Leo DiCaprio & Camila have spent 24/7 together in lockdown, he’s ‘serious’ about her

Days ago, we talked about how Leo DiCaprio rented a yacht and threw a party for his girlfriend’s 23rd birthday. His girlfriend is Camila Morrone, and she’s been “the one” for two and a half years now. And she’s only just now turning 23, which means she still has just shy of two years left in the Leo D Girlfriend Experience. The Leo D Girlfriend Experience includes yachts, parties, pretending the Wolf Pack’s dumb jokes are funny, having to pretend Tobey Maguire isn’t creepy, and gifts. Plus, the girlfriends get a career boost. The trade-off is that they’re always booted around their 25th birthday. Those are the rules! But until that happens to Camila, we get to enjoy the “maybe SHE is the one?” stories. Here you go.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone are growing closer and closer together. The couple recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on a yacht with their pals last week, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing. “He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He loves being with her.” The couple, first spotted together in December 2017, sailed from Marina Del Ray to Malibu with several friends on Friday, including actress Nina Dobrev, snowboarder Shaun White and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas. “They are very close,” the insider adds of the pair, adding that the Oscar winner, 45, seems “serious” about Morrone. “Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house.”

[From People]

I mean… maybe this time it IS different, simply because of the pandemic. Camila basically moving in with Leo and spending 24/7 with her is different than how he has been with other girlfriends (although he did live with Gisele, right?). I said before that I do believe that Leo actually cares about Camila and he seems to like her a lot. Maybe it will even hurt him a little bit to have to let her go in 22 months. Sorry, Cami. Those are the rules!