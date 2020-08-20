Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump is destroying our country & everything we care about’

When I was a lot younger, I would watch the Democratic National Conventions and I would enjoy the celebrity appearances, even if I also thought that the Dems should probably avoid looking so cozy with Hollywood. I’ve been a Dem all my voting life and I still sometimes wince when Democratic officials are so cozy with celebrities. There has been a subtle change over recent years though – celebrity endorsers who use their fame to drive conversations about particular issues or identity politics. It’s important that Eva Longoria was part of the DNC because of the Latinx vote. It’s important that Billie Eilish was part of the DNC because of the first-time youth voters. Billie is only 18 years old. This will be her first time voting in a national election. This will be the first time thousands of 18 year olds and 19 year olds vote in a national election. So Billie spoke, and performed.

She said:

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve our problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot afford to sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

Word. I love that she did that. The song is new too, it’s called “My Future.”

Mariska Hargitay also made a speech – she’s been involved with the rape kit backlog for years now, and she used her time to speak about that. This was really good and it goes to one of the best parts of Biden’s record in Congress.

