Wootton, etc – they all actively engage with the trolls. RP has people in his replies who still insist the pregnancy was fake and HE TALKS TO THEM! he doesn’t tell them they are crazy. And he clearly doesn’t block them. “royal twitter” is a mess and its crazy.
(I’m ranting but not at you lol @MissMarierose lol.)
Harry and Meghan will visit the U.K. again, just not as working Royals. And they’re not burning bridges with the Queen and Prince Charles. Everyone else can kick rocks. They’ll want Archie to know both his American and British heritages.
No sh!t Sherlock – thats a bridge that has been well and truly burned and the ashes buried on the moon. Of course they won’t abandon the patronages that they were ‘allowed’ to keep.
Their future is going to be bright – I look forward to seeing what they do.
They’ll visit the U.K. as just FAMILY visiting relatives but not to work for them anymore. The most they will get is an occasional appearance at an event. They will also continue to support their patronage’s.
But I can’t see them ever WORKING for The Firm EVER again. Freedom tastes too sweet. They are already thriving and taking advantage of opportunities they would never have had if they still had to play by The Firm’s rules.
Nope. That ship had sailed!!
I really appreciated his thoughts about moderating comments too. You can’t host an online platform where people anonymously comment and absolve yourself of responsibility when there’s rampant bigoted vitriol in the comments. These are multi billion companies that can afford to hire moderators to enforce community standards. But they’d prefer to silently to profit off hate speech instead.
The unchecked misogynoir publicly thrown at Meghan is in harmful and unnecessary. I think it enables & encourages hate speech towards mixed race & black womxn in general.
That’s one of the things I appreciate here about the comments being moderated. For the most part, Celebitchy and Kaiser etc are pretty on top of anything racist, inflammatory, etc. If they can do, how can these larger companies not?
Agreed! This is one of the few digital spaces I comment on because it’s moderated. I don’t want to allow unchecked racism, misogyny, transphobia, biphobia etc… in my life. So I avoid most comment sections. I really appreciate that trolls are shut out of this site.
How do you go back to a toxic workplace that you resigned from? They’re done as working royals.
Yep it’s over and when they bought that house, it let everyone know that it’s over. That’s why the usual suspects are trying to backtrack.
I’m beginning to think I could have written this book. It’s pretty simple. And no, H&M are never coming back. QE will be dead in about 10 years, Charles close behind her, if Covid doesn’t make it sooner. And William will be very close to the throne. Why would H&M put themselves back in that viper’s nest? Would make no sense at all.
Any of us can speculate the same. It could have been good if they could have done like the Michaels and just represent the Queen abroad with Harry’s role as commonwealth ambassador. Might have avoided the ‘stealing the limelight’ issues. But think things have moved on now plus they’ve commented on things like black lives matter which the royal family have steered clear so doubt they can represent her now.
From that statement on their website they weren’t thrilled with the one year review, then there was the snubbing at the CW day service and the Sussexes cutting off some of the main royal rota papers. Hard to see how they could go back as working royals. If they were still high profile the rota press would be furious if they aren’t allowed access to their events. And courtiers and family continue to snipe so can’t see that relationships will improve enough to have better working conditions to attract them back. It’s a real shame
Twirl on them haters. Good for then
I think its 99.9% likely they will never go back to being working royals. I’m keeping that .1% in there as a possibility just because “never say never” and in January I was insisting they would never leave the UK and live in Canada, and then that day they announced they were stepping down as senior royals, so clearly I’m wrong a lot, lol.
I do think they will go back to the UK a few times a year, I can see them going for a month in the summer with Archie – spending time in London, spending time in Scotland, etc. And I think both H&M will go back a few times for other events – maybe the Trooping, Commonwealth service, significant military anniversaries, along with their general work.
But they are going to be based in the US from hereon out.
Of course not and that’s why everyone is either backtracking or doubling down because they’re upset about that fact and they see the money train coming to a screeching halt. Harry and Meghan were right choice by leaving that family and the ones that will regret that are the RF and media because they’re losing out because did this.