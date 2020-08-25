The Cambridges will move back to London & send the kids to school in two weeks?

Thus far in the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have managed to avoid “pandemic politics” like when or if they would send their kids back to school. The Cambridge kids remained at home at Anmer Hall starting in March, and Kate and Will both talked about homeschooling them, although I (of course) have my doubts about who did what. Apparently, George and Charlotte’s school starts up in September, just two weeks from now. And that’s enough for stories about how the Cambridges will absolutely return to London:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left London in early March, and brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the family’s Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, where they’ve been living during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William and Kate Middleton took up homeschooling duties for their two eldest children, as Thomas’s Battersea transitioned to remote learning due to the COVID-19 crisis. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now on summer break, but Thomas’s Battersea is set to reopen for the fall term on September 7, and it’s looking like it’ll be in-person schooling as of now. That means that the Cambridges will likely be making their way back to their London residence at Kensington Palace before the beginning of the school year, per Express. It’ll be the first time the Cambridge family has returned to London since they relocated to their Norfolk home in the spring. For the most part, Prince William and Kate have remained at Anmer Hall, located on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, over the past several months, though they did take a brief family vacation to Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly.

[From The Observer]

I honestly didn’t realize that back-to-school for the Cambridges was coming so soon. The family hasn’t even made the trek up to Scotland yet, right? I feel like we would have heard about it if they went to Scotland for a week, although I do think it’s suspicious that they haven’t had any events in more than a week. There was a random social media report (it got picked up on legit news sites) that Kate and the kids were seen at a pottery class in Norfolk two weekends ago, so I don’t know what that does to the timeline.

So, do you think the Cambridges will truly send Charlotte and George back to school in two weeks? My guess is that they probably will, but the school will probably shut down again at some point very soon anyway. The school situation is just going to be a mess everywhere.