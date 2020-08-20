The Sussexes originally intended to ‘split their time in the Commonwealth’

People Magazine has some “exclusives” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the current issue. The exclusives seem to be about the move to Montecito and whether this move was always in the cards, or whether they’re just making the best out of the situation they’ve found themselves in. There’s nothing super-new here, which makes me think that it really is some PR fluff authorized by Meghan and Harry. Some highlights:

The move to Montecito: A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the move marks a “pivotal moment” for Meghan, Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie. “This is their permanent home,” the insider says. “Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.” Why Santa Barbara: “They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” says a source close to the couple. “It’s so beautiful.” Archie loves the space: “Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free,” the source says. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.” Was this their original plan though? The home they just purchased in Santa Barbara, California wasn’t part of their original plan. The couple had initially intended to “split their time in the Commonwealth” with a home in Canada, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. However, “things got in the way that made that more difficult. This decision has not always been on the cards. If it had, they would not have gone through everything else they have gone through.”

[From People Magazine]

While reading Finding Freedom, I came to the conclusion that Harry has likely driven the majority of these kinds of decisions. I’ve said this in other posts, but it really feels like Harry is trying to create a situation – first in Windsor, now in Montecito – where he has his little family away from everybody else, and he just has Meghan and Archie all to himself. That’s what HE wants. I think Meghan would have been fine making a home in London, or making a home in LA.

Also: there’s a really dumb story in the British tabloids – it originated in the Sun, but other outlets picked it up – claiming Harry and Meghan’s household staff in Montecito make fun of Meghan for using Britishisms or British phrasing. First of all, I’m not convinced they have staff. Yet. Second of all, Americans don’t really give a sh-t about that kind of thing like Brits. Yes, we thought Madonna sounded like an idiot when she adopted a British accent out of nowhere, but Meghan probably says stuff like “lift” or “boot” or “dahling” and it’s not a big deal.