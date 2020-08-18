Miley Cyrus on whether she wants kids: ‘Not really, I never really cared that much’

Miley Cyrus has new music out, which means she’s done a media blitz. Which means there are a million new interviews with her and an assortment of Miley-tastic quotes. Y’all know how I feel – I’ve gotten to the point where I can handle her in small doses, but I can already feel myself pulling away from the Miley Show if this sh-t goes on for days/weeks/months. I wish she was one of those artists who could just let her music *exist* without adding an entirely new confessional persona on top of it. Even Taylor Swift has stopped doing that! Miley should too. Anyway, here were some quotes I found somewhat interesting.

Whether she’s interested in having babies: “Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying ‘oh I want to have kids’ but like I don’t, as a 27 year old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority. I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and food it feels like to me if anything to me if anything that I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that’s really amazing. I definitely don’t think, I do not shame anyone that wants to have children. I just personally don’t believe that’s a priority for me in my life.”

On the possibility of getting remarried: “For me I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore… I follow a lot of feminists online and it’s kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids? I’m sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don’t think that many men feel the pressure to have kids and to get married.”

She’s feeling super-goth about Liam Hemsworth: “I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship… It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death…. Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the earth.”

She lost her V to Liam when she was 16: “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t feel like a loser,” Cyrus revealed, explaining that she kept the truth a secret from Hemsworth for 10 years.