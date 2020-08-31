Miley Cyrus wore Mugler & a terrible mullet to the 2020 VMAs: love it or hate it?

Embed from Getty Images

Miley Cyrus of course felt the need to perform at last night’s VMAs. Nevermind that her single “Midnight Sky” didn’t really make an impact. I mean… it didn’t. But the performance was good, I guess. I liked the sparse staging, the saturated red gel lights and the throwback to the wrecking ball. For the red carpet, Miley wore Mugler and posed with her tongue out, of course. Her whole thing is ‘80s mullet glam rock these days. Pat Benatar/Joan Jett in a skimpy dress.

Embed from Getty Images

Doja Cat in Versace. She annoys the hell out of me and this dress is so basic.

Embed from Getty Images

Bebe Rexha wore Lionne Clothing for the “carpet.” This is just… a jacket over biker shorts.

Embed from Getty Images

Madison Beer’s dress was an optical illusion, it made her proportions look so weird and like she was Slenderman.

Embed from Getty Images

And finally, Ariana Grande providing us with some girl culture, but make it masked.