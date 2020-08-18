Michelle Obama: Donald Trump is ‘clearly in over his head… it is what it is’

The 2020 Democratic National Convention began last night. This year’s convention is being held virtually, so speakers get “time slots” and they submit videos to the Biden campaign with their speeches-to-camera. So far, it’s working out sort of well? I mean, I didn’t watch it last night because I went to bed, but I was pleased to see all of the Michelle Obama love on Twitter this morning. Michelle was one of the first-night speakers, and MO wore hoops and a delicate “VOTE” necklace to drag Donald Trump. The necklace is great! It’s a custom piece by Chari Cuthbert, requested by MO’s stylist, costing about $430. Cuthbert has been getting calls nonstop and she’ll be filling orders for months! Anyway, here’s MO’s speech:
MO spoke about being “one of the handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and the awesome power of the presidency. Let me again tell you this: The job is hard.” She spoke about how the presidency reveals someone’s character, or in Trump’s case, their lack of character: “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”
There was also this video, of Republicans who are going to vote for Joe Biden, including Meg Whitman, John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman. There were some concerns that Biden was giving a significant chunk of time to these Republicans for their speeches, but I actually liked how breezy and matter-of-fact this section is (and it’s not even 7 minutes, FWIW). It doesn’t feel like the Democrats are focused so much on converting Republicans, it’s more like “here are some Republicans who see that Trump is a monster, why aren’t more Republicans like this?”
Screencaps from videos.
Omg – her speech was amazing!! When she said trump just can’t do the job and it is what it is – I died!
Thank the universe for Michelle Obama.
The it is what it is was amazing. But I spent most of her speech crying hard. That part was a real zinger, and I laughed, but most of it just tore me up. What a speaker. I think she’s the most real person who will appear at either convention. She’s the realest political figure of my lifetime. Probably because she’s not a politician and is also a very warm, kind person. She just shines.
Cue the president’s Twitter attack on Michelle Obama because he has nothing better to do or focus on right now.
Michelle was awesome, as usual, and the Orange Stain or whoever is working his Twitter account this morning (complete sentences, smells like Nagini) is having a tantrum this morning.
The GOP is also freaking out over the Republicans for Biden segment but not Kasich. They’re totally freaked about Susan Molinari, screaming that she’s a Russian lobbyist. Molinari, a former rising star in the GOP, gave the keynote speech at the 1996 RNC convention. Originally championed by Gingrich, she and her husband were later pushed out of party leadership when they made a power play and Gingrich decided they were a threat to him. Susan Molinari knows where all the GOP bodies are buried and they’re scared.
The beginning of the DNC was mindblowing………I thought Eva moderated it really well! MO’s speech was wow………Donald should NOT be president of the USA; he should have never been elected to begin with! He doesn’t have the character! he has muddied the highest office of this country with his corruption, racism, lack of empathy, his inability to communicate, his cruelty, his crass……….that the polls are even CLOSE in some districts just show that this country still has a long way to go!
First thing is Donald should go on Nov 3rd, ENOUGH!
I love every word she said but I fear she (and the other speakers) is preaching to the choir. There is a decent sized chunk of the country that is now willing to dismiss, discredit and vilify anyone who speaks out against Trump. MO has been a target of the right for a very long time. They’re as determined to keep Trump in office as we are to get him out.
Yep. But she’s not speaking to them. I felt she was mostly speaking to fed up moderates, and more importantly, our base. She was saying, get out there and vote no matter what. Vote. And do not throw away your vote on someone who has no chance of winning like you did in 16, because I promise you, this can and will get worse. I suspect she was effective. No one can reach the collection of morons and monsters you are speaking of. They’re a write off. We can only beat them.
And progressives who feel Biden isn’t their candidate. Progressives can’t sit this election out or give their vote to a third party. It’s suicide – vote like your life depends on it because it does.
Michelle’s target was the disenfranchised, those that feel that the effort to vote isn’t worth it as they’re not represented. If they had turned out in 2016 we wouldn’t be here and I think she presented a compelling reason to VOTE
How is that even possible? How can anyone who isn’t a Trump supporter, not want to go out and vote this clown out??
I’m not American and frankly i’m baffled.
@Mrs. Bump. When it comes to voting, Americans constantly do not vote or vote against their own best interests. In 2016, people abdicated their responsibility to vote and were counting on everyone else to vote and do the right thing. And Trump is the consequence of that. Hopefully, people learned a lesson and will get off their asses and vote this time and not think other voters will save us all. You’d be amazed at how ignorant people can be. I had to stop contact with my younger cousin cause I was about to lose it because of the dumb ignorant stuff she was spouting.
She wasn’t speaking to those people! it is a waste of time to try to get maga fans to vote for Joe Biden! she is looking to energize the base and moderates to vote and vote and vote
Can we talk about how Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is being given only a minute to speak? At first I interpreted it as out of touch, an insult considering how powerful her voice is, and perhaps that was the intention, but now I think it could actually work out in her favour!
I’ve been wondering what she’s going to do with her time, how creative she’ll have to be, and you know whatever she does will be widely shared.
I’ve spent significantly less time anticipating the rambling Bill Clinton and John Kerry speeches to follow🙄
I follow her on IG and Twitter. She’s impressive and comes across as very genuine. I think she will set fire to those 60 seconds. I made my son listen to her speech on the house floor in response to Rep Yoho.
“having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man.”
Great speech and great to call out Trump’s abject failure in leadership directly