Leo DiCaprio & Camila have spent 24/7 together in lockdown, he’s ‘serious’ about her

Days ago, we talked about how Leo DiCaprio rented a yacht and threw a party for his girlfriend’s 23rd birthday. His girlfriend is Camila Morrone, and she’s been “the one” for two and a half years now. And she’s only just now turning 23, which means she still has just shy of two years left in the Leo D Girlfriend Experience. The Leo D Girlfriend Experience includes yachts, parties, pretending the Wolf Pack’s dumb jokes are funny, having to pretend Tobey Maguire isn’t creepy, and gifts. Plus, the girlfriends get a career boost. The trade-off is that they’re always booted around their 25th birthday. Those are the rules! But until that happens to Camila, we get to enjoy the “maybe SHE is the one?” stories. Here you go.
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone are growing closer and closer together. The couple recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on a yacht with their pals last week, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He loves being with her.”
The couple, first spotted together in December 2017, sailed from Marina Del Ray to Malibu with several friends on Friday, including actress Nina Dobrev, snowboarder Shaun White and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas.
“They are very close,” the insider adds of the pair, adding that the Oscar winner, 45, seems “serious” about Morrone. “Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house.”
I mean… maybe this time it IS different, simply because of the pandemic. Camila basically moving in with Leo and spending 24/7 with her is different than how he has been with other girlfriends (although he did live with Gisele, right?). I said before that I do believe that Leo actually cares about Camila and he seems to like her a lot. Maybe it will even hurt him a little bit to have to let her go in 22 months. Sorry, Cami. Those are the rules!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She’s clearly pushing these articles. This relationship is gross and they’re both annoying af.
Hahaha! She’s the one until she hits 25. I mean at this point does anyone doubt his pattern? It would be one thing if he suddenly started dating someone who was already over 25, then maybe id think, okay this is different this could be it. until he breaks his pattern, there is no final ‘one’, just the current one.
My immediate thoughts exactly, hahaha!
Well my reaction to the headline was SURE and a lol.
As for the story, she’s 23 now and he’s been grooming her since she was 13. She’s attractive and obviously doesn’t challenge him in any way, of course he ‘lovely being with her’. Bleugh,
Lord, if someone I was with for two years ever said we “seemed” serious…😤 Also he “loves spending time with her”… because it’s a pandemic and his usual friends are not available. HAHAHA.
As soon as “serious” is floated in press, they’re over. Soooo, countdown until split announcement?
I do wonder though when he will pull a Clooney and find an Amal? It will happen eventually. I doubt it will be with Camilla, but probably the next girl. Camilla might be banking on that hope.
Naw, he will pull a Nicholson and find his Rebecca Broussard. Have a couple of kids and then the relationship will quietly fade.
I use to be one of those people who thought of Leo as being one of those people who is out here doing whatever and no pretending and having the image needed to maintain a career. He is not a family man and never pretended to be.
Now he is with someone who he has known for a decade and is older that the mother who birthed his current girlfriend.
I can no longer think like that. This is such a disappointment and now is creepy.
stop this.
That’s a fantastic leather coat she’s wearing in one of the pictures. I love that whole attire, actually.
Maybe she’s enjoying the perks, making the most of the career boost, and looking forward to her 25th birthday. Leo is not aging well.
PFFFFT Please-
Hmm.
It feels like they have been together for many years.. and she’s only now 23? Ugh, she got targeted when she was young.