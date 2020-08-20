“Steve Bannon was arrested & charged with fraud this morning in NYC” links

Steve Bannon was indicted, arrested and charged with fraud this morning for federal prosecutors in New York. LMAO. [CNN]

Angelina Jolie in an elephant onesie at the read-through for The One and Only Ivan is basically the cutest mom thing ever. [LaineyGossip]

The trailers for On the Rocks and Death on the Nile are out! [Pajiba]

Donald Trump had a meltdown because #TrumpMeltdown was trending. [Towleroad]

Angelina Jolie’s lawyer released a new statement (it’s nothing new). [JustJared]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a hell of a day online yesterday. [Jezebel]

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are finally done for good. [Starcasm]

The ads for the new McQueen collection are… okay. [Tom & Lorenzo]

OMFG, transparent toilets, for the toilet freaks in your life. [Dlisted]

I always loved the fact that Bianca Jagger wore a suit to her wedding. [GFY]

Jennifer Hudson performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” at the DNC. [Buzzfeed]

Steve Bannon has been "charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering." https://t.co/lDMXUDrmbw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 20, 2020