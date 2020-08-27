Mike Pence & Kellyanne Conway pretend protests, pandemics & hurricanes aren’t real

I’m old enough to remember when John McCain half-suspended the Republican National Convention because a hurricane was touching down in America. In the year 2020, the RNC went on like nothing was happening, in what felt like one of the most dystopian realities of the year. Hurricane Laura was literally making landfall in Louisiana and Texas as Mother’s Husband Mike Pence spoke at Fort McHenry. There are few mentions of the actual f–king pandemic either – the RNC has mostly ignored the actual loss of life (more than 180,000 dead Americans) or the economic catastrophe. They’ve also generally ignored Black Lives Matter, except to speak in general terms of “violence in streets.” Pence uttered these words last night: “Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha.” Is he talking about the cops and “federal agents” violently assaulting and kidnapping people?
“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” GTFO. Truly.
Kellyanne Conway and her budget Barbie wig also got a primetime speaking slot. This was seen as Conway’s final act before she leaves the Trump administration to be spend more time with her kids, one of whom has publicly accused her of abuse.
Conway hailed Trump as a champion of women because “he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.” And then he grabs ‘em by the p-ssy and calls them nasty madwomen and ugly dogs for having opinions.
And then there was today. https://t.co/c7BJ3MtIWv
— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 27, 2020
Like "New Selina Now" and "Continuity and Change" are actively worse than "Make American Great Again, Again."
It's seriously perfection. https://t.co/8lp1pNGE3Z
— David Dayen (@ddayen) August 27, 2020
Mike Pence mentioned that a cop was killed during protests in Oakland.
He didn't mention he was killed by a far-right militiaman who implored a Boogaloo Facebook group to undermine BLM protests and "Use their anger to fuel our fire."https://t.co/osiKodCAPE
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 27, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Whether it’s a pandemic, hurricane, or their own child in crisis, they never miss an opportunity to be fucking ghouls.
I’m so pissed that Pence had the nerve to come to Baltimore, after the way Trump has talked about it and the disrespect showed to Cummings. GTFO.
#baltimorebraggadocio
(Thanks Piers Morgan for the hashtag!! Lol)
Agreed. I honestly thought I misheard on the radio at first. Pence is such a fraud, trying so hard to tamp down his former ranty radio host persona in some attempt at gravitas.
He and Mother Makeover are positioning themselves for 2024. Playing the long game.
While constructing the stage, etc for Mother’s Husband’s speech last night at Fort McHenry (a violation of the Hatch Act btw), they damaged the entryway into the fort… so apparently the Trump administration only cares about preserving national monuments when they can use it as an excuse to send armed federal officers into cities to harass and assault peaceful protesters. They also wanted to spray for mosquitoes – which is against NPS policy – because heaven forbid Pence get a mosquito bite.
All of this happened while the site is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
There have to be FEC campaign violations galore that happened this week.
Dregs of society..
We had it on in my hotel lobby and I swear I was about to break the TV if I heard “defend the police” one more time. Then Pence and his whole “we created (so many) jobs!” I may have shouted “and you lost them all in the pandemic!”
Sometimes I get weird BAD feelings about things and usually they are personal but I am having a bad feeling about Hurricane Laura- like Katrina levels of destruction. I hope to God I am wrong. My city is in the rain/tornado path for tomorrow but I think we will be fine, my concern is for those most directly impacted, especially with the FEMA budget being slashed for the unemployment bonus (which ironically I should be receiving as I am still furloughed). Though even with a strong budget I trust no one in administration to do a good job.
Kellyanne reminded me of a puppet or tin soldier. She walked out to the podium with her arms held straight and stiff at her side, then proceeded to deliver her entire speech. Her arms never moved from their straight position and obviously it was on purpose. But why? It made her look weird and like a good little Communist delivering a speech about the Dear Leader.
Teo weeks ago Trump ordered all but $25 billion of FEMA’s aid money to be reallocated, allegedly to unemployment assistance but in fact to fund that stupid wall. So good luck with the recovery from Hurricane Laura. Florida alone sustained $20 billion in damage from Andrew. Louisiana and Texas and any other state in that storm’s path is completely screwed.
To all the evangelicals, if you’re truly children of God and believe in miracles and Bible teachings, then PLEASE, consider 2020 your message from God himself. Never before in the history of our species has man witnessed a fire tornado. Never before, in recorded history, have there been two hurricanes simultaneously occupying the Gulf of Mexico. It’s been a century since we’ve seen such a health crises. Our cities are protesting. They’re revolting. They’re killing. And our leaders are applauding the mayhem. Christians, it’s time to show the rest of us why you’re morally superior. Do you truly recognize signs from the Holy Father? Or, as I’ve always expected, are you simply full of shit.