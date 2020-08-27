Bella Hadid opens up about the effects of Lyme disease: ‘A constant minefield’



Model Bella Hadid is again opening up about her battle with Lyme disease. Bella stated she contracted Lyme around the age 14, but said that the symptoms increased when she turned 18. In 2016, Bella did an interview with People to raise awareness around the disease. She said she has bad days where she needs to sleep 12 hours a day and that there are so many symptoms of this invisible illness that people can’t see but which ” bring you to your knees on the inside.”

On Tuesday Bella shared several slides with infographics and statistics about Lyme Disease with her followers. On one slide she drew arrows to the multiple symptoms she tends to suffer from on a daily basis. People provides more information:

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model opened up about battling Lyme disease daily, explaining to her followers on her Instagram Story what she typically experiences because of the “invisible” illness. Hadid re-posted diagrams and infographics about Lyme disease shared by chef Joudie Kalla’s Palestine on a Plate Instagram account. Hadid, on one slide, drew arrows to point out nearly 30 common symptoms she faces, including headaches, brain fog, insomnia, and a sensitivity to light and noise. She also flagged anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, and weight gain and loss as affecting her too. “Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” wrote Hadid. Hadid also shared a screenshot of Kalla’s post about the frustrations of coping with Lyme disease, calling it a “constant minefield that keeps on giving.” Added Kalla: “Sometimes you just want to drown and other days you feel like a super hero. What I know now is to take each day as it comes and try my best.” Hadid also shared a screenshot of Kalla’s post about the frustrations of coping with Lyme disease, calling it a “constant minefield that keeps on giving.” Added Kalla: “Sometimes you just want to drown and other days you feel like a super hero. What I know now is to take each day as it comes and try my best.”

I was shocked to find out that Bella’s entire family has Lyme Disease. I’ve been a bystander to my aunt’s suffering from the disease. She had been sick for over decade before the doctors figured out what was going on. She has since moved from Paris back the States for treatment as there are no treatment plans in place in France for Lyme.

There needs to be more research on Lyme as it would seem that many people suffer from it without even knowing it. I do know the symptoms are terrifying. My aunt lost 60 lbs and suffered from high cortisol levels and chronic fatigue over the last few years because of it. Her symptoms were more severe because her illness went undiagnosed for so long.

I do hope that having the Hadids talking about Lyme will raise more awareness about it. I know I wouldn’t wish the ups and downs of the illness on my worse enemies.