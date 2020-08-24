Alt-right douche Richard Spencer says he’s voting for the straight Democratic ticket

Some really funny stuff is happening on Twitter right now. Maybe it’s inappropriate to laugh, but my God, the assortment of losers, dumbasses and Nazis who all have their panties in a twist this morning… it’s just amazingly hilarious. First, we have Richard Spencer, the Nazi dumbass who thinks he’s some kind of white supremacist intellectual but is actually just a famewhore troll in a suit. He said on Twitter that he’s voting for the Biden-Harris ticket:

Kanye West makes a quick trip to his office

The way people are reacting to this, OMFG. Bernie Bro Twitter and MAGA Twitter (two sides of the same coin) are all WEEPING over the fact that a Nazi is going to vote for Biden-Harris. They’re “demanding” that Joe Biden personally disavow Richard Spencer. Did you listen to Biden’s convention speech? Did you listen to Kamala Harris’s convention speech? The idea that it’s “on them” if a Nazi will vote for them because EVEN NAZIS ARE TIRED OF TRUMP ERA INCOMPETENCE is just making me laugh this morning. If Biden and Harris do publicly disavow Spencer, it will literally be the easiest political decision they make. If they merely ignore Spencer and act like they couldn’t care less about what Nazi famewhores think, that too will be fine with me.

Biden’s rapid-response spokesperson did tweet this:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

11 Responses to “Alt-right douche Richard Spencer says he’s voting for the straight Democratic ticket”

  1. Ginger says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Go die in a fire, Spence.

    Reply
  2. Travelin says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Honestly. I am happy for every vote that goes to Biden. I don’t care how vile he is. Gatekeeping who gets to vote for Biden is a bad move.

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Oh my god 42%!!!!! This country!

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:59 am

      No fcking joke!!

      We’re going to have to figure out how to deprogram all the people who have been under the sway of right wing propaganda, some for decades. It isn’t healthy to have people believing absolute lies.

      Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:48 am

    This douche getting punched will never not bring he joy.

    Seriously, it warms my heart every time I watch it. It is right up there with pet and baby pics.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:59 am

      The video of him getting punched in the face on the street remains one of my favorite videos ever, it may be the GOAT.

      May we all punch Nazis in the face when we encounter them!

      Reply
  5. Leah says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Doubtful. He’s just saying it to get attention and when Nov 3rd comes he’ll vote for czar Dump.

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am

    I like the Biden guy’s response.

    Reply
  7. Tom says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:05 am

    I am a white guy who lives in Wisconsin. You cannot believe how many Republican pollsters called the landline this weekend. I check off a lot of boxes for them.

    Sadly for them, I am a retired teacher and union official who will proudly vote Biden/Harris.

    Reply

