“Madonna went to Jamaica to party for her 62nd birthday” links
  • August 18, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Madonna flew to Jamaica to celebrate her 62nd birthday. [Dlisted]
Wow, I really don’t like Lindsey Vonn’s swimsuit! [LaineyGossip]
Who will Donald Trump pardon today? [Towleroad]
Cece & Schmidt’s relationship on New Girl was always a mess. [Pajiba]
Shirtless Brad Falchuk went for a run. Would you? I would not. [JustJared]
Harvey Weinstein continues to be a monster. [Jezebel]
R. Kelly kept a secret seven-figure bank account. [Starcasm]
Josh O’Connor reminds me of someone in these photos. Who? I think maybe Aaron Taylor-Johnson? They’re pretty pics though. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Is this the start of the Fug Girls’ new series, Dumb Hats of the 15th Century? [GFY]
No, Kylie Jenner did not call herself a “brown-skinned girl.” [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““Madonna went to Jamaica to party for her 62nd birthday” links”

  1. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    I thought US passports were basically useless???
    How are these celebs able to travel, while we plebeians are restricted????

  2. (TheOG) jan90067 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Although the Material Girl has ALL the material things she could want for, I just feel *so* sorry for her. Looking at those pics makes me sad; she is the epitome of a female Peter Pan.

    • Juliette says:
      August 18, 2020 at 12:47 pm

      Totally agree. She just looks sad and pathetic. That picture of her holding a tray of weed and rolling papers? So edgy Madonna! You smoke pot, what a rebel – barf. And her hand on her boytoy’s thigh, so lame.

      I used to love her and have owned most if not all her albums, not I find her try hard and annoying. Hopefully she drank enough in Jamaica to cure that thirst of hers.

  3. Sass says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Wow. So, covid is over?

    • pk says:
      August 18, 2020 at 12:57 pm

      Covid doesn’t exist if you’re rich and famous. All I see are celebs travelling from one place to another and not even having the decency to self-isolate upon return from their trips. I don’t understand how any country is letting Americans in ! The thing is these rich celebs have access to quick testing and also anti-body tests. Regular folk have to stand in line for hours.

      By the way does anyone know…is that Lourdes in the blue dress?

  4. Kathy Kack says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Having a young black child fanning you is appalling. She is losing my respect.

  5. Valerie says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Trashy as ever.

  6. Molly says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Damn. NONE of this is a good look.

