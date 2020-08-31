Lady Gaga made nine costume, mask & antler changes at the 2020 VMAs

Embed from Getty Images

MTV decided to go ahead with their VMAs this year. The audience sounds (cheering and laughing) were reused from other VMA ceremonies from past years, but there was an audience, mostly with people hotboxing their cars and watching the live performances. There weren’t many celebrities in attendance, and Lady Gaga was one of the few – she performed, she was given one of the Vanguard awards and she also ended up “winning” a bunch of other VMAs, I believe because she was just one of the few people there. She picked up awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collab and Best Cinematography. Gaga seemed to revel in the attention, because of course she did.

I think I know how Gaga spent part of her lockdown too: watching the Hannibal TV series. There was so much stag/antler imagery in that series and look at how many times Gaga used similar imagery. Antlers on her head, antlers and horns on her masks, and about nine full costume changes. Exhausting.

Her “white carpet” look, coat by Area.

This gown is by Christoper John Rogers. It was actually my favorite look of the night.

This was Iris van Herpen. My least favorite look?

The cape/coat and catsuit were Valentino. Eh.

Hannibal Season 4 here we come.

