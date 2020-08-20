Donald Trump endorses domestic terrorist group QAnon: They ‘love our country’

I avoid covering anything having to do QAnon like the plague. QAnon is this weird cult of right-wing conspiracists who believe that tons of prominent celebrities and Democratic Party people are, like, all Satanist sex traffickers and cannibals? Which is especially odd in this particular moment, given Donald Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the many stories of Trump sexually assaulting, harassing and abusing women and girls. But whatever, QAnon exists and their members are basically Republicans with a belief in crazy fringe conspiracies. The FBI has designated QAnon a “domestic terrorism threat” and everyone with two brain cells understands that these people are f–king lunatics. Donald Trump just endorsed them though:

In case you can’t/don’t want to watch, Trump says: “I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. I’ve heard these are people that love our country. So I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me.” He also suggested that QAnon approved of how he’s “handled” the BLM protests in Portland, Oregon, saying he’s “heard” that the QAnon movement is “gaining in popularity. I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don’t like seeing it.”

So, that happened. In the middle of the week of the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump said nice things about a right-wing terrorist fringe group just because they support him. The darkest timeline, my God.

Today, President Obama made an impassioned case for the constitution and the preservation of American democracy. President Donald Trump happily accepted the endorsement of QAnon. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 20, 2020

going to revise my timeline here and say QAnon will be GOP orthodoxy next year if Biden wins and takes office. https://t.co/h8vdmFPatA — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 19, 2020