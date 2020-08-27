Jessica Simpson hasn’t wanted to drink at all during the pandemic: ‘That’s a big blessing’

I’m going to tell you something shocking: Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, came out THIS YEAR. Doesn’t it feel like a lifetime ago? It came out pre-pandemic, and we got about ten stories out of it, which is pretty good for a celebrity memoir. Jessica spilled some vintage tea about her marriage to Nick Lachey, her relationship with John Mayer, her alcoholism and tons of other stuff. The memoir was well-received and I really respected Jessica for putting so much of that out there. Jessica recently spoke to SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show about her pandemic life, sobriety and lots more. Some highlights:

Why she wrote her memoir, Open Book: “I did make a huge shift in my life…. I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made. I just really wanted clarity. I wanted to understand myself cause I didn’t even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing. I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me….

On her sobriety: “It’s almost been three years which is crazy, I mean it’s pretty, it’s awesome. People are like ‘don’t you want to drink during this pandemic, oh my god aren’t your kids driving you crazy.’ I’m like no, I do not want to drink, like, I have not wanted it, I feel like that’s a big blessing. Once I surrendered and gave it over I never looked back and my husband did it with me so that support was amazing.”

The pandemic journal: “Through the pandemic every morning I journal and I haven’t done that in forever. Normally it was to do song writing or something like that. But now every morning I sit with my journal, I confront myself before I confront my family.”

How she hit rock bottom with her alcoholism: “It just ended up coming to a surface. I knew a lot of it was coming up, coming up and I couldn’t suppress it any more. The alcohol was not numbing anything. It wasn’t numb anymore, I was just numb. I couldn’t even understand stuff that was coming out of my mouth, it didn’t sound like me. So I really had to get back inside the person that I am. When you do that self-reflection it’s very empowering. It takes a lot of courage. I can promise anyone on the other side of that fear, that courage is so beautiful and it’s one of the most rewarding things and decisions I have ever made in my life. And I never thought I would have to make that decision.”

On turning 40: “I am, like, embracing the quarantine life. I freaked out two months before I turned 40, not knowing that that age would even mean anything to me but then it’s like 41, 42…. I’ve never calculated my age until now…. I am accepting it slowly [laughs]… I just think I am such a person that reminisces, I hold on to so many memories, I am tragically romantic like that about my own self….. Thank god I put a memoir out at 40 because if not it would have been 800 pages if I waited any longer.”