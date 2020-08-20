Nicole Kidman looks so great with her natural hair, right?

Nicole Kidman’s HBO series, The Undoing, is set for release in October. We’ll discuss the show a little bit more below. What I’d like to discuss first is this teasing video clip Nicole posted to Instagram as hype for the show:

Oh my gawd – it’s Days of Thunder Nicole! Look at that gorgeous, curly mane. Nicole is a beautiful woman, of course, but I’d forgotten how flattering cascading curls were on her. Plus she’s leaning towards a darker red, which I always loved. Looking through her Instagram, she’s been letting the curls run free a lot lately. I assume that’s a pandemic choice and personally I hope she sticks with it. I suppose I should admit to my curly bias because I had wavy hair straightened by thickness growing up. Any curls I attempted fell out by lunch. Of course, my Italian friend with glorious spring curls like Nicole straightened hers every day – the grass is always greener, isn’t it?

As for The Undoing, it’s based on the book You Should Have Known, which I have not read. I have no idea what it’s about. And I say that after watching the teaser, reading the IMDB blurb and the Wiki entry. They all mention Nicole plays Grace, a therapist whose first book is about to be published. She has a charming husband and lovely son and then all hell breaks loose. That’s all I know. Death, desertion, and just general disaster ensues, but nobody will say what or why. But it’s working! Between the cryptic description, eerily intense teaser and the incredible cast that includes, Nicole (obvs), Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Lily Rabe, Edgar Ramírez and one of my faves – Donald Sutherland – I am all in for this. My question for those who know, should I read the book first? I feel like I should.

Also, in case you missed it, there was a sweet story about Nicole finally getting to see her mom after eight months. Nicole missed her mom’s 80th birthday due to quarantine but she, Keith and the girls are back in Australia and out of their personal quarantine, so she and her mom are finally reunited.

Here’s the trailer for The Undoing. It doesn’t clear much up:

