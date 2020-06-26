Emma Roberts, 29, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 35

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund started up – as far as we know – around March/April 2019. I honestly forgot about them, and I guess I kind of figured that it was just a hook-up thing and that they would burn out. Emma’s last big relationship was her on-and-off thing with Evan Peters, which once saw her arrested for domestic violence in Canada (but he declined to press charges). Garrett’s last big relationship was his years-long live-in relationship with Kirstin Dunst, who seemed to drop a lot of hints in interviews that she wanted to get married and have babies. Then Kiki and Garrett were over and a second later, she was with Jesse Plemons and knocked up. I always thought that Garrett probably wasn’t ready to settle down, and maybe he had some qualms about fatherhood. But he and Emma really did get serious with each other and their fling turned into a relationship. And now she’s pregnant.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are starting a new chapter! The actress is pregnant with their first child, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on our “Hot Hollywood” news podcast. The couple were first linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. The insider added that the American Horror Story alum, 29, and the actor, 35, are “having fun and enjoying each other.”

[From Us Weekly]

Emma has been out and about in LA a few times during the pandemic, and she’s always taking precautions with her hardcore face mask and getting her weekly supplies and such. I’ve never seen Garrett on those shopping trips! I wonder if they’re living together. I wonder if they’re quarantining together. I wonder how far along she is. I have to admit something though – if I was a professional actress, model or athlete, I would want to be pregnant right now. It’s like those public figures have been given a year off where there’s no work to be done, no competitions to be had, no diets to maintain and their full-time job can be “sitting at home and being low-key.” Except for all of the death and viral illness, it’s a perfect time to be pregnant.