Pandemic study: no one knows what day it is & we’re eating too much

Is anyone else figuring out that they might have masked-face-blindness? I’m not “great” with remembering the faces of real people I meet in the real world, but I’ve always been pretty good at remembering celebrity faces. But now with celebrities wearing bandanas and masks all the time in photos, I can’t recognize anyone. These photos are of Emma Roberts, who did some grocery shopping in a high-quality face mask. I’m in awe of all the straps and everything, although I wouldn’t be able to wear it because A) I’m cheap, B) it would make me claustrophobic and C) I think my head is probably too big for those straps.
Anyway, my late onset masked-face-blindness is only one of my problems during the lockdown. I also can’t remember what day it is, and I’m eating too much. I know I’m not alone. Apparently, someone did a “study” about all of this:
If you’re forgetting what day it is during this period of self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average American gets confused about what day it is five times every week. A further 80% said the days are all starting to blur together because of all the time spent indoors.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of RXBAR, the results showed that 59% of respondents didn’t even know what day it was when they took the survey. This confusion may be taking a toll on people’s motivation as well — as 65% of those polled said they’re struggling to stay motivated during self-isolation. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they’ve even given up on “real clothes” during self-isolation, opting for loungewear and sweats instead. But this increased comfort does cause some trouble, as respondents reporting feeling unprepared for a video call for work an average of three times a week because of their attire.
Is food the key to this problem? Over one in three of those surveyed said they’re using snacks as a motivating tool. In fact, 69% of those surveyed said they blew through their snack stockpile quicker than they planned. The top reason behind respondents’ isolation snacking is having a variety of options, closely followed by easy access and boredom. All this snacking is leaving respondents frustrated, however, as 65% said they’re upset that they tend to eat all day during their time in self-isolation. And a further seven in 10 respondents also said they’re craving fresh produce more than ever before.
I’ve worked from home for about twelve years, and it’s been slightly amusing to me to see how off-kilter so many people are with working from home. It suits my personality so much, and I find the key is making up my own schedule and sticking to it. I used to go to the gym Monday-Wednesday-Friday in the afternoon at a certain time. When my gym closed for the lockdown, it took me about two weeks to figure out that I was so off-kilter because I needed to replace that gym schedule (and I did replace it with afternoon walks). But all the time at home and all of the takeout options… yeah, I’m eating more. March and early April was the worst of “I don’t know what day it is.”
PS… I hate myself for loving Emma’s trousers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
There is a fragility and unreal quality about keeping routines and clear-minded. Early on I was walking about 2 miles a day, but idiots who wouldn’t distance and flooding pathways ruined my favorite spot. Being an essential worker who supervises a large-ish team helps a lot. I can’t let them down and we have a virtual meeting every day and keep it together on goals. Because we’re a helping profession, I think that helps us all keep it together too and being able to check in and get tips. I’m doing pretty well on food as not a crutch, but more activity would be better. I’d love to hear how people keep motivated. I do some popsugar workouts and can do that through youtube on my TV, but, again, motivation. If I were completely without work, I don’t even know. In the middle of all this I’m buying a home. Am I crazy? Commenters here (for the most part) keeps me sane too. Thanks.
I am caregiver and work with medically fragile and disabled people.
Because of C19, I am with one client only to minimize exposure.
For years, I start every day by writing the day, date on charts.
This virus is maddening, worrying, frightening to everyone.
I am very used to keeping my own schedule but I am totally snacking/eating almost non stop, I think it’s just something to do.
Be safe everybody!
Thank goodness the Internet is still working!!
I thought it was Kristen Wiig in these photos so clearly my mask non-blindness is going well.
Yeah, I’m sorry but it’s the joggers that make me not want to go for walks. Usually this time of year I can do 5 miles a day. Now with people zooming by jogging with their mouths open and spewing God know what germs as they run by, I’m just not about it. No thanks. I’m not over eating either, but that’s because getting groceries isn’t fun. Also wiping every damn bit of food packaging with Lysol gets tedious. I eat a normal amount but try to ration junk food sometimes lol. I’m down to a bit of chocolate but it’s whatever, I’ll be fine.
I was furloughed a couple weeks ago and man does every day blend together. This week I decided to cut out desserts (which are my weakness, I was eating multiple desserts a day lately). It’s really tough not looking forward to that snack, but once I’ve done it for a week or two, I want to try adding a workout in my day to keep me distracted. My 16/8 fasting helps me not overload on food in general.
Ps I despise Emma Roberts and I wish people would stop giving her abusive self another chance.
Yes! Soon to be hiking and rid myself of ten extra pounds. Waited due to both weather, a need for a camera and new hiking boots. In my area we carry bear or pepper spray, have whistles, camera and cell.
Because I’m working from home, I haven’t gotten too confused about what day it is yet. If I did I’d start missing meetings!
And it’s not the healthiest habit, but I’m very good at watching my diet in times of stress. I think it’s just a way for me to feel in control of something in an unpredictable time. I’ve lost 8 lbs.! I think not eating out helps a lot. I haven’t ordered a single thing other than groceries because I’m just not comfortable with other people preparing my food right now. I used to get breakfast sandwiches, bagels, big iced coffees, etc. almost every morning and would go out to eat probably twice a week. I feel so much healthier now, even if I have evenings where I overindulge in pasta.
At the beginning of lockdown I got really sick for about 10 days and lost some weight and it’s all back now! My husband and I have been forgoing dinner because after a day of snacking a full dinner is too much. I worked from home and homeschooled my kids before lockdown so the difference is now my husband gets to help. My kids had so many classes and play groups that I was constantly racing from one activity to another and now… I keep missing their zoom meetings because I don’t know what time it is(not the day, the hour). My business is booming, so it feels weird to be the only busy person in house full of sloths.
I have a mask like Emma’s. Cyclers have used it in the past to filter out the smog.
Where did you get it from?