Omid Scobie on finding Freedom: ‘We didn’t write the book for Harry & Meghan’

Omid Scobie is still hustling for Finding Freedom, although I’ve been surprised by A) how little promotion Carolyn Durand has done and B) how Omid has been impressively spacing out his interviews. He’s also dropping enough “fresh tea” in his interviews so that he’s always making news. I don’t know if he’s just naturally smart about these kinds of promotional teases or if he’s working with a really good team. Omid chatted with Town & Country about the book and about his history on the royal beat. Some highlights:
On the right side of history: “Mouthpiece, cheerleader, unofficial spokesperson, not a journalist, I’ve heard them all. I think the problem is I’m on a side of history that many others don’t want to be a part of, and it’s rubbed people the wrong way, much as the Sussexes have.”
Why the book happened the way it did: “I think this book wouldn’t have happened had many of [our sources] not felt frustrated by the coverage they saw of their friends in sections of the tabloids here. I think there were many people that felt what we were seeing about the couple was far away from who they were, so to have a place where they could actually share another side of the story was very important to them. Had things been very different with the press over here, we probably wouldn’t have been able to put this book together.”
When the story broke about Harry dating Meghan: “When the Sunday Express first editions had dropped [breaking the news of the relationship], a friend of mine texted me the front cover. I was like, ‘Christ. Potentially huge.’ I know a lot of people didn’t believe it at first, but it just… I don’t know. I don’t know why, my sixth sense was like, ‘This is legit.’ It turns out I had a source in Toronto who literally that evening was like, ‘Yeah, it’s true and they’re actually in Toronto at the moment.’ Really, ever since that call I have never stopped covering their story.”
The book was supposed to come out last year: The book they proposed was supposed to come out after Archie’s birth in May 2019. But as they began to wrap up their reporting, their sources started relaying trouble behind the scenes and murmurings that the Sussexes were unhappy with their current role in the royal family. This was, suddenly, a very different book. “Around Archie’s birth…we realized that there was a bigger story happening here. That this was a couple who were incredibly frustrated with some of the situations with their roles and their place within the institution of the monarchy, and not being heard when it came to lots of different things.”
Duncan Larcombe on how the book isn’t all compliments to H&M: “It’s a compliment to the book, but from Harry’s point of view there are far too many slightly awkward bits of dirty laundry being aired in the book.”
Omid on whether H&M have read the book: He says the Sussexes and the palace didn’t receive advance copies of the book, and he hasn’t heard anything yet about their reactions. The smile he has worn through much of our interview turns into a slight grimace. “Part of me is curious. Part of me doesn’t want to know. Listen, I don’t think anybody likes being spoken about. That’s not something you ever get used to… We didn’t write the book for Harry and Meghan.”
By the end of FF, it’s actually pretty clear that he and Durand weren’t writing a completely sugary Sussex-only narrative. There are some big omissions in many key moments, and there are some legitimate criticisms of the Sussexes which, frankly, go unanswered by the pro-Sussex insiders. I have a theory that because so many people inside the palace and in the British media were freaking out nonstop over every little thing about the Sussexes, H&M just learned to tune out everything, even when the criticism or advice was given in good faith.
As for the rumors he heard around Archie’s birth… her whole pregnancy was a nightmare as far as the coverage around the Sussexes. The courtiers and the tabloids were going crazy nonstop, and no one, not Kate, not William, not Charles or the Queen, ever stepped in and said words of support to H&M, or stepped up publicly to stop the harassment and abuse of a pregnant woman. Also, it’s weird that no one ever talks about how the Times’ sources flat-out said William wanted to exile H&M. That was during Meghan’s pregnancy too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I wondered that as well. No mention of Tim Shipmans article in the book or the flight stunt. William must have gotten his human rights lawyers on Omid and made him take it out. William doesn’t look that bad in this book but Kate certainly does.
The beginning of the book gives a lot of detail but right when she gets pregnant a lot seems to be taken out. He seems to give more info in his interviews than the book. I have been trying to catch up on them.
” have a theory that because so many people inside the palace and in the British media were freaking out nonstop over every little thing about the Sussexes, H&M just learned to tune out everything, even when the criticism or advice was given in good faith.”
That is a completely normal reaction and one the Palace should have predicted and avoided if they were really serious about working with the Sussex: if all you hear about yourself is negative, you either believe the hype and die away a little, or you ignore the noise and move forward, doing what you think is best.
Besides, I have a huge problem with this pressure even pro- Sussex people make on them not to commit honest mistakes and be right all the time. They are going for honesty and warmth, not rehearsed and staged reactions. They tried the Palace´s way, it did not work, and now they are actually doing much better, but I dont think they need to be perfect all the time in order to justify good will.
Isn’t *that* the truth! Whereas, the rest of the BRF makes plenty (by an order of magnitude) of “mistakes”, and outright commit crimes, and get nowhere near the coverage, smears, vitriol in the press that Harry & Meghan have received and still receive. The courtiers or whomever hounded them with “advice” and “guidance” might turn their attentions to other members of the BRF … see if that yields the perfection they’re looking for.
The palaces and the media were trying to back then into the corner and force them to submit as most people usually eventually do. That Meghan wasn’t willing to give in and pay off her family should be the first clue they weren’t going to submit. Eventually the options are to submit or risk everything and fight your way out of the corner. So Harry fought his way out to protect his wife and child.
This book would have been the standard royal romance bio like those books Katie Nicholls& Robert Jobson did about Kate & Will when they first got married. I can buy the authors were working on it for ages (I recognise older interviews in excerpts) and I think the angle just changed, as when the smears started the authors would have known there would be more to this story because the courtiers were the ones leaking to royal reporters!
I suspect around time of Shipman piece royal insiders& reporters might have been aware that the Sussexes’ position in their current roles could be untenable so the authors were biding their time. And then announced book when they did to cash in on the exit drama & act like it was the Sussexes’ side only as part of the marketing.
Whereas it seems to just look back at the tabloid stories that formed the smears etc and present the view if Sussexes had been allowed to comment on/refute stories at the time- like normal reporting if there wasn’t a smear campaign at work. I think the rota knew all along that many of the smear stories were BS eg Kate cried at a wedding rehearsal but it wasn’t to do with aggro from Meghan- at one point Camilla Tominey suggested it was because of Rose. The reporters had their orders and went along with it with glee because they wanted to force access. Carolyn and omid knew some of the background drama& just saved it for their book.
I kept saying this book would be cold on tea as the authors are still on the royal beat and pro monarchy. So not surprised that eg Guardian says it doesn’t explain difference in protection for Andrew and even Valentine Low said they deserve a better account. It seems very generous to the senior royals especially.
May be some years before we get a more rounded picture of what really happened assuming there’s still interest. Not much hope for Robert Lacey’s upcoming book. Would love some like Kate Williams to write on it as she really seems to get the misogynoir and calls out difference in how Andrew is treated.
I really liked the book. I think it did justice to the situation while remaining away from looking like a bunch of exerpts from a gossip magazine.
The only thing i truly side eye about the book is the title, but I get why it was named that.
I do also agree with what was said above that with so much criticism coming in that they avoided even some valid ones but I also think that at that point in time it was completely natural for them to do so. They had to block out that negative to push forward and keep going.
I think the part that makes me legitimately sad is that this is what a gross patriarchal, white, wealthy establishment does to an actual family. Its so toxic.
The BRF really shot themselves in the foot as they are prone to do. They absolutely showed their asses. I’m still going to continue the tinfoil hat that Charles is going to want the Queen to step down so he can step up.