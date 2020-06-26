Emma Roberts, 29, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 35

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund started up – as far as we know – around March/April 2019. I honestly forgot about them, and I guess I kind of figured that it was just a hook-up thing and that they would burn out. Emma’s last big relationship was her on-and-off thing with Evan Peters, which once saw her arrested for domestic violence in Canada (but he declined to press charges). Garrett’s last big relationship was his years-long live-in relationship with Kirstin Dunst, who seemed to drop a lot of hints in interviews that she wanted to get married and have babies. Then Kiki and Garrett were over and a second later, she was with Jesse Plemons and knocked up. I always thought that Garrett probably wasn’t ready to settle down, and maybe he had some qualms about fatherhood. But he and Emma really did get serious with each other and their fling turned into a relationship. And now she’s pregnant.
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are starting a new chapter! The actress is pregnant with their first child, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on our “Hot Hollywood” news podcast.
The couple were first linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. The insider added that the American Horror Story alum, 29, and the actor, 35, are “having fun and enjoying each other.”
Emma has been out and about in LA a few times during the pandemic, and she’s always taking precautions with her hardcore face mask and getting her weekly supplies and such. I’ve never seen Garrett on those shopping trips! I wonder if they’re living together. I wonder if they’re quarantining together. I wonder how far along she is. I have to admit something though – if I was a professional actress, model or athlete, I would want to be pregnant right now. It’s like those public figures have been given a year off where there’s no work to be done, no competitions to be had, no diets to maintain and their full-time job can be “sitting at home and being low-key.” Except for all of the death and viral illness, it’s a perfect time to be pregnant.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ugh. Well, good luck to that child, they’re going to need it with that abusive mess as a mother.
I feel bad admitting it but I feel the same way. There’s something about Emma that always put me off of her. Maybe it’s the way she treated Evan?
Indeed – the whole Roberts family is messy with anger issues. If I remember back in the day, there were stories about both Eric and Julia and their bad behaviour toward partners.
I have absolutely no idea who he is. I have never heard of him. I am really getting old!
I hope she’s got that temper in check 😬
Well congrats to Evan on dodging this bullet. I hope Emma has gotten help for whatever is going on with her.
“isn’t ready to settle down” = “is not that into you”. Once one meets someone really damn attractive, she/he is suddenly very ready.
As someone with an abusive mother, I truly truly hope she gets a lot of therapy, assistance and guidance. It’s been clear for years she’s an abusive person. Hard to feel good about someone like that having a child. It just makes me nervous.
You’re so right.
I had postpartum with my youngest. I am VERY lucky to live in Canada where I received over a year of free help from specialists at my city’s women’s hospital. For me, my feelings towards my baby were never negative but I started to get really angry with my eldest, who is a lot like me. Just through talking once a week with an expert, I found my way through and my son has not had to deal with the nastiness and totally undeserved anger. I love him so much.
Mother’s mental health is family mental health. And someone who is very capable of beating another adult should not be left unchecked with a child. Hopefully she does get help and the help she gets is very effective. Not everything is fixable.
Thanks for sharing that story. I’m so glad you got the help you needed. I had post partum anxiety after my first and I know how it can overtake you. I’m also extremely thankful for the help I got.
You’re so right about mother’s mental health. As a mother of two now, I take my mental health very seriously. I know the signs that my anxiety is ramping up and I take it as something very serious, never something to ignore. I’m also glad I didn’t become a mother in my early 20s, I wasn’t at all ready to understand and face my anxiety problems, like I am now that I’m in my 30s.
I got bad vibes when I heard this, but best of luck to them. Hopefully she has matured and gotten help for her issues. I always think of her as being quite young but she’s not.