“Steve Bannon was arrested & charged with fraud this morning in NYC” links

Steve Bannon was indicted, arrested and charged with fraud this morning for federal prosecutors in New York. LMAO. [CNN]
Angelina Jolie in an elephant onesie at the read-through for The One and Only Ivan is basically the cutest mom thing ever. [LaineyGossip]
The trailers for On the Rocks and Death on the Nile are out! [Pajiba]
Donald Trump had a meltdown because #TrumpMeltdown was trending. [Towleroad]
Angelina Jolie’s lawyer released a new statement (it’s nothing new). [JustJared]
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a hell of a day online yesterday. [Jezebel]
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are finally done for good. [Starcasm]
The ads for the new McQueen collection are… okay. [Tom & Lorenzo]
OMFG, transparent toilets, for the toilet freaks in your life. [Dlisted]
I always loved the fact that Bianca Jagger wore a suit to her wedding. [GFY]
Jennifer Hudson performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” at the DNC. [Buzzfeed]
Steve Bannon has been "charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering." https://t.co/lDMXUDrmbw
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 20, 2020
Breaking on @MSNBC: Steve Bannon is in federal custody in New York City, according to a SDNY spokesperson.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020
I just read the Steve Bannon news out loud to my family-we all gasped and my daughter said “Christmas has come early!”
It must have come early because I see a picture of a Christmas ham in the header.
Hahahaha I wonder how many layers of jail shirts he will wear at a time. What is this feeling… so strange…. I think I am ….smiling. Hahahahahaahaha getting arrested by Postal Service agents…that is the biggest middle finger to Trump imaginable
Bannon arrested by Postal Service agents (oh the irony), Trump ordered to submit his Tax returns and Biden officially accepting the nomination.
WHAT A WONDERFUL DAY 😂
Oh, I didn’t know trump was ordered to show his tax returns! Yay
He will probably appeal it (again), but it’s one more thing to piss him off!!
Oh my. Are the chickens finally coming home to roost?
But it’s federal, so Billy Boy may get involved. Or is Steve a distracting casualty for the Orange puppet?
I think Barr had to choose between Bannon and Giuliani. Since Giuliani is clinically NUTS!!!, and Bannon is a psychopathic poker player who has already perjured himself for 45, I figure they will keep Rudy safe and quiet (no telling what he’ll say!) and buy Bannon off with a pardon promise for this round of his lies.
I bet Bannon’s shook that he can only wear 1 rumpled shirt at a time in prison.
Bannon was arrested on a boat off the coast of Connecticut. Optics couldn’t scream “white collar criminal” any louder.
Throw away the keys.
Some good news for a change!
Ugh, I love Sam Cook and that song. Her voice is beautiful but just like her “Memory” cover I like the original better.
Well that’s the best news I’ve seen in a while! I hope the case is airtight and he is held accountable, and he’s just the next of many.
The #TrumpMeltdown was prompted by #ObamaDidEverythingBetter trending. Hahahahaha.
I wonder if this is why Trunp was trying to fire the federal prosecutor in NY!?!
Cue Trump “I don’t him” distancing himself but will then pardon him. But….if he’s not convicted until after Trump is out of office (🤞🏻) he can’t pardon him, right?
If not voted back in Trump has until Jan 20th to any damage that he wants and can pardon Bannon.
All those poor little MAGAts, scratching their spidery signatures on those checks, sending them to Trump for his magnificent wall to keep out the rapists and drug lords…their money stolen by the very dude that helped machinate this whole charade…
What’s that word again? It’s not bittersweet.
Uh, oh yeah. It’s sweet.
It’s karma baby! HAHAHA. The guy who was also in on the scam lives in the Destin FL. I live near there and it’s an area with many Trump supporters
Bannon arrest the day after Kamala’s VP acceptance speech–is this heaven?? And U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss is killing it!! I relished every single word of this SDNY press release!
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/leaders-we-build-wall-online-fundraising-campaign-charged-defrauding-hundreds-thousands
Audrey Strauss is making her presence know.