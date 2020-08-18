“Madonna went to Jamaica to party for her 62nd birthday” links

Madonna flew to Jamaica to celebrate her 62nd birthday. [Dlisted]
Welcome to Jamaica……….🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲💛 #birthday #leo pic.twitter.com/ifHezyHjqp
— Madonna (@Madonna) August 17, 2020
The Birthday Party Continues in Jamaica 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 https://t.co/o8KhOWHXSV pic.twitter.com/za7Hqz9sTr
— Madonna (@Madonna) August 18, 2020
I thought US passports were basically useless???
How are these celebs able to travel, while we plebeians are restricted????
Because they fly via private jets. Private transportation bypasses a lot of the rules set for the common man.
Although the Material Girl has ALL the material things she could want for, I just feel *so* sorry for her. Looking at those pics makes me sad; she is the epitome of a female Peter Pan.
Totally agree. She just looks sad and pathetic. That picture of her holding a tray of weed and rolling papers? So edgy Madonna! You smoke pot, what a rebel – barf. And her hand on her boytoy’s thigh, so lame.
I used to love her and have owned most if not all her albums, not I find her try hard and annoying. Hopefully she drank enough in Jamaica to cure that thirst of hers.
Wow. So, covid is over?
Covid doesn’t exist if you’re rich and famous. All I see are celebs travelling from one place to another and not even having the decency to self-isolate upon return from their trips. I don’t understand how any country is letting Americans in ! The thing is these rich celebs have access to quick testing and also anti-body tests. Regular folk have to stand in line for hours.
By the way does anyone know…is that Lourdes in the blue dress?
Having a young black child fanning you is appalling. She is losing my respect.
Trashy as ever.
Damn. NONE of this is a good look.