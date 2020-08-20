Prince Charles will give up the lease on the farm which supplies his Duchy Organic line

There are a few areas where I feel really sorry for Prince Charles. One of those areas is that he’ll have to discontinue work on so many of his most successful passion projects in the near future, as he takes on more and more responsibilities for the crown and becomes the de facto king regent. We’ve heard for several years that Charles really wanted to hand off The Prince’s Trust to Harry or William, and neither one of them wanted it. So the trust will continue without the involvement of Charles or his immediate family. I have a feeling that something very similar will happen to Charles’ wildly successful Duchy Originals line, which is now Waitrose Duchy Organic. Charles simply won’t have the time to manage the huge farm which supplies the label. So he’s giving up the lease on the main farm next year, rather than handing off the running of the farm and the Duchy label to William. My guess? William didn’t want it.

Prince Charles is not renewing the lease on one of the farms that supplies his luxury ‘Waitrose Duchy Organic’ food brand to upmarket supermarkets Waitrose and Ocado. The 71-year-old royal, who created the popular high-end brand 35 years ago, will not continue the lease on Home Farm, on the Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, when it runs out in April and will turn his attentions to 2,000 acres of organic farmland on Sandringham’s Estate instead. It’s thought, as Charles prepares to take the throne, that the Sandringham acreage, gifted to Charles from Prince Philip in 2019, could be easier to manage than the diverse 900-acre Highgrove Home Farm, which the royal currently leases. Waitrose currently has a £3million-a-year contract to sell Waitrose Duchy Organic products, which Charles originally named Duchy Originals when the brand began four decades ago. Set up by Prince Charles in 1990, it remains a separate entity to the Duchy of Cornwall despite the similarities in name. The Prince will continue to operate the popular luxury food brand despite no longer leasing Home Farm. In 2018, the prince’s charitable foundation earned £3.2million from profits made by the company. A new sheep farm would see the Prince oversee a vastly reduced amount of livestock. Home Farm currently breeds Gloucester, Shetland and British White cattle plus Tamworth pigs and Irish Moiled pigs. Charles has made the difficult decision to walk away from Home Farm by not renewing the lease when it comes up in April. A Clarence House spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm, but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham.’ Sandringham looks like a viable alternative for Charles to continue his interest in organic farming; he took over the 2,000-acre estate in Norfolk from Prince Philip last year, and the farm achieved organic status earlier this summer.

It’s confusing, but here’s what I think is happening: Charles will continue the Duchy Organic brand, but the farm supplying the label will be changed to the Sandringham acreage, which Charles has already begun to restructure into an organic farm. Leaving behind the lease on the Home Farm is a huge deal though, and what’s going to happen to it? Will someone else lease it and start their own competing organic line using Charles’ set-up? And how much time – honestly – will King Charles have to oversee the Sandringham farm for the Duchy line? And why isn’t William involved? Isn’t this why William exiled his brother, so William could have it all, all of the attention, all of the “preparing to be Prince of Wales/King” glamour, all of the money brought in by the Duchy Organic line? Turns out, William’s not actually interested in the day-to-day work.