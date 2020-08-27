Naomi Osaka went on strike for racial justice in the middle of a tournament

Embed from Getty Images

If you follow me on Twitter, you’ve probably seen that I’ve been tweeting a lot about tennis this week. The US Tennis Association created a “bubble” in New York for American and international players for a four-week period to play the Western & Southern Open and the US Open. This week is for the W&S Open and the tennis has been enjoyable to watch, even though there are no fans in the stands. Naomi Osaka has been playing very well – she played her most difficult match of the week in yesterday’s quarterfinals and she won. She was supposed to play her semifinal today, and many commentators were saying that Osaka would probably win the title. I assume that after her QF, Naomi went back to her bubble life and watched TV yesterday evening. Just a few hours after the NBA, WNBA and MLB all went on strike, Naomi issued a statement:

“Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.” “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach. I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?”

[From Naomi’s social media]

I’ll admit, this really surprised me. Osaka had joined some of the BLM protests over the summer and she was just starting to find her voice on racial justice issues. Which was seen as “fine” within the white establishment tennis community because that was her own time and it was off the court. To go on strike in tennis – especially in the middle of a tournament – is so dangerous to a tennis player’s career. It’s not like a team sport (basketball, baseball) where a team can all come together and strike. Tennis is an individual sport and Osaka really could have faced some serious repercussions (and still might) within the sport. But for now, she actually shocked the tournament into reacting – the W&S decided to hit pause on all play today:

Other players in the New York Bubble have reacted positively, and not just the Americans. (American men in tennis are mostly MAGA and it’s gross.) I kind of wonder if the Western & Southern decided to suspend play for a day because they were worried some of the other players in the semifinals might also strike.

Embed from Getty Images