“The ‘Enola Holmes’ trailer is super-cute & so much fun” links

Are we into the Enola Holmes trailer? [Jezebel]
Are we into the Ammonite trailer? [LaineyGossip]
Halle Berry wants to represent herself in her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which still has not been finalized after all this time. [Dlisted]
Hozier brings us the most wholesome content of the week. [Pajiba]
Jamie Lynn Spears was named a trustee of Britney Spears’ fortune. [Just Jared]
Stephen Colbert takes on Jerry Falwell Jr, the pool boy & Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
Vanity Fair’s September cover is Breonna Taylor. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner is such a terrible model. [RCFA]
All the ways Donald Trump is violating the Hatch Act. [Buzzfeed]
I really wish all of these shows would be cancelled. [Starcasm]
I can't wait to watch #EnolaHolmes for the plot.
The Plot: pic.twitter.com/kq4fU9PINo
— White Wolf✵‿.•*´¯ *✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) August 25, 2020
I am so friggin happy Jamie Lynn is a trustee for Brit Brit. I honestly believe she will look after her sister
Ammonite looks STUNNING, wow. I will watch anything with Saoirse Ronan, though. One of my favorite actresses. She picks great scripts.
Enola Holmes looks cute and I will likely watch it because light movies are pretty much all I can handle at the moment.
MBB doesn’t even look like herself in that Enola Holmes poster. It’s like they airbrushed her into Isabella Rose Giannulli.
I didn’t realise it was her until I watched the trailer. I’ll give it a watch though.
Wow Kendall Jenner looks dead inside in these pictures. Oh Burberry what have you done??
DM has story about Pitt dating a 27 yr old German model. Supposedly he took her to Miraval
The Ammonite trailer sort of reminds me of the movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire.