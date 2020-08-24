Alt-right douche Richard Spencer says he’s voting for the straight Democratic ticket

Embed from Getty Images

Some really funny stuff is happening on Twitter right now. Maybe it’s inappropriate to laugh, but my God, the assortment of losers, dumbasses and Nazis who all have their panties in a twist this morning… it’s just amazingly hilarious. First, we have Richard Spencer, the Nazi dumbass who thinks he’s some kind of white supremacist intellectual but is actually just a famewhore troll in a suit. He said on Twitter that he’s voting for the Biden-Harris ticket:

The way people are reacting to this, OMFG. Bernie Bro Twitter and MAGA Twitter (two sides of the same coin) are all WEEPING over the fact that a Nazi is going to vote for Biden-Harris. They’re “demanding” that Joe Biden personally disavow Richard Spencer. Did you listen to Biden’s convention speech? Did you listen to Kamala Harris’s convention speech? The idea that it’s “on them” if a Nazi will vote for them because EVEN NAZIS ARE TIRED OF TRUMP ERA INCOMPETENCE is just making me laugh this morning. If Biden and Harris do publicly disavow Spencer, it will literally be the easiest political decision they make. If they merely ignore Spencer and act like they couldn’t care less about what Nazi famewhores think, that too will be fine with me.

Biden’s rapid-response spokesperson did tweet this:

When Joe Biden says we are in a battle for the soul of our nation against vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks, you are the epitome of what he means. What you stand for is absolutely repugnant. Your support is 10,000% percent unwelcome here. https://t.co/86reJEoTCd — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 24, 2020

Richard Spencer announced he's going to vote for Biden for no other reason that to stir up shit. pic.twitter.com/npEugPtDNp — Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) August 24, 2020

CBS poll: National likely voters

Joe Biden 52%

Donald Trump 42% — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2020