Duchess Kate has been wearing rainbow colors because she ‘loves literal dressing’

Because we’re bored and we always enjoy talking about the Duchess of Cambridge’s Victorian Button Cosplay, several outlets are doing crazy in-depth pieces about Kate’s “quarantine fashion.” Kate has not done a public event since March 20th, when she and William visited an emergency call center and didn’t practice social distancing (nor did they wear masks). After that, Kate took several weeks off, but lately she’s been doing more Zoom events from Anmer Hall, and to her credit – because she’s literally praised for it – she’s been wearing real clothes and not sweatpants/jeggings and stained t-shirts. And the colors! Apparently, she’s been wearing all of the colors of the rainbow:
Eagle-eyed fan account @CambridgeMums pointed out that the Duchess has actually been wearing the colours of the rainbow, which has become a national symbol of support for the NHS during the crisis. Kate is known for her love of literal dressing, and regularly gives a nod to the event she is attending and countries she is visiting with her clothing.
LMAO @ “Kate is known for her love of literal dressing.” I’m sorry, but did the Daily Mail really write that, I AM DYING. That’s Daily Mail-speak for “Ol’ girl is simple. So simple that this literal dresser cosplays the Irish flag in Ireland and thinks clown ruffles are the height of fashion. THAT KIND OF SIMPLE.”
Meanwhile, Us Weekly also had a “let’s praise Kate for wearing clothes again” story:
Kate Middleton is just like Us! She’s the queen — or duchess — of recycling outfits for special occasions, because a great outfit should never go to waste. On Friday, May 8, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a red L.K. Bennett dress to celebrate V-E Day over Zoom alongside Prince William, an elegant number she previously wore to a Wimbledon match in 2015.
“Like most people, Kate doesn’t think twice about recycling clothes,” a royal insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She thinks it would be a waste to wear something once and then throw it away. And as the UK taxpayers contribute towards the royal family’s upkeep, it wouldn’t be a good look if she spent a fortune on clothing.”
The list of Middleton’s iconic fashion repeats goes on and on, to the surprise of many. “Everyone thinks that the royals live like wealthy celebrities, but if the truth be known they’re actually pretty frugal with money and don’t lead an extravagant lifestyle” the royal expert continues. “They try to be as normal and relatable to the public as possible.”
To retain the semblance of normalcy, the duchess doesn’t ask for help from a stylist on her days off. “She usually throws on a pair of jeans and a shirt or sweater,” says the source.
If you’re anything like Us, then you’re probably desperately wondering what her closet must look like. It’s certainly complete with designer labels and exquisite formalwear, but some of the affordable brand names in her closet might surprise you. “Kate doesn’t have a closet full of haute couture gowns” says the royal expert. “Yes, she has some designer pieces, but she mainly wears high-street brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer and TopShop when she isn’t attending a posh event.”
Except that Kate does spend a fortune on clothing. Just for the Irish tour, she spent £26,420 on new clothing and that doesn’t even include that hideous vintage clown-ruffle dress she wore. Kate has always spent too much money on clothes (so did Meghan). And now she’s being praised for re-wearing those expensive clothes on Zoom calls at home? I would sigh, but I’m still giggling to myself about Kate being a “literal dresser.”
We’ve always said Kate is a “theme dresser” haha. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it as long as you look good and have /something/ that breaks up the block of colour (like a nude heel or something)
But her clothes on the Ireland tour were not good and dare I say, one of her worst tours outfit/wardrobe wise.
I really liked that super bright coral kind of sweater. But I agree completely with the need to break it up. There’s pretty much always something ‘off’ about her theme outfits that drag it down.
The theme dressing seems like a lack of imagination at this point. When she landed in Ireland and was wearing green, it was like, okay, she’s wearing green, its Ireland, whatever. But then she wore white and you could just SEE the thought process “I’m in Ireland, must represent flag, must wear white after green.” If she had worn orange after green, it wouldn’t have been as literal.
I loved that sweater! I also like the white coat but everything else? Blech.
YES. It’s just way too heavy handed at this point. I think she’d be much better served just wearing a lot of flattering colors and incorporating maybe a brooch or something of significance tied to whatever country she’s visiting. Like a wardrobe piece from an up and coming designer from that location. It’d look a lot more polished. Or hell, even if it was JUST a blouse in a specific color, paired with basic slacks or something. And definitely no more of the ‘shade of the day’ thing like the Ireland tour.
But that’s sadly not what she’ll do – we’ll probably see this kind of thing forever from her.
I liked the white coat also Lisa. I just wish she had opened or ended with it, really.
I don’t usually pay much attention to the fashion posts because my idea of high fashion is wearing jeans without holes. But that coral sweater from the Ireland tour is giving me life! I need it!!
I’m sure someone is going to tell me it costs several thousand dollars
Doing it on your own penny you deserve it, otherwise no.
Yeah this site has always noticed her theme dressing lol. I mean does she live in a bubble i wonder if she reads gossip sites and comments. Maybe not cause she wpyld have been less obvious with the theme dressing.
Wearing one expensive dress five years after you wore it the first time is hardly “recycling.” And don’t even with the “they’re actually quite frugal” nonsense. Lol that she doesn’t consult a stylist when she’s just hanging around the mansion.
Maybe they also mean talking to her is like talking to a literal dresser. She sometimes has the personality of a block of wood, after all….
Her cosplaying the flag was iconic, I’m sorry. We’ll never remember Kate for her causes or events, only for her theme dressing.
I actually I’m intrigued about her closet, is she allowed to keep everything at home or are her work clothes (coat dresses mostly) stored separately?
Once you see she’s a “literal dresser” it’s very hard to unsee and yeah, I think that it’s lazy & basic. So 💯 on brand
While her theme dressing is obvious, it remains ridiculous that they use the term recycling when she wears something more than once. For normal people, wearing clothes multiple times is just what you do. She’s clearly not normal if they have to praise her for wearing something twice.
They really have nothing to say about her don’t they? What a shallow existence that getting recognized for wearing clothing more than once is turned into an accomplishment.
Why….would she need a stylist for the days she’s just hanging out in her country mansion? Or the days she’s hanging out in her huge-ass apartment at Kensington Palace?
And LMAO that wearing a dress twice in 5 years is frugal and normal and relatable. Also, see above re: country mansion and KP apartment. and helicopters. And jewelry. And private planes. But sure. Frugal and normal.
I AM dying at “literal dressing” though. It’s actually funny to me now not just because she’s so obvious with it, but because her fans bend over backwards to find proof that she is “honoring” something by her clothes even it’s a rare occasion when she’s not. Like she wears yellow so it must be a nod to lemons and Diana loved lemonade OMG KATE IS HONORING DIANA!!!!
The rainbow thing is such a stretch, IMO.
The look on William’s face while she’s talking is priceless!
Honestly i think if it was up to him she wouldnt speak. All their interviews especially the radio countdown he is manicly blinking his eyes when he looks at her talking as if she would just be quiet.
He’s such a douche for doing that. I don’t even like Kate but William married her. He should be more supportive.
I dress in the colors of the rainbow. Because it’s literally… colors. Except yellow. I don’t wear yellow because I’m the kind of ginger that gets all sallow and icky from yellow.
Wearing something more than once is “recycling”? Wow…
not just recycling – its thrifty and frugal and normal!
Frankly it’s stupid, she does not need to formally dress for her Zoom videos . You can only see her shoulder and her head on theirs videos. Secondly her videos not even exceed 50 min. So she just needs to wear a nice shirt and to have a correct hairstyle and makeup.
I’m not even sure she is “literal dressing” this time, as much as I love the new term for it!
Dressing like a rainbow? You mean… wearing some colours? Correct me if I’m wrong but she hasn’t worn them in order, so it seems a stretch.
Although I do have to laugh at the insta account who made the post calling her the “duchess of impact”! The fans are trying harder than their faves!
The Duchess of Lifelong Skills Like Bouldering. (Why did they leave that in?! Was that the best take?)
I recently saw a gif of Kate being a little snot about Lebron James putting his arm on her shoulder when posing for a picture but she had no problem putting her hand on Mary Berry when talking to her. It was cringe inducing.