Miley Cyrus on whether she wants kids: ‘Not really, I never really cared that much’

Miley Cyrus has new music out, which means she’s done a media blitz. Which means there are a million new interviews with her and an assortment of Miley-tastic quotes. Y’all know how I feel – I’ve gotten to the point where I can handle her in small doses, but I can already feel myself pulling away from the Miley Show if this sh-t goes on for days/weeks/months. I wish she was one of those artists who could just let her music *exist* without adding an entirely new confessional persona on top of it. Even Taylor Swift has stopped doing that! Miley should too. Anyway, here were some quotes I found somewhat interesting.
Whether she’s interested in having babies: “Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying ‘oh I want to have kids’ but like I don’t, as a 27 year old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority. I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and food it feels like to me if anything to me if anything that I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that’s really amazing. I definitely don’t think, I do not shame anyone that wants to have children. I just personally don’t believe that’s a priority for me in my life.”
On the possibility of getting remarried: “For me I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore… I follow a lot of feminists online and it’s kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids? I’m sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don’t think that many men feel the pressure to have kids and to get married.”
She’s feeling super-goth about Liam Hemsworth: “I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship… It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death…. Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the earth.”
She lost her V to Liam when she was 16: “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t feel like a loser,” Cyrus revealed, explaining that she kept the truth a secret from Hemsworth for 10 years.
I’ll give Miley this: I appreciate her honesty about her disinterest in having kids. I feel similarly and when asked, I’ll give various reasons why I never gave a sh-t but the fundamental reason is that I never gave a sh-t. I never had those fantasies of being a mother, it never interested me. I like that Miley has gotten to the point where she shrugs and says it flatly like that. It’s never been her priority. She’s interested in other things. Maybe she’ll adopt at some point, maybe she won’t. Now, that being said, I’m 100% positive that she’ll remarry! She’ll do it, but only for the attention.
When I was in my 20s, I vaguely talked about having kids only because it was expected. I kept pushing the date out. “Maybe when I’m 30.” Both of my brothers started having kids and not once did I feel a longing to have my own. I didn’t even like babysitting them. I just don’t want the responsibility. And in TODAY’s world, I don’t even know how parents get through the day not being worried sick or having complete breakdowns. You couldn’t pay me to be a kid In today’s society. It’s a nightmare. Eventually I got to the point where I realized I don’t want kids and I don’t care who knows about it.
Speaking to your comment about complete breakdowns, it has been especially difficult to be brave and joyful (which I find to be the most important aspect both of being in this world, and coping with this world) lately and mostly during lockdown. At times we couldn’t sleep, at others it was night after night with nightmares… You name it. I have 4 kids but underwent an abortion at the end of last year. I couldn’t cope with the idea of bringing a person into this messed up world. When I took that decision, it became even more evident how worried I am about climate change, forced migration, recession, pandemics, extreme right-wing politics…
But we are here and we are making it work. It also helps to look at people who are making a difference, who are fighting and helping. From major turmoil comes major change.
Here’s hoping.
I can sympathize. I had a coworker who has 4 kids, 3 of them boys (African American) and her fear for them daily was palpable even to me. She would constantly check in on them through out the day to make sure they were OK. One day, when she couldn’t track down her son after school let out, I literally witnessed a slow motion breakdown with every minute that passed I until she left work in tears going to look for him. It turned out he was perfectly fine and just wasn’t near his phone. But, I’ll never forget that moment and just highlighted why I don’t have kids of my own.
Here in the UK there is a lot of knife crime and my oldest son and the middle one (I also have 3 boys) are right in the age range of it. A 14 year old was stabbed not far from our house and it got me so worried I thought I’d pass out. I even called one of the mum’s in my little one’s school as she is the head of one of the high schools involved and was met with such coldness that I was really taken aback. I even thought I was over-reacting until I heard she has sent her kids to a private school… And she is a public school head… So, yes, I sympathise with your colleague.
Slowsnow I completely feel the same. I have 3 kids and right now it’s really hard to feel joy and be brave. I live in southern PA and all the schools are virtual, but we opted for cyber just because I don’t think school can be safely done right now. So for continuity’s sake, we did cyber. I haven’t even gotten curriculum, but the supplies list and basic schedule just has been completely overwhelming. I’m freaking out and wondering what I got myself into, if I can even do it and will I completely screw up my kids. My daughter is going into 4th grade which I feel is where learning begins to change and you get the building blocks for more “adult” learning and now I’m up wondering if I’m doing the right thing. But in the end, I’ll do what I need to and I’ll make it work because I have no other choice.
But she was pregnant at some point during the mariage or did I dream that?
ETA: I looked it up and it was just a rumor, I thought it was official but I was wrong.
I mean, even if she was that doesn’t make anything she’s saying not true. If she accidentally got pregnant, she could still very much not want kids.
There has been moments of speculation on and off in the tabloids, but nothing official. Interestingly, her ex Cody just gave an interview back in March and said he wanted kids in the future. So, that’s probably partially why they split.
These days, you have to be prepared for the huge financial cost of having and raising children on average incomes. I suppose that sounds shallow but it is a factor in deciding whether to have them or not. Those 20 or more years really takes a huge bite out of your take home pay. I did put my son through school because I didn’t want him to be crippled with student loans until he was in his 40′s. I’m not sorry now because he has a good job now, but it took a lot to get there.
I 1,000% agree about not caring about having kids. I’m quite a bit older than Miley and never regretted not having kids. But I still get asked the proverbial question “Don’t you wish you had kids?” or “You’ll regret not having kids later in life”. Guess what….it’s later and I don’t regret it.
I understand that some women want them and that is wonderful. Also, some don’t and that is also wonderful. Let’s end the judgement!
I’m not a huge Miley fan but I’m glad she’s saying these things. Not everyone wants kids or a marriage, but the pressure on women to want both is still there. Good for her.
I also like her in small doses.
I believe that taking a lot of recreational drugs and getting a bit distracted by futile things may hinder her development, but I give her a huge break knowing she came from a really uneducated child actor past (contrary to Portman, the Dakotas etc).
She does try to be a feminist and to think about the options she has as a woman and the added pressures she suffers from it. This is a good example.
The “desire to have kids” question always hits me wrong. People see it in an interview and believe it to be cast in stone. The Miley (or whoever) at age 27 might have very different life and/or career priorities than the same person at 30 or 35. Pigeonholing people in that way just seems unfair.
Yeah, I mean… do people ask men her age that question?
I admire people who recognize they don’t desire to have kids and it also spares children from growing up raised by parents who don’t truly enjoy parenthood.
I side-eye her comments about virginity. Don’t her parents move into their house her boyfriend when she was like 14? I’m not going to police a woman’s sexuality or sexual partners, but I think there’s some revisionist history happening to cover up what really happened. And yes, I DO feel super icky talking about a 14 year old’s sexual history. I remember thinking it so weird that her parents would do that.
Yes I remember that too. I also was surprised what she said about Liam because I remember her bf living with her in her parents house b4 she met Liam. I think that boyfriends name was French, and she had his name tattooed under her left breast I think. Probably covered up now. I remember being surprised she had a live-in bf at such a young age and at her parents house.
i didn’t want kids, didn’t want kids, didn’t want kids, maybe wanted kids, had kids, and now, 19 years later, I’m glad I had them, I’m REALLY glad I had two in one shot, but I don’t think it would have been terrible had I not had them. I mean, I love them to death, but they weren’t necessary to fulfill my life. Does that sound horrible?
@paranormal, not at all. I have three kids I adore, and some days I wish I had just pursued my career more aggressively and vacationed in some amazing places. Parenthood happiness swings back and forth; some days it’s blissful, and some days it feel like I’m being tortured. There’s absolutely nothing wrong in being honest, then picking up and doing what you need to do to survive and make sure your little folks are okay too.
No that doesn’t sound horrible at all. Your honesty is refreshing. I see so many parents that lie about their true feelings regarding their kids. Pat on the back to you for your honesty !
I think I understand what you’re saying. I wanted to have kids but would only do it if I found the perfect fit to be a dad. A person I know I could trust no matter what. I was never one of those people wanting marriage and children obsessively. If it came, ok.
It did come but I tell my kids now that it was because I found the person I know would be the love of my life and, failing that, a completely trustworthy person.
I don’t know if that is going to make sense, but I was open to whatever life threw at me. Kids or not. What I mean is that I love life in all its forms (with kids or without) and that is the reason I ended up with kids but it could have been the reason I would have ended up childless too.
I’ve never wanted kids – I’ve gone along with past boyfriends in talking about it, but it was only in the last five years (I’m 32 now) that I’ve really put my foot down and said “no, no kids for me.” My current boyfriend knows where I stand and he’s okay with it (and if he decides he wants them, the door is right over there!).
I have only respect for those that have kids – it’s a hard, thankless job. I just know that I am way too selfish to ever have kids. My dog is more than enough for me!
I wouldn’t say you’re selfish. Having kids can also be a selfish act if you think about it. Some people only want kids because they think those kids are going to take care of them in old age.
Some parents just want to live through their kids and have their kids accomplish what they themselves couldn’t do.
You see, I’ve gotten to a point in which I don’t believe in ANYTHING she says. Her whole deal is about the public persona she has created for everyone to buy. To me, there’s nothing about her that says “honest” or “authentic”.
This! Right down to her songs about breaking up right as she breaks up. Her and her people obviously plot and plan this right down to the last minute detail. Everything about her is fake and contrived. I would feel bad for her but she is so unlikeable.
She sounds really grown up. She’s right, and I feel more celebrities should speak about this kids=worry, there is no way otherwise. You cannot have kids and not feel it. I use to pressure my single family member and friends to have kids, but I dont any more. I used to think the 50′s parents, home and 3 kids equaled happiness, but relaize the kids part is unnecessary formula to hapiness. Society for hundreds of years have been shoving this down our throats to the point where we think there is no other way, but it’s got to stop, it’s costing us the environment, more greed, a burden to society. Carrying on your bloodline is overrated! The more we ourselves do this, the more it would be accepted as the norm in society, the more people will realize you dont need them, I’m hoping more sitcoms to be about adult family members and friends than familes with young kids, I’m hoping more subrubs will fill up with single people just wanting to buy a small house.
Thank you for your thoughtful response. A friend of mine directed a documentary about this very subject, it’s called To Kid or Not To Kid; I highly recommend it. Also, there’s a supplementary to the film on PBS where adults on opposite sides of the spectrum regarding the decision to have or not have children have a conversation around the subject (can be googled using film title and PBS) and it’s great too.
I’m glad, because it just seems like she would damage them. I agree with what she’s saying about men not being asked these questions though.
I do not particularly like this woman, but readying this I can’t help but feel less alone when it comes to not having this undying urge to have my own children. I’ve always feel very alienated and “broken” by not being one of those people who “always wanted kids” or “always saw themselves as a parent”
You’re not broken. You’re making the best decision for you and that’s all that matters.
#1. Choice. To bear children is a choice everyone should be able to make with full and proper health care. And it is a decision that others have no say in or business questioning, Amen.
#2. I feel old and very sad to hear that any one feels they have to lie about being or not being a virgin. At any age. To hear she felt at 16 years old she had to lie about being a virgin to not feel a “loser”. Good grief, her parents did a lousy job in helping her feel it’s OK to live at your own pace.
So, she was never really herself with Liam, how sad. Their marriage never stood a chance, IMO.
To know yourself, your wants, needs, etc. is very important and some of us take years to figure ourselves out. I know I did.
You make a very good point. How strange that she could never tell the truth – be truthful with her own husband. Says a lot about their relationship and how safe she felt in it. Interesting. And quite sad.
Whether you want them or not is precisely what choice is all about: The ability to choose your own destiny, whether that includes kids or not.
I honor all the choices. I’m a mother, proudly so, but it can be like the most rigorous bootcamp every single day. It’s not for the faint of heart or those who are only so-so about it. In other words, if it’s not a “Fuck yeah!” then it’s a no.
So good for her.
In related news, is it just me or does that lead pic look eerily similar to Amanda Bynes?
And yet there are those of us who never wanted children but have three. 😱
I find asking women if they want kids to be so strange, because it’s subject to change at any time between the ages of 18 and 45, lol. I had a friend who swore up and down she didn’t want kids ALL THE TIME when she was in college, and I always just said “I respect that and think that’s a totally valid choice, but you don’t need to make up your mind right now.” Now that she’s settled and married, guess what? Wants kids.
I’m 27 and while I do love kids and would be happy to have them — I think it’s situational whether or not I actually will. If I meet someone I desperately want kids with, great. If I meet someone who doesn’t want kids and wants to travel and focus on work, great. If I don’t meet anyone anytime soon and just keep doing what I’m doing in my career? Great. Other factors include how much money I’m making/whether I can afford children, the state of the world, where I’m living, my job demands, etc. I never saw the point in declaring one way or another if you want children, because it can change based on how the rest of your life changes. I know there are people who just NEED to be parents and can’t imagine their life without children, but I’ve always seen it more from a practical standpoint.
Never been a Miley fan but I’m with her. Kids don’t appeal to me. I love travelling the world. I’m becoming a doctor – when would I find time? Why would I want to, knowing that the cost of childcare alone each month is the cost of an exotic holiday? When everyone is so judgemental and outright cruel no matter how hard you work to do the right thing for yourself? The world is very unaccommodating to the women who do go through immense stress to raise children. There is minimal support. You have to dedicate yourself beyond capacity to balance everything society demands of you…. F that.
I get why others want them – it’s just I personally am not interested in that kind of physical and emotional labour just to fall behind at work, in my education, and possibly in society. If we could get up to speed with proper supports then maybe. Want to grow the population but don’t want to make it appealing? Myself and many other women my age are out.
I also agree with her re: adoption.
Collective sigh of relief that she will not be procreating.
I went from absolutely-not wanting kids, to *considering it* for my husband’s sake, to resigning myself to the inevitability of it even though it wasn’t a priority or real interest tbh. I figured I could ‘make it work’. Well, last year my birth control was due to expire, so we had ‘the talk’ about going off it, during which I had a full-blown panic attack. We decided to wait another 6 months, and during that time both realized and agreed that neither of us felt particularly compelled to have kids. I had my birth control replaced and then the pandemic happened and we always talk about how grateful we are to have made this decision. Long journey but yeah, we all have our reasons.