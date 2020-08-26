“The ‘Enola Holmes’ trailer is super-cute & so much fun” links
  • August 26, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are we into the Enola Holmes trailer? [Jezebel]
Are we into the Ammonite trailer? [LaineyGossip]
Halle Berry wants to represent herself in her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which still has not been finalized after all this time. [Dlisted]
Hozier brings us the most wholesome content of the week. [Pajiba]
Jamie Lynn Spears was named a trustee of Britney Spears’ fortune. [Just Jared]
Stephen Colbert takes on Jerry Falwell Jr, the pool boy & Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
Vanity Fair’s September cover is Breonna Taylor. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner is such a terrible model. [RCFA]
All the ways Donald Trump is violating the Hatch Act. [Buzzfeed]
I really wish all of these shows would be cancelled. [Starcasm]

7 Responses to ““The ‘Enola Holmes’ trailer is super-cute & so much fun” links”

  1. Nandor's 4th Wife says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    I am so friggin happy Jamie Lynn is a trustee for Brit Brit. I honestly believe she will look after her sister

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    August 26, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Ammonite looks STUNNING, wow. I will watch anything with Saoirse Ronan, though. One of my favorite actresses. She picks great scripts.

    Enola Holmes looks cute and I will likely watch it because light movies are pretty much all I can handle at the moment.

    Reply
  3. dogmom says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    MBB doesn’t even look like herself in that Enola Holmes poster. It’s like they airbrushed her into Isabella Rose Giannulli.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Wow Kendall Jenner looks dead inside in these pictures. Oh Burberry what have you done??

    Reply
  5. JustMe says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    DM has story about Pitt dating a 27 yr old German model. Supposedly he took her to Miraval

    Reply
  6. Nia says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    The Ammonite trailer sort of reminds me of the movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

    Reply

