Mike Pence & Kellyanne Conway pretend protests, pandemics & hurricanes aren’t real

Embed from Getty Images

I’m old enough to remember when John McCain half-suspended the Republican National Convention because a hurricane was touching down in America. In the year 2020, the RNC went on like nothing was happening, in what felt like one of the most dystopian realities of the year. Hurricane Laura was literally making landfall in Louisiana and Texas as Mother’s Husband Mike Pence spoke at Fort McHenry. There are few mentions of the actual f–king pandemic either – the RNC has mostly ignored the actual loss of life (more than 180,000 dead Americans) or the economic catastrophe. They’ve also generally ignored Black Lives Matter, except to speak in general terms of “violence in streets.” Pence uttered these words last night: “Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha.” Is he talking about the cops and “federal agents” violently assaulting and kidnapping people?

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” GTFO. Truly.

Kellyanne Conway and her budget Barbie wig also got a primetime speaking slot. This was seen as Conway’s final act before she leaves the Trump administration to be spend more time with her kids, one of whom has publicly accused her of abuse.

Conway hailed Trump as a champion of women because “he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.” And then he grabs ‘em by the p-ssy and calls them nasty madwomen and ugly dogs for having opinions.

And then there was today. https://t.co/c7BJ3MtIWv — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 27, 2020

Like "New Selina Now" and "Continuity and Change" are actively worse than "Make American Great Again, Again."

It's seriously perfection. https://t.co/8lp1pNGE3Z — David Dayen (@ddayen) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence mentioned that a cop was killed during protests in Oakland. He didn't mention he was killed by a far-right militiaman who implored a Boogaloo Facebook group to undermine BLM protests and "Use their anger to fuel our fire."https://t.co/osiKodCAPE — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 27, 2020

Embed from Getty Images