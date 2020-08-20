“Steve Bannon was arrested & charged with fraud this morning in NYC” links
  • August 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cher performing live at 02 Arena in London.

Steve Bannon was indicted, arrested and charged with fraud this morning for federal prosecutors in New York. LMAO. [CNN]
Angelina Jolie in an elephant onesie at the read-through for The One and Only Ivan is basically the cutest mom thing ever. [LaineyGossip]
The trailers for On the Rocks and Death on the Nile are out! [Pajiba]
Donald Trump had a meltdown because #TrumpMeltdown was trending. [Towleroad]
Angelina Jolie’s lawyer released a new statement (it’s nothing new). [JustJared]
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a hell of a day online yesterday. [Jezebel]
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are finally done for good. [Starcasm]
The ads for the new McQueen collection are… okay. [Tom & Lorenzo]
OMFG, transparent toilets, for the toilet freaks in your life. [Dlisted]
I always loved the fact that Bianca Jagger wore a suit to her wedding. [GFY]
Jennifer Hudson performed “A Change Is Gonna Come” at the DNC. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““Steve Bannon was arrested & charged with fraud this morning in NYC” links”

  1. MaryContrary says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    I just read the Steve Bannon news out loud to my family-we all gasped and my daughter said “Christmas has come early!”

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      August 20, 2020 at 1:06 pm

      It must have come early because I see a picture of a Christmas ham in the header.

      Reply
      • Liz version 700 says:
        August 20, 2020 at 1:09 pm

        Hahahaha I wonder how many layers of jail shirts he will wear at a time. What is this feeling… so strange…. I think I am ….smiling. Hahahahahaahaha getting arrested by Postal Service agents…that is the biggest middle finger to Trump imaginable

  2. Sierra says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Bannon arrested by Postal Service agents (oh the irony), Trump ordered to submit his Tax returns and Biden officially accepting the nomination.

    WHAT A WONDERFUL DAY 😂

    Reply
  3. Christin says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Oh my. Are the chickens finally coming home to roost?

    But it’s federal, so Billy Boy may get involved. Or is Steve a distracting casualty for the Orange puppet?

    Reply
    • Badrockandroll says:
      August 20, 2020 at 12:52 pm

      I think Barr had to choose between Bannon and Giuliani. Since Giuliani is clinically NUTS!!!, and Bannon is a psychopathic poker player who has already perjured himself for 45, I figure they will keep Rudy safe and quiet (no telling what he’ll say!) and buy Bannon off with a pardon promise for this round of his lies.

      Reply
  4. Lizzie Bathory says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I bet Bannon’s shook that he can only wear 1 rumpled shirt at a time in prison.

    Reply
  5. Escondista says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Bannon was arrested on a boat off the coast of Connecticut. Optics couldn’t scream “white collar criminal” any louder.
    Throw away the keys.

    Reply
  6. FHMom says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Some good news for a change!

    Reply
  7. Mel M says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Ugh, I love Sam Cook and that song. Her voice is beautiful but just like her “Memory” cover I like the original better.

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Well that’s the best news I’ve seen in a while! I hope the case is airtight and he is held accountable, and he’s just the next of many.

    The #TrumpMeltdown was prompted by #ObamaDidEverythingBetter trending. Hahahahaha.

    Reply
  9. Levans says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    I wonder if this is why Trunp was trying to fire the federal prosecutor in NY!?!

    Reply
  10. smcollins says:
    August 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Cue Trump “I don’t him” distancing himself but will then pardon him. But….if he’s not convicted until after Trump is out of office (🤞🏻) he can’t pardon him, right?

    Reply
  11. Teebee says:
    August 20, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    All those poor little MAGAts, scratching their spidery signatures on those checks, sending them to Trump for his magnificent wall to keep out the rapists and drug lords…their money stolen by the very dude that helped machinate this whole charade…

    What’s that word again? It’s not bittersweet.

    Uh, oh yeah. It’s sweet.

    Reply
    • Joanna says:
      August 20, 2020 at 1:17 pm

      It’s karma baby! HAHAHA. The guy who was also in on the scam lives in the Destin FL. I live near there and it’s an area with many Trump supporters

      Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    August 20, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Bannon arrest the day after Kamala’s VP acceptance speech–is this heaven?? And U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss is killing it!! I relished every single word of this SDNY press release!

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/leaders-we-build-wall-online-fundraising-campaign-charged-defrauding-hundreds-thousands

    Reply
  13. Fani says:
    August 20, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Audrey Strauss is making her presence know.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment