Hillary Clinton: ‘Look, this can’t be another coulda woulda shoulda election’

If I was producing the virtual DNC, I wouldn’t have done anything differently… except maybe give Hillary Clinton a glass of wine to go with her speech. How awesome would that have been, to have Drunk Hillary give an off-the-cuff speech to camera about “motherf–kers, VOTE.” I also think the Democrats, on the whole, believe that they can make the case against Trump in simple-yet-broad terms. The Biden camp must have dictated that to the speakers: the case against Trump is that he’s incapable, end of. Which is true, but there was an opportunity for speakers like Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren to make a more specific case about any and all of the sh-t Trump has actually done, like tear gas kids and clergy in front of a church, or put children in cages, or side with white supremacists constantly, or literally commit treason constantly. To be fair, Hillary came the closest to making specific cases against Trump. Here’s Hillary’s DNC speech:
“Look, this can’t be another ‘coulda woulda shoulda’ election.” That was the moment Drunk Hillary could have cursed out everybody, thrown her wine glass and screamed “I TOLD YOU THAT IN 2016.” Yeah, I’m still f–king mad. And it’s okay to still be mad about it. Let that anger drive you to work to get Biden-Harris elected.
Elizabeth Warren also spoke at an Early Childhood center in Massachusetts with “BLM” letters in the background. Very cute. Warren is, to me, like Barack Obama. Wonky, professorial, fundamentally calm and competent. I love her and I’m proud to have voted for her in the VA primary. She seemed very loose here – it’s easier to relax when you’re not on the national ticket.
I feel very sad for those people who voted for her and died of Corona.
If only she had been president…
It was so bittersweet because I am still mad about 2016, why wouldn’t i be? She won, it was openly stolen from her and no one did anything about it. And it was openly stolen with the help of a foreign power! So yeah, I’ll die mad about 2016 and having a Hillary Clinton Presidency stolen from me. As a Gen X feminist I’ve loved her since I first heard and saw her in 1991. Yes I’m excited about Kamala, and yes I do think Biden can do the job, but that won’t make up for 2016, and I’ll tell you something, we will never, ever, get back what we lost on the Supreme Court, and the federal judiciary. So we will be living with 2016 long after don the con is gone. Even if it’s death that takes him eventually, and not an election.
Darla, agree with everything you said here 100%, except I’m not Gen X, I’m a Xennial, but still. I’ll die mad about 2016 and what we lost with the judiciary.
Word! She was robbed, we all were.
Yes! When they robbed her they robbed all of us.
I’m another Xlennial and I agree with you. I loved Hillary Clinton since I first heard of her. She was absolutely robbed in 2016 and so many people act like she biffed it and didn’t campaign or connect with the people.
Tom Nichols was tweeting last night that her speech wasn’t great; she isn’t great at this, she didn’t connect and honestly, I’m of a mind to write the guy a letter and let him know that not every thing is for him and she speaks to a lot of us.
I can’t stand that guy. I have known so many like him, the libertarians who are above it all, better than everyone. Dumb democrats often clammer for their approval. Most of his twitter followers are sycophantic dems with no confidence in their own democratic values searching for approval from what they view as right wing big daddies. Libertarians are by and large men who think they are far smarter than they are, a sausage fest of a party because only men think so highly of themselves based on so little.
I have enjoyed a glass of wine with Hillary (and Barbara Mikulski) and a beer with Elizabeth and I think it is something everyone should get to enjoy. They should take it on the road.
I thought both their speeches were very good, this is what we could have had.
And brilliant lead-ins to the scorcher that was Obama’s speech.
Pelosi also did a great job and Gabby Giffords made me cry
I love Babs! she went to my high school (Pelosi too) and one of my mom’s best friends grew up on the same block as her.
She’s an amazing storyteller and a hoot, who went through so much. She had everyone at our table (this was a Women for Kerry luncheon fundraiser), including Hillary, laughing so hard. But they both wanted to hear from every woman at the table and they truly listened.
Gabby Giffords was so moving! ❤️ Can’t wait to watch all the speeches tonight! Why is this on so late? Lol
About the timing, I heard that they are trying to grab people who might be up late watching the news or whatever and decide to tune in. Those are the people we need to get out and vote, the undecided.
Well now I’m jealous of you. I once saw Warren speak in someone’s living room (Wellstone campaign event I was volunteering at) and that was amazing, but she was very much in policy/campaigning mode.
It took me well over a year for me not to cry when I saw Secretary Clinton. I barely held it together when she spoke last night. That woman is and should be POTUS.
Also, did she wear the jacket she wore when she accepted the nomination? I think it is.
I hope James Comey burns. We could have had this. Instead we had Mr “By the Rules (But Only Some of the Rules)” taking a bat to her knees.
He was rightfully dragged for posing in a Vote For Women t-shirt and posting it on his social media.
Those replies were….*chefs kiss*.
Hillary’s reply was THE chef’s kiss. Such a wicked burn of small, shallow man who thinks he’s so special.
Seconded
If I were Hillary I wouldn’t even say a thing. I’d sit there and show placards of Trump’s stupid pictures and words. His dumb tweets and quotes about injecting disinfectant etc. There are so many dumb quotes from him. Then the last placard would be “I had 3 million more votes.”
I would have loved this.
Sorry I put my comment on the wrong thread about Warren’s BLM letters over her shoulder.
I’m glad Warren did that!
“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take. It. From. Me.”
GAH. Those words cut right to my heart. It’s so true! We don’t just need victory we need a landslide. And with post office boxes and mail sorters thrown out (and not getting put back) and outright voter theft I’m terrified.
I don’t have mail by vote in my state but I’m going to get in full hazmat gear and crawl over broken glass if I have to.
Also we need to continue to watch USPS after this election is over. The trump cronies will try to destroy it before they leave and set up things in place to be able to steal votes forever. Be vigilant!
Fellow gen Xer here and I’m still angry about 2016. And properly scared about this November and our ability to guarantee a fair election. It’s going to take every ounce of fight we all have to persist.
yes, every ounce of fight…we can do it! I do not pay attention to polls and will not stop holding my breath until the election is done. I am an old white lady, my husband is an old white man. I hate being lumped in with that being Trump supporters because we are SO NOT!!!!! My kids are 23 & 28 – it, unfortunately, is up to them and their age group to make sure Trump is not elected in November. My daughters friends are all with it, which really gives me hope but as a New Yorker not sure how good that will do for the overall picture. EVERYONE NEEDS TO VOTE! A landslide cannot be fought against!