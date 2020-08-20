President Barack Obama: Donald Trump has ‘shown no interest in putting in the work’

Many have argued that Barack Obama was too “hands off” during the Trump presidency, that he was playing by old-school rules of “former presidents never talk sh-t about the current one,” which is particularly outdated in the face of Nazi fascism. I understood why Obama was relatively quiet, just as I understood the criticism against him for remaining so, but I also think it’s just his nature. He’s not a fiery, argumentative person – he’s a thoughtful, intellectual, professorial man who weighs his options carefully and he wanted no part in the daily tit-for-tat tweets with which Trump attempted to bait him. Still, I’ve hoped that in an election year, with his former VP running, Obama would get more heavily involved. He really hasn’t? He’s spoken out more frequently, but again, he’s mostly avoided going head-to-head with Trump.
I’m not going to say that all changed last night with Obama’s third-night speech at the DNC. He’s still the thoughtful wonk, that’s his nature. But he did call out Trump, he just did it in a way that was authentic to his nature. This was Obama the constitutional law professor, making the case that Trump was never going to be a “custodian of this democracy.”
First of all, I’m almost in tears because I f–king miss having a smart president who sometimes bores me with how wonky he is. As for the speech…if anything, Barack Obama seemed to echo his wife’s speech, painting Trump as a man who was simply incapable of being a leader:
“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”
As Obama spoke, Donald Trump was sitting in bed alone, surrounded by cheeseburger wrappers, rage-tweeting in all-caps.
HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
Do I need to say it? Obama didn’t “spy” on Trump’s campaign. People in the Obama administration noticed that people in Trump’s incoming administration were working as spies for foreign governments. And Obama actually endorsed Biden really quickly when Biden became the “sure thing” nominee.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I can’t watch him now without feeling genuine pain for all that we have lost.
Agreed. And his speech last night was one for the ages.
Me too! Or hear him speak without crying. My husband and I fell into a rabbit hole recently chromcasting old wh correspondent dinners and I cried watching the Obama ones also! 😭
I’m with all of you. The moment Obama came on I thought there’s my President.
I can relate to all of you. When the Obamas left the White House the light went with them. We’ve been living in a Hieronymus Bosch hellscape ever since Trump step foot in the White House.
I still remember how gracious they were to the Trumps, too, on the way out, trying to uphold traditions and protocols and giving them the benefit of the doubt that they would somehow comprehend and respect the significance of the office. The Trumps well and truly desecrated the office.
It really hurts; it does.
I think the country is yearning for a positive message; for a president who has empathy and can speak in complete sentences
BO is a political genius and such a brilliant man; what he did yesterday night, is something that was so deep. This election will decide whether
1) the USA is more what BO envisions
or
2) what Donald has made it out to be
For those who are Americans, please let’s encourage our neighbors, friends, anyone we come in contact with to vote and most important to vote Joe Biden
I’m in Melbourne, Australia, living through another severe lock down right now so, as you can imagine, my mood goes from meh to meh most days.
I watched Obama tonight and for the first time in weeks, was on my feet cheering in our living room. Every now and then, you have to celebrate logic and common sense.
I have my fingers and toes crossed for my American friends that the upcoming election is fair and just and as a result, democracy is the winner.
Much love to you all.
Thank you. Please continue sending positivity our way because we need all we can get.
I’m also in Melbourne and I second all that you have said. I’ve had the DNC on in the background whilst working and I’ve been so motivated and inspired by all the speeches. I am holding onto so much hope that the US comes through with the goods and ends this chaos once and for all. The US people deserve so much better than what is there now. I despise Trump and all he stands for.
What a delight to hear from Obama. Now that’s a Statesman. And Michelle is just ridiculously amazing. I have no words.
Thinking of you all and crossing all the body parts that I can.
Ps this lockdown kind of sucks, doesn’t it Trace? I hope you’re doing ok.
Thank you @lozface we are ok. It seems so much harder and more mundane this time around. I just hope we see the effects of everyone’s sacrifice soon.
I hope you are doing ok and taking care of yourself – I am referring to my hour of walking each day as my ‘podcast/sanity’ time.
Is anybody outside of Agent Orange’s cult who see these rage tweets & not think about how pathethic he behaves? Like a teenage boy who throws tantrums online. Those who helped elected him should be ‘really proud’ of themselves…
They shrug if off or think it’s funny. That’s how low we have sunk as a country. Nothing matters. Except for preserving Confederate statues, apparently, in their upside down world.
I’m tired. So, so tired. I don’t even have the energy to listen to anyone’s speeches, no matter who’s making them and how awesome I know they are. I just want this shitshow of a nightmare to be over and to be able to turn on the news without it sending my blood pressure into the stratosphere. I’m going to do my part and vote Biden/Harris, and then keep my fingers crossed that the majority does the same. But I also know it’s not going to end with the election. If (when) Trump loses we all know he’s going to cry fraud and contest the results. There will be no peaceful transition of power, it will have to be ripped from his corrupt, morally bankrupt, baby-fisted little hands like a toddler who refuses to let go of his favorite toy.
I hear you. Kamala’s is the first one I sat down and watched live. We know how this all ends already, and I also feel like the sentiments expressed at the convention are somehow wasted energy, too. I just hope they were able to reach someone, anyone, who may have decided to step up and vote.
I have been phone banking for Biden and once in a while I have a call that I feel really matters. The other night I spoke to a young woman in FL who didn’t vote in 2016. She had just moved so her voter registration needed to be updated. I stayed on the phone with her while she did that online and then helped her also request a mail-in ballot online. One down…millions more to go. I hope we can do this.
Because it’s not just Trump! It’s the whole damn disgusting criminal treasonous GOP!!! Trump is but a small (if incredibly gross) pustule as a symptom of the massive infection of GOP.
Trump thinks that protecting democracy and being a fair person is a bad thing 😂 How dare a president investigate potential election interference (lol @ calling it “spying”)? How dare Obama give all other candidates a fair shot before he put his weight behind Biden? I can’t even believe how often I utter the words “I hate Trump” every single day.
Impeached45′s whole political career has been based on tearing down everything that Obama put in place. He doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing. That’s what makes him so dangerous.
It’s more than that. Donald’s petty self was centered on dismantling as much of Obama’s legacy as possible, as if that would alter history, but the darker forces around Trump and in the GOP have taken the time to dismantle the country.
The GOP is fully a fascist party, not just Donald. The sooner we see that, the sooner we all agree to shut “BUH both sides!” bull crap, the sooner we can punish them appropriately and begin to work on the actual problems in this country.
I told my husband last night that I’m exhausted, I feel like we are being bombarded with all the injustice and political unrest. It’s so important but I’m tired. To watch Barack speak made me so sad, I miss him and his levity and calm thoughtfulness and just the sense that we were in good hands. If Trump gets reelected I just don’t know what I will do, the thought is terrifying. I can’t go through 4 more years of this nightmare.
# 44 was on the verge of tears as he spoke last night but managed to keep it together. My heart.
I do wonder if President Obama is doing some reflecting now. Not pushing harder to get Garland a hearing, not going over Moscow Mitch’s head when he found out about the Russian interference. Telling HRC to hold off conceding instead of doing so.
I would like to think that he did because what is happening is not the democracy that he holds dear.
While the idea of an undecided voter is astonishing to me, to the extent there are, this was a very effective speech. If there are any soulless people out there who saw babies taken from their families and *still* aren’t sure how to vote, Obama said, he’s not up to the job, the country is a disfunctional shithole, and this might be our last chance. Far more effective than the “epic burns” that the Lincoln Project phonies post and snicker about.
I live about 20 miles out of DC and I swear I could hear Trump’s stubby orange fingers Tweeting wildly while Obama was still talking. Funny how he hasn’t actually refuted anything Obama said.