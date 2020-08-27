Slumlord douche Jared Kushner thinks the NBA strike is a cute ‘luxury’

Wednesday night was when the WNBA and NBA went on strike. Several Major League Baseball teams joined them, as did tennis player Naomi Osaka. It was a powerful moment in sports, in racial justice, in social activism. The reaction, from where I sit, has been pretty positive. With so many athletes speaking up and demanding change, their leagues have been moving fast to stand with them. But for Jared Kushner, the son of a felonious slum lord who went on to become his own slum lord and marry the daughter of a slum lord, the protesting athletes are nothing but pesky rich folks who merely have the “luxury” of caring about other people, or caring about justice:
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner said Thursday that the NBA players refusing to play in protest of a recent police shooting are lucky to be rich enough to be “able to take a night off from work.”
Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son in law, was asked on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” about the decision of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic to stay off the court following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back by police in Wisconsin on Sunday.
“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner said. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”
“Look, I think with the NBA, there’s a lot of activism, and I think that they’ve put a lot of slogans out. But I think what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem.”
Later Thursday morning, Kushner told Politico that while “it’s nice” to see the players speaking out, “I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive.”
Reminded that NBA superstar Lebron James has made significant contributions beyond protesting, Kushner said the Trump administration was open to starting a dialogue with him.
“If Lebron James reached out to the White House, or we could reach out to him, we’re happy to talk with him and say, ‘Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there,’” Kushner said. Kushner told Politico that he has not yet contacted James, but added, “I’ll reach out to him today.”
Imagine smarmy Jared Kushner looking down his nose at LeBron James, arguably the Muhammed Ali of this generation’s athlete-activists. LeBron didn’t even start it this time, he followed the Bucks’ lead, but his endorsement of the strike was a powerful message to his NBA and WNBA brothers and sisters. It’s not a “luxury” to strike for social justice, it’s a f–king necessity. Imagine dismissing “I can’t breathe” or “hands up don’t shoot” or “say her name” as meaningless “slogans” and not as cries for help from a community which has been systematically terrorized and murdered and enslaved for centuries. Jared Kushner always had daddy’s money and daddy’s connections and now his daddy-in-law’s White House to fall back on, why can’t other people be like that, right? It’s just so painful to see someone in his position as so… dismissive. Blasé.
Jared Kushner on athlete protests: “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.” https://t.co/QFzdJo90YM pic.twitter.com/Jy4mzjlqoh
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 27, 2020
I love what he said! What’s the point of a bunch of slogans? Decide the fine points of exactly what you want to accomplish, and come together and make it happen. Virtue signalling solves nothing.
It’s not the protesters job to create policy to address systemic racism..
Mia- gtfoh with your nonsense. These protesters have clearly said what they want: for black folks to not get shot for being black. And nobody is listening. Nobody’s been listening, which is why we are at this point.
White folks act like terrorists and take arms to state capitals to fight for the right to freely spread COVID-19, and almost immediately the states caved. Black people peacefully take a knee during the anthem for the right to live without fear of death by cop, and they are labeled thugs and traitors.
Black folks get tired of their cries for help being ignored over and over and decide to protest- they are called thugs and feds are called in to gas them, which leads to them erupting even more in anger, which leads white 17 yr old terrorists to take arms to the street to kill them. While cops applaud. Which only proves nobody is listening.
It ain’t the protesters that are the problem. It’s white dumbasses blaming and vilifying them instead of listening that are.
Btw- your use of “virtue signaling” tells me you are exactly the type who refuses to listen, so maybe try that next time instead of standing Jared Kushner.
^^^^ THIS. If anything, Jared is the one who’s “virtue signaling.” He dgaf about systemic racism.
Been black my whole life. Dont you dare tell me what I’m tired of.
Ive also been to about 30 protests in three states – some protesters are a HUGE problem.
Slogans do nothing.
Who said i stand for Kushner? That’s the problem – you people get so emotional that you cant think straight. You just want to hurl insults at the most benign of comments and talk over black women. I just agree that coming together to create policy is more productive. You can’t just say “don’t shoot blacks!” You have to create trainng and specific rules rules for deescalation. You have to take down the police union and hold bad cops accountable for all their wrongdoings.
Thanks for whitesplaing tho!
