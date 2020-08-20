Cher really wanted to volunteer at the Post Office but she’s not allowed to
I’ve felt so broken and helpless so many times with the Trump administration. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve just felt like crying when reading some story of the Trumpers’ sadism and cruelty and treason. The United States Postal Service issue is one of those times – there’s no charity to donate to, there’s nothing to “do” besides be f–king outraged that Donald Trump and his people are trying to dismantle the USPS as a way to dismantle democracy. So I don’t blame Cher for feeling helpless and thinking that she could possibly “volunteer” at the Post Office:

As you can see, she really did make some calls and try to volunteer. The Post Office does not accept volunteers, but clearly, the postal workers’ union is interested in using Cher in some capacity, and I can’t wait to see what they do together.

As for the congressional hearings into Louis DeJoy (the Postmaster General) and how he’s trying to destroy the USPS from within, he’s apparently promised to stop dismantling everything, but he is not promising to restore what has already been dismantled. There’s some stuff on social media about how mailboxes are still being removed this week, even after DeJoy promised that he would stop.

5 Responses to “Cher really wanted to volunteer at the Post Office but she’s not allowed to”

  1. MarcelMarcel says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:12 am

    My morning playlist features If I Could Turn Back Time, 9 to 5, Respect, I’m Coming Out, Praying, You’re So Vain and Truth Hurts. I highly recommend blasting songs from musically gifted divas every day! It definitely helps me cope with the patriarchy.
    Cher is a national treasure!
    🏳️‍🌈

  2. Lunasf17 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:15 am

    I kind of love the thought of Cher becoming the official USPS spokesperson! She is trying to help them out while our president is trying to destroy them. This isn’t how I thought 2020 would go but here we are.

  3. Lala11_7 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:18 am

    That hardware from the post office that putrid Trump is DESTROYING…that stuff cost US MILLIONS OF DOLLARS….and can’t easily be replaced 🤬😡🤬

  4. H says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Dear G-d, I love Cher. Besides Stevie Nicks, she is my queen. She could totally get the post office in shape and do it in a Bob Mackie gown.

  5. Silver Charm says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:22 am

    DeJoy is a snake and I wouldn’t put it past him to be lying. Things are already such a mess and that mess varies station to station that he could continue to sabotage us and no one would really know. The damage he’s already done is mind blowing.

