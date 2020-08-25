The Cambridges will move back to London & send the kids to school in two weeks?

US Senate Committee on the Judiciary Business Meeting

Thus far in the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have managed to avoid “pandemic politics” like when or if they would send their kids back to school. The Cambridge kids remained at home at Anmer Hall starting in March, and Kate and Will both talked about homeschooling them, although I (of course) have my doubts about who did what. Apparently, George and Charlotte’s school starts up in September, just two weeks from now. And that’s enough for stories about how the Cambridges will absolutely return to London:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left London in early March, and brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the family’s Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, where they’ve been living during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took up homeschooling duties for their two eldest children, as Thomas’s Battersea transitioned to remote learning due to the COVID-19 crisis. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now on summer break, but Thomas’s Battersea is set to reopen for the fall term on September 7, and it’s looking like it’ll be in-person schooling as of now.

That means that the Cambridges will likely be making their way back to their London residence at Kensington Palace before the beginning of the school year, per Express. It’ll be the first time the Cambridge family has returned to London since they relocated to their Norfolk home in the spring. For the most part, Prince William and Kate have remained at Anmer Hall, located on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, over the past several months, though they did take a brief family vacation to Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly.

[From The Observer]

I honestly didn’t realize that back-to-school for the Cambridges was coming so soon. The family hasn’t even made the trek up to Scotland yet, right? I feel like we would have heard about it if they went to Scotland for a week, although I do think it’s suspicious that they haven’t had any events in more than a week. There was a random social media report (it got picked up on legit news sites) that Kate and the kids were seen at a pottery class in Norfolk two weekends ago, so I don’t know what that does to the timeline.

So, do you think the Cambridges will truly send Charlotte and George back to school in two weeks? My guess is that they probably will, but the school will probably shut down again at some point very soon anyway. The school situation is just going to be a mess everywhere.

Royal visit to South Wales

ROTA THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE VISIT SOUTH WALES Wednesday 5th August, 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today carried out engagements in South Wales. Their Royal Highnesses firstly visited Barry Island where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members. Their Royal Highnesses visit to Barry Island has come as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The Duke and Duchess visited Island Leisure amusements arcade to meet the owners and staff members ahead of the arcade reopening to the public later in the day, before joining vendors from some of the other businesses based on Barrys promenade at Marcos Café. Their Royal Highnesses heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, which attracted 424,000 visitors in 2019, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure manner. The Duke and Duchess also visited the beach huts on the eastern end of the promenade which have been installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Councils £6m regeneration project in Barry. The project has also seen the restoration of the promenade and shelter, and the installation of new public art and entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature. Their Royal Highnesses then visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to some of the homes staff, residents and their family members in the homes garden. In May, The Duke and Duchess joined staff and residents from Shire Hall via video call, and took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the homes cinema. Shire Hall provides residential, nursing and dementia care and is part of Hallmark Care Homes, a family-run care provider with 20 care homes across England and Wales. During todays visit, Their Royal Highnesses were able to meet some of the staff and residents from the call in person and heard how the home has continued to adapt in response to the pandemic. Staff spoke about the measures that have been put in place in order to allow the residents to safely receive visits from family members and friends. The Duke and Duchess then met a small number of residents and their family members who spoke about the challenges of being unable to visit their loved ones at the beginning of the lockdown, how they kept in touch, and the impact of now being able to visit the home.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “The Cambridges will move back to London & send the kids to school in two weeks?”

  1. Feeshalori says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:03 am

    I’m here for those priceless photos. These pictures are definitely worth a thousand words, especially the second one.

    Reply
  2. Sofia says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:06 am

    The lack of engagements is due to the fact that it’s August and that’s when the royals tend to go on holiday. Or at least the Cambridges do.

    As for the school situation, I can see them sending the kids back. And as for will they close again, I think the government will keep it as a “last resort”. They’ve already said they’re not really in favour of another lockdown nationally so if the schools shut, it could mean another lockdown.

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:07 am

    It’s the second picture, for me.

    Reply
  4. Marjorie says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:10 am

    I commented on the previous QEII post that I think they are on an expensive vacation somewhere. They’re hiding.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment