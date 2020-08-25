Did a Trump supporter yell ‘monkey’ or ‘spygate’ at Donald Trump’s mini-rally?

Before the Republican National Convention really started rolling yesterday, Donald Trump did an unhinged event in North Carolina, which is home to this year’s “scaled down” RNC. His staff timed his speech for the delegate roll call, and clearly, the GOP thinks this is a winning strategy: Let Trump Be Trump, or Just Put Him In Front of a Camera. That’s all that’s happening now, there is no script, there is no message beyond deflect and project and lie and grift. Still, something new happened during Trump’s bigly speech – someone in the audience shouted out something:
President Donald Trump officially became the Republican Party’s presidential nominee Monday after a scaled-down group of delegates gathered for a roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Trump, who had promised to focus the Republican National Convention on a more positive and upbeat vision for the country, opened his speech as the newly selected nominee by attacking Democrats for their push to expand access to mail-in ballots amid the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s not fair, it’s not right, and it’s not going to be possible to tabulate,” Trump said. “They are using COVID to defraud the American people of a fair and free election. They are trying to steal the election,” Trump continued. “Don’t let them take it away from you.”
When Trump mentioned former President Barack Obama’s name, an attendee shouted something that sounded to some like the word “monkey” and to others like “spygate.”
“Let’s be nice,” Trump said, provoking laughter from the audience. He then added, “This could only happen in North Carolina,” before continuing with his remarks.
I’m including the video clip below – I’ve listened to this f–king audio with an open mind, listening for both “spygate” and “monkey.” Out of five listens, I heard “monkey” four times and “spygate” once. It’s like the “what color is that dress” thing. The thing is, TRUMP heard “monkey.” That’s the only way his comment makes any sense – “Let’s be nice… this could only happen in North Carolina.” He’s calling North Carolinians racists. He thinks North Carolinians are his people. And since HE heard “monkey,” we should judge him on his reaction to it, not the debate about what was actually shouted.
I’m hearing “monkey.” Not sure why Trump made the crack about this only happening in North Carolina. He’d get a similar reaction from his supporters in Long Island, or parts of New England. Frankly if you’re supporting Trump, you’re not doing it because of his sound economic policy or leadership through a pandemic. You’re supporting him because he’s appealing to your basest instincts. And sadly Trump has supporters all over the country.
I played it 3 times and I heard ‘Spygate’ every time.
But do you think Trump heard Spygate? And if so, why would this “only happen in North Carolina”?
Ah, I see what you mean now.
Monkey does make more sense from that perspective.
I hear spygate.
So about that header photo… Does anyone remember the Great Goblin in the animated version of The Hobbit? Trump is definitely channeling him.
https://lordoftheringsanimated.fandom.com/wiki/The_Great_Goblin
monkey
This is like that blue/gold dress optical illusion!
I heard Spygate.
it’s obvious what was said, and this “did he or didn’t he?!?!” debate gives these racist fools exactly what they want. it’s all on purpose, same as the guy “accidentally” saying segregationists instead of abolitionists.
they get off on this, on being intentionally, overtly racist and then smirking and saying ‘oopsie, it was a mistake!’ whenever anyone takes the bait. their base knows it, people of color know it; it seems like only (seemingly) well-meaning white people don’t see it because they just can’t believe that yes these people are this racist, yes they do this all the time, this is textbook, this isn’t new.
The thing is, TRUMP heard “monkey.” That’s the only way his comment makes any sense – “Let’s be nice… this could only happen in North Carolina.”
Nailed it.
I clearly heard “spygate”. More specifically I heard “gate” then “spy” when I put the sounds together. Trump definately heard “monkey” though.
I’ll go with monkey because just yesterday, on the northwest side of Chicago, I went running past a house that had a huge Trump banner across it in 2016. Recently I noticed they had lots of “support the police/thin blue line” signs, which of course is code for don’t support BLM. My eye was caught by a cardboard cutout in the window. I assumed it was Trump but when I slowed down to look it was a monkey or ape of some sort. I actually got shaky and had to stop running because I couldn’t imagine it being interpreted any other way but racist. People are sick.