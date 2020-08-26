“The ‘Enola Holmes’ trailer is super-cute & so much fun” links

Are we into the Enola Holmes trailer? [Jezebel]

Are we into the Ammonite trailer? [LaineyGossip]

Halle Berry wants to represent herself in her divorce from Olivier Martinez, which still has not been finalized after all this time. [Dlisted]

Hozier brings us the most wholesome content of the week. [Pajiba]

Jamie Lynn Spears was named a trustee of Britney Spears’ fortune. [Just Jared]

Stephen Colbert takes on Jerry Falwell Jr, the pool boy & Donald Trump. [Towleroad]

Vanity Fair’s September cover is Breonna Taylor. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kendall Jenner is such a terrible model. [RCFA]

All the ways Donald Trump is violating the Hatch Act. [Buzzfeed]

I really wish all of these shows would be cancelled. [Starcasm]

I can't wait to watch #EnolaHolmes for the plot. The Plot: pic.twitter.com/kq4fU9PINo — White Wolf✵‿.•*´¯ *✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) August 25, 2020