Lady Gaga made nine costume, mask & antler changes at the 2020 VMAs

MTV decided to go ahead with their VMAs this year. The audience sounds (cheering and laughing) were reused from other VMA ceremonies from past years, but there was an audience, mostly with people hotboxing their cars and watching the live performances. There weren’t many celebrities in attendance, and Lady Gaga was one of the few – she performed, she was given one of the Vanguard awards and she also ended up “winning” a bunch of other VMAs, I believe because she was just one of the few people there. She picked up awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collab and Best Cinematography. Gaga seemed to revel in the attention, because of course she did.

I think I know how Gaga spent part of her lockdown too: watching the Hannibal TV series. There was so much stag/antler imagery in that series and look at how many times Gaga used similar imagery. Antlers on her head, antlers and horns on her masks, and about nine full costume changes. Exhausting.

Her “white carpet” look, coat by Area.

This gown is by Christoper John Rogers. It was actually my favorite look of the night.

This was Iris van Herpen. My least favorite look?

The cape/coat and catsuit were Valentino. Eh.

Hannibal Season 4 here we come.

8 Responses to “Lady Gaga made nine costume, mask & antler changes at the 2020 VMAs”

  1. Jekelly says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Is it me or does her face kind of look kardashian in these photos?

    Reply
    • Sojaschnitzel says:
      August 31, 2020 at 7:50 am

      Not just you. Something has changed. It looks great, but it’s noticeably different.

      Reply
    • Chartreuse says:
      August 31, 2020 at 8:09 am

      She may be tweaked but no where near kadashian. They don’t look anything resembling former selves.

      I love her masks 🎭 ❤️🎭

      Reply
  2. Sojaschnitzel says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Looove this hair colour. Has she done sth to her face? Her eyebrows look different, I think? Either way to me she looks the best she’s ever done.

    Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:55 am

    I was living for all the crazy masks. I knew she would elevate mask wearing into an art form.

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      August 31, 2020 at 8:04 am

      One good thing is Covid has normalized masks (for most folks). I wonder if this makes the Muslim ladies who wear face coverings, in my country, more acceptable and get lesser attention. I hope it has.

      Reply
  4. Aang says:
    August 31, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I feel like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were kind of boring. It was fine but just kind of blah. The Latin music was great and BTS was so fun and entertaining.

    Reply
  5. Léna says:
    August 31, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Artist of the year? Blah

    Reply

