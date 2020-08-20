Donald Trump endorses domestic terrorist group QAnon: They ‘love our country’

I avoid covering anything having to do QAnon like the plague. QAnon is this weird cult of right-wing conspiracists who believe that tons of prominent celebrities and Democratic Party people are, like, all Satanist sex traffickers and cannibals? Which is especially odd in this particular moment, given Donald Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and the many stories of Trump sexually assaulting, harassing and abusing women and girls. But whatever, QAnon exists and their members are basically Republicans with a belief in crazy fringe conspiracies. The FBI has designated QAnon a “domestic terrorism threat” and everyone with two brain cells understands that these people are f–king lunatics. Donald Trump just endorsed them though:
In case you can’t/don’t want to watch, Trump says: “I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. I’ve heard these are people that love our country. So I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me.” He also suggested that QAnon approved of how he’s “handled” the BLM protests in Portland, Oregon, saying he’s “heard” that the QAnon movement is “gaining in popularity. I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don’t like seeing it.”
So, that happened. In the middle of the week of the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump said nice things about a right-wing terrorist fringe group just because they support him. The darkest timeline, my God.
Today, President Obama made an impassioned case for the constitution and the preservation of American democracy.
President Donald Trump happily accepted the endorsement of QAnon.
— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 20, 2020
going to revise my timeline here and say QAnon will be GOP orthodoxy next year if Biden wins and takes office. https://t.co/h8vdmFPatA
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 19, 2020
I don’t think it’s especially odd that he’s supporting them while his own sex trafficking and assualt controversies are swirling. Remember, with Trump every accusation is a confession.
But they like him! That’s all that a severely narcissistic mind needs to know.
It’s as if a very unruly child with no boundaries is in a 74 year old body. Saying something to shock people, with a little disclaimer about “I really don’t know (them)”.
How there is anyone left who thinks this is a capable, functioning, decent human is beyond me. Greed and adulation drive everything.
What the actual f#*k. These people have no allegiance to facts, they “join dots” in ways that are completely fabricated yet of which they are completely certain, they mistake correlation for causation, and they have no doubt in their minds. Even if one of them hadn’t turned violent and tried to shoot up Comet Ping Pong, they would still be dangerous.
If anyone is interested, The Atlantic has a great project called Shadowland, which explores the rise of QAnon and related conspiracy theories. I found it fascinating.
Finally, I find it hilarious/devastating that it’s the dumb kids from high school who are clogging up my facebook feed with QAnon stuff, calling everyone else “sheeple”, and acting as though if they saw it on YouTube, it’s gospel truth. There also seems to be a big MLM/QAnon crossover.
One Year After Trump’s Election, Revisiting “Autocracy: Rules for Survival” By Masha Gessen remains the best analysis that I’ve read of Trump’s presidency. Nothing this awful fascist does can surprise me even tho it still depresses me.
I’m given solace by courage of Christine Blasey Ford, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, everyday activists and countless warriors of truth. I’m genuinely praying to the Goddess because Trump & the bigots he represents are heartbreakingly dangerous.
Look when it comes to this moron, i would guarantee that he doesn’t even know the ins and outs of what these people are doing and saying. all he knows is they love him and that’s what matters to him. that’s ALL that matters to him. don’t give him so much credit that he actually knows what is going on one way or another
How is this lunatic the President of your country? It’s bad enough that Qanon supporters are winning primaries. My God. I feel so stressed for you regarding the election and I’m not even American. Trump is so desperate to be lauded. that he is willing to take support from literally anyone. White supremacist are good people. Qanon whackos, “love their country”.His lies, science denials and stupidity have cost 170.000 American lives. How can Republican politicians just sit there and let him destroy your democracy? I don’t understand how there is even a question of him being re-elected. How removed from reality does someone have to be to think that he has done a good job?
We have an entertainment network with “news” in the title that too many watch and fully believe. That plus other misinformation (social media) and lack of critical thinking skills are big parts of the problem.
QAnon is gaining a following globally. I’m from Germany and read in a national newspaper that the second biggest following (after the USA) is actually here. They have been showing up at Nazi demos and also anti-corona demos – claiming it’s all a hoax and Gates and whatnot. It’s crazy and frightening. Even a big national pop star and some otherwise famous people are spreading their BS on their Telegram channels, crying in videos about panda-eyed babies being rescued from pedos. I have no words for this anymore.
I have watched QAnon videos because I do believe we need to know what we face. Yes, they are fruitcakes who believe every liberal is involved in sex trafficking five year olds through the basements of pizza shops and JFK Jr is still alive and going to lead them to victory but the videos make no secret of their aim. They openly call for “extermination” of those who represent different views. And in case their followers miss the point, the videos end with images of people like Obama, Hillary Clinton, Speaker Pelosi, with the word “exterminate” stamped across them. The FBI is correct to label them a terrorist organization
And people argue with me when I say the GOP is a fascist organization. Unbelievable. And good on you for being able to stomach those videos; I don’t think I can.
Now I have forgotten why they latched onto JFK Jr as their returning hero. Is it because there were unfounded rumors he might have run for NY Senate against or instead of the dreaded Hillary?
I guess he was part of the Clinton “body count” conspiracies, but somehow they thought he was returning this summer? I assume he’s been living with Elvis in Michigan all this time.
I really wonder about the people who fall for Q. I’ve read articles about them, why they’re susceptible, why they finally fall for it, but it doesn’t seem to answer it. It’s as if their real brains have been harvested and are being stored somewhere else, or as if they’re being manipulated through frequencies or something. These little scenarios sound like I’m in the terrorist organization myself (I’m not!(, but I just don’t get it. What leads people to believe something that’s so patently stupid?
I have actually started reading several threads of one QAnon Twitter conspiracy account without knowing of the name QAnon. This guy started tweeting about a celebrity and his wife (celebrity well known but wife completely unknown) and how the wife plus her family (also completely unknown people) are all part of the pedo ring. Otherwise this twitter account tweets about the big names that they blame (Clinton, Gates etc.). And the twitter claims that for ex. Boris Johnson (and others)has been replaced by a body double. As I said I stumbled upon the account kind of by chance. It was because fans of the celebrity where asking other fans to report the twitter account for harassment against their fave and his family. Completely weird the whole thing. I am also astounded that Twitter is not banning the account just for spreading conspiracy theories, after all they just recently said they would fight against conspiracy theory tweets.