Emma Roberts confirms her pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund, they’re expecting a boy

In June, Us Weekly reported that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were expecting their first child. At the time, I was like “wait, they *just* started dating and they were only hooking up, right?” Wrong. They’ve actually been happening for more than a year. They were first seen together in March/April 2019, and while the rumor at the time was that it was just a noncommittal hookup situation, they seemed to be seriously dating and maybe even exclusive for a year before she got knocked up. That being said, sources still claimed that it was a “surprise” pregnancy.
I wondered if Emma would even bother confirming the news on her social media, or with a statement to People Magazine or something like that. Turns out, she did. She posted the Instagram above last night with the message “Me…and my two favorite guys.” So she’s expecting a boy. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst seethes! (No, she’s fine. But damn, this is exactly what Kiki wanted from Garrett.)
Not that every expecting couple has to get married, but… am I the only one surprised that they’re not announcing this with an engagement? They both seem like the type to get married because they’re having a baby. I don’t spy a ring anywhere. And sheesh, these photos are super-awkward! Congrats to them though, Garrett is a hot piece and the baby will be gorgeous.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Are you sure that one photo is right? Looks like that SNL Dave McCary who is with Emma Stone. 🤷♀️
True
Congrat to the coupple
Goodluck to the baby
LOL!
I’m still amazed how her domestic violence incident hasn’t followed her or kneecapped her career like it has for some male entertainers.
I was just reading about this in light of this news and apparently they were both hitting each other? But he had marks and she didn’t, so she was arrested. Maybe she really is crazy, but I’m going to withhold judgement if he was also hitting her.
I wonder what the reaction would be if SHE was the one with marks and he said they both hit each other…
Idk those stories were sketchy… i don’t fully recall but wasn’t it said they were both being violent but only he had marks? Something about her biting him? He declined to press any charges and they got back together for ages afterwards.
Domestic violence is tricky for the victim so maybe Peters was abused and stayed with her. Maybe they were both violent. Maybe neither were. Who knows?
They were toxic for each other.
I also don’t think she has an A list career either, so she may not be a joy to work with and the reputation of her family carries her.
I do like her in Ryan Murphy’s shows though, but he seems willing to put up with antics.
Kirsten is happy with Jesse Plemons. I doubt she GAF.
She is, from many, many friends’ stories, a nightmare.
Those pictures are…well, they’re a choice! 🤨
Could very well be a surprise. Perhaps he changed his mind. Perhaps they are head over heels for each other and overjoyed….or perhaps his people reminded him that, financial support or not, it would not be good for his career to bolt now. That’s showbiz. I guess we will see!