Emma Roberts confirms her pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund, they’re expecting a boy
View this post on Instagram

Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

In June, Us Weekly reported that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were expecting their first child. At the time, I was like “wait, they *just* started dating and they were only hooking up, right?” Wrong. They’ve actually been happening for more than a year. They were first seen together in March/April 2019, and while the rumor at the time was that it was just a noncommittal hookup situation, they seemed to be seriously dating and maybe even exclusive for a year before she got knocked up. That being said, sources still claimed that it was a “surprise” pregnancy.

I wondered if Emma would even bother confirming the news on her social media, or with a statement to People Magazine or something like that. Turns out, she did. She posted the Instagram above last night with the message “Me…and my two favorite guys.” So she’s expecting a boy. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst seethes! (No, she’s fine. But damn, this is exactly what Kiki wanted from Garrett.)

Not that every expecting couple has to get married, but… am I the only one surprised that they’re not announcing this with an engagement? They both seem like the type to get married because they’re having a baby. I don’t spy a ring anywhere. And sheesh, these photos are super-awkward! Congrats to them though, Garrett is a hot piece and the baby will be gorgeous.

emma 3

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Emma Roberts confirms her pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund, they’re expecting a boy”

  1. Pocket Litter says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Are you sure that one photo is right? Looks like that SNL Dave McCary who is with Emma Stone. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  2. Anna says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Congrat to the coupple
    Goodluck to the baby

    Reply
  3. Aurora says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:23 am

    I’m still amazed how her domestic violence incident hasn’t followed her or kneecapped her career like it has for some male entertainers.

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      August 31, 2020 at 7:42 am

      I was just reading about this in light of this news and apparently they were both hitting each other? But he had marks and she didn’t, so she was arrested. Maybe she really is crazy, but I’m going to withhold judgement if he was also hitting her.

      Reply
      • Baela says:
        August 31, 2020 at 8:00 am

        I wonder what the reaction would be if SHE was the one with marks and he said they both hit each other…

    • Lex says:
      August 31, 2020 at 7:46 am

      Idk those stories were sketchy… i don’t fully recall but wasn’t it said they were both being violent but only he had marks? Something about her biting him? He declined to press any charges and they got back together for ages afterwards.

      Domestic violence is tricky for the victim so maybe Peters was abused and stayed with her. Maybe they were both violent. Maybe neither were. Who knows?

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      August 31, 2020 at 8:05 am

      They were toxic for each other.

      I also don’t think she has an A list career either, so she may not be a joy to work with and the reputation of her family carries her.

      I do like her in Ryan Murphy’s shows though, but he seems willing to put up with antics.

      Reply
  4. Veruca Salty says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Kirsten is happy with Jesse Plemons. I doubt she GAF.

    Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    August 31, 2020 at 7:31 am

    She is, from many, many friends’ stories, a nightmare.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    August 31, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Those pictures are…well, they’re a choice! 🤨

    Could very well be a surprise. Perhaps he changed his mind. Perhaps they are head over heels for each other and overjoyed….or perhaps his people reminded him that, financial support or not, it would not be good for his career to bolt now. That’s showbiz. I guess we will see!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment