Miley Cyrus wore Mugler & a terrible mullet to the 2020 VMAs: love it or hate it?

Miley Cyrus of course felt the need to perform at last night’s VMAs. Nevermind that her single “Midnight Sky” didn’t really make an impact. I mean… it didn’t. But the performance was good, I guess. I liked the sparse staging, the saturated red gel lights and the throwback to the wrecking ball. For the red carpet, Miley wore Mugler and posed with her tongue out, of course. Her whole thing is ‘80s mullet glam rock these days. Pat Benatar/Joan Jett in a skimpy dress.
Doja Cat in Versace. She annoys the hell out of me and this dress is so basic.
Bebe Rexha wore Lionne Clothing for the “carpet.” This is just… a jacket over biker shorts.
Madison Beer’s dress was an optical illusion, it made her proportions look so weird and like she was Slenderman.
And finally, Ariana Grande providing us with some girl culture, but make it masked.
Photos courtesy of Getty, IG.
I like Miley’s dress but the mullet, looks likes she’s channelling Dad from the 90s.
Also, keep your tongue in your mouth. Why does she ALWAYS do this?
Oh? She’s being cool, edgy and *shocking* Z zzzzzzz.
When is AG going to stop wearing her hair like she’s thirteen. MC, typically being thirsty.
Does her MUA hate her??
I loved her Entire look and her performance! The mullet looks great on her IMO. Not too crazy about the song though.
Gaaahh.Pleasepleasepleasepleaseplease…!! Not the see-through dresses and mullets again? Say it isn’t so!
I will keep on saying that I love Miley Cirus’ hair giving me 80s Berlin vibes and I love that she is rocking a really cool dress and feeling herself. She’s young and has a beautiful body. Why not show it. Not a fan of her songs but I like her persona and what she says in small doses (she oftentimes gets it wrong but at least she is exploring and thinking, not everyone needs to be Einstein).
The styling and look was fire. She should’ve kicked the ball away and just owned the space. She did the ball already.
These are truly ugly outfits. I’m of course in no real position to judge, having worn mostly sweatpants for the past six months.I’m sure even celebrities and their stylists are a bit off their game because of covid. P.s. I’m so so so over Miley’s tongue thing. Grow up already!
I like the dress, it’s Miley pose which is cringe worthy.