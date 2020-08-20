The Sussexes originally intended to ‘split their time in the Commonwealth’

People Magazine has some “exclusives” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the current issue. The exclusives seem to be about the move to Montecito and whether this move was always in the cards, or whether they’re just making the best out of the situation they’ve found themselves in. There’s nothing super-new here, which makes me think that it really is some PR fluff authorized by Meghan and Harry. Some highlights:
The move to Montecito: A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the move marks a “pivotal moment” for Meghan, Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie. “This is their permanent home,” the insider says. “Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.”
Why Santa Barbara: “They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” says a source close to the couple. “It’s so beautiful.”
Archie loves the space: “Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free,” the source says. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.”
Was this their original plan though? The home they just purchased in Santa Barbara, California wasn’t part of their original plan. The couple had initially intended to “split their time in the Commonwealth” with a home in Canada, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. However, “things got in the way that made that more difficult. This decision has not always been on the cards. If it had, they would not have gone through everything else they have gone through.”
While reading Finding Freedom, I came to the conclusion that Harry has likely driven the majority of these kinds of decisions. I’ve said this in other posts, but it really feels like Harry is trying to create a situation – first in Windsor, now in Montecito – where he has his little family away from everybody else, and he just has Meghan and Archie all to himself. That’s what HE wants. I think Meghan would have been fine making a home in London, or making a home in LA.
Also: there’s a really dumb story in the British tabloids – it originated in the Sun, but other outlets picked it up – claiming Harry and Meghan’s household staff in Montecito make fun of Meghan for using Britishisms or British phrasing. First of all, I’m not convinced they have staff. Yet. Second of all, Americans don’t really give a sh-t about that kind of thing like Brits. Yes, we thought Madonna sounded like an idiot when she adopted a British accent out of nowhere, but Meghan probably says stuff like “lift” or “boot” or “dahling” and it’s not a big deal.
Santa Barbara is heaven – I just know they are loving it and Archie will have a great childhood there. It’s a great choice – close enough to LA but still very much it’s own bubble.
I *do* think they have staff though. I could see an assistant and house manager at least. That house alone and the grounds it’s on are just too big to handle themselves, no shade just reality. Plus if they are ramping up projects, moving into a new place, raising a toddler…they have to have some help with all that.
I am sure they have staff, but they might not have any live-in staff. Or maybe, on a property that large, they use one of the other buildings for any staff that may need to be on property more? Like the nanny lives in the guesthouse or something?
If I had to guess, they definitely have a house manager who manages the staff that maintains the grounds, cleans the house and does the grocery shopping. I agree that they probably don’t have any live in staff and are 100% hands on with Archie with Doria coming to visit frequently to babysit.
“he just has Meghan and Archie all to himself” — I listened to the podcast, and the same point was brought up! I know it comes from a good place, perhaps H is trying to heal his family from the nonsense that happened in the UK. I hope he does know he cannot possibly have M all to himself! LOL
That phrase stuck out to me too but I think it has a lot to do with the structure of a royal household, where there is always staff about, you feel like every little decision has to be vetted, etc. Now there is no one telling them how to live as a family. It’s probably weird – in a good way – after the drama of 2018/2019 – to be living together and being able to tune out so much of the noise .
Can you blame him? He’s been through hell his most of his life. He deserves this. He deserves his lovely little family, he deserves the beautiful estate and he deserves this time to heal and build something himself from scratch. He’s clearly thriving right now!
I am not blaming him at all; I am just saying that what he is trying to achieve is not 100% possible
He proposed to a woman who wants to be involved, wants to be out there making changes and has always worked; he cannot possibly have her all to himself….he will have to learn to share her!
I started paying attention to the RF because of M. I couldn’t give a crap out of the RF, H included, so I may be biased
And that’s exactly what’s happening. When I say he wants them all to himself, I mean he does NOT want them under the thumb of The Firm and other members of the royal family. He wants his own family unit with a wife who is an equal partner. Harry isn’t holding Meghan back AT ALL. He’s always has and always will encourage her to pursue her projects and goals. And now she can without that toxic firm trying to control and limit her.
So let me get this straight, according to the tabloids’ own reporting over the years, she was too American for the Brits, and now she’s too British for the Americans… Jeezus, the woman cannot win.
I really hope H and M are enjoying this time as a family in their new home. It truly must have been a stressful few years…
The tabloids don’t control the narrative anymore and that’s why they’re upset and the Sun and all of them have tried out negative stories and act like they have sources and it’s obvious they don’t as they have been completely drowned out by the US media. You love to see it.
I’m with Kaiser. The person who thought up the “the staff are making fun of Meghan’s new Britishisms” was definitely a Brit.
none of the uk tabloids has access to H&M. There is no way anyone will sell them info when there is TMZ right there who will be a buyer!
Exactly!! If anyone is getting the scoop it will be US outlets. This is their turf and there is no way in hell they are sharing it with the U.K. tabloids.
Well, the Queen said all or nothing so she got nothing!
I really do think they are VERY happy right now. I just came from watching their Commonwealth meeting and they’re both GLOWING. Meghan is getting involved in the election and making great connections. Harry has his Netflix documentary coming out. Invictus and Travelyst are thriving. They’re shopping around TV pitches which means they could be establishing a production company like the Obamas.
Everything seems to be clicking! I am SO happy for them!!
Yes, Snuffles. Richly deserved. And their charities are thriving. Camfed has now surpassed 100,000 dollars and growing.
I’m sure this was not their original plan – when they wanted to be half in/half out, they probably would have continued their focus on the commonwealth and I just think the whole set up would have worked better if they were in Canada half the time, the UK the other half.
I imagine once the family said “nope” to that idea, Harry was like, fine, I’m going to go live my best life in California, see ya!
If this is true I don’t really blame Harry for trying to essentially create a bubble. I don’t think they ever got that time to peacefully be a new family (hell, or newlyweds for that matter) and just BE. It’s also nice to have a place where it’s just them when the outside gets to be to much. I’m sure they have staff but not nearly as many as there were in the BRF.
These tabloids have gone bonkers and have been completely shot down. The US know better than to fumble the bag the way the BM did because now you have people begging on television for them to return and being upset about the possibility of them never returning. That Montecito home got people bothered and the tabloids will continue to lose because that’s why their bitter. They literally depended on Harry/Meghan to keep them afloat and thriving as an industry and are bitter they didn’t play the game.
He’s been trying to keep away from it all since the house in the Cotswolds that they got chased out of. I really hope they can stay here long-term.
People got this info from their January statement and that pap lawsuit which said they originally were based in Canada. When p/t was rejected and they stepped down completely then need to be in CW territory went. Their statement about moving to new home had point about getting to know community etc & a place to raise Archie.
The fan fiction is strong with this one. Sun didn’t know they had moved for weeks but now suddenly knows people helping with the home. Sure. It’s funny to see these papers pretend to be in the know. They really fumbled their own bag with their OTT coverage
Oh, the tabs are completely making shit up at this point. They have NOTHING and it’s KILLING them!
Agree. This is some crazy fan fiction. It’s really pathetic the nonsense these tabloids come up with.
I really hope this is a permanent home for them. They’ve been through a looooot of major life changes in the 4 years they’ve been together. It probably helps that they seem to actually like each other and work well together professionally, in addition to being in love. Hopefully they prove those wishing for their demise wrong.
Agree, Taylor!
Meghan has been so passionate and vocal about issues like feminism, food insecurity and racism. I’m excited to see what happens now she’s out of that toxic institution.
Americans don’t get Britishisms. My husband works with someone from the UK and when she uses phrases he doesn’t understand he just ignores them.
It might have been an offer or suggestion. H&M are savvy enough to know the BRF is incapable of change. Change for the BRF would require giving up the positions of entitled grifters.
“The couple had initially intended to “split their time in the Commonwealth” with a home in Canada, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. However, “things got in the way that made that more difficult. “
Is that a reference to the security costs or what am I missing there?
I believe the issue was that, because the Queen said you are either in or you’re out, that living in Canada was no longer an option as their Visas would expire as they were no longer “working royals”. That’s why they had to escape to California before the borders closed. They could put down roots in the US because Meghan is still a US citizen and could sponsor Harry as her spouse.
As they were no longer representatives of the Queen or the UK, there was no reason for them to stay in Canada. They’re not Canadian citizens and it would have been easier for them to just go to the US since Meghan and Archie are citizens.
No I think it refers to the fact “half-in/half-out” was rejected by the BRF (William). They weren’t bound to live in the Commonwealth if Harry wasn’t going to be the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador anymore.
I think this was clear from their original statement – they wanted to do part-time royal work but were told no way, no how so they decided to leave completely.
Yeah, but there were a lot of people on here who chose not to believe them and thought they were just being nice or something? The narrative here has always been that they wanted out fully and mainly blamed the family. However, the Sussexes have always said that it was mainly the media and they wanted to continue part time. I’ve always thought that we should believe the Sussexes. Especially given that all the false narratives being created for them was what they were most upset about. It just seems weird not to take their word for it. The Sussex Royal website was very detailed on what they wanted and why they wanted it. Apparently, no one actually read it.
I spent three months in England one year and I came back with an (involuntary) accent….it went away after a while
People mag didn’t need a source to write this. It’s basically information gleaned from their statements since they announced they were leaving the royal family, simple deduction and knowledge about Santa Barbara.
Can’t imagine the insecurity this couple may face, for their own comfort and safety. They probably have to vet their staff more thoroughly than the average wealthy person. The immense public interest in them is scary sometimes. I wouldn’t be able to do it. I’d be thinking am I being recorded? Would my staff run to TMZ or others? Makes sense why they did not opt for live-in staff, if true.
the Sun article was so cringe, with the speech bubbles and the rhyming slang, it was so awful I had to laugh.
That article about Meghan adopting Britishisms was weird. I agree that I find the idea that they have staff is a little sketchy. In a pandemic? Maybe some folks to come in and help clean or do some maintenance or design for the new house. Second, is “darling” really a “Britishism”?
Oh God here they come with a fake ‘staff’ stories again! 🙄🙄