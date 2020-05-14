Matthew McConaughy wonders why both sides can’t simply unite & fight the pandemic

I understand people have nostalgia for “a simpler time” when Americans of all political sides would have come together in a crisis. I would have liked to see that during the pandemic too, to have people across the political spectrum working together to help marginalized communities and ensure the safety of the population. Instead, we have morons armed with assault rifles storming state capitol buildings because they can’t get a haircut. We have a medical community overworked and under-resourced, and now fighting “deep state conspiracies” about whether or not coronavirus data is being overinflated (it is not). The current problem is not that “both sides” need to find a way to come together. The current problem is that one side has the left and middle ground and the other side is full of automatic-weapon-wielding racist moron-thugs who think viruses are some kind of liberal conspiracy. So… Matthew McConaughey made a PSA about how we need to work together.
Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joined “Special Report with Bret Baier” Tuesday to discuss the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and deliver a message of unity to Americans.
“I could feel that this united purpose we all have as Americans to beat this enemy and this virus, that purpose got hijacked by partisan politics,” McConaughey said. “The narrative became, if you want to go to work, you’re on the far right. If you don’t go to work, you want to stay home, you’re on the far left. And now even the mask wearing is getting politicized, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you’re a liberal. And if you don’t, you’re conservative. And that’s just not true.”
McConaughey said the politicization had divided America into fighting “two wars,” one against each other and the other against the virus. “But if we try to fight the one against the virus, which is the one we should be fighting,” McConaughey said. “We’re gonna beat it.”
The actor’s message of unity is behind a recently released PSA with co-producer Roy Spence, which tells Americans that the coronavirus is not a political issue. “Part of it is saying just that, to remind us that this is not about politics. It’s about us, the USA,” McConaughey said. “We’re gonna take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose. Look at who we are in World War II. And we have a crisis that came to us. We were united in that purpose. And all of a sudden the human factor started to get split and two tribes started fighting each other in partisan politics,” McConaughey said. “And that is not what we need. We need a collection right now. This is a tug of war at the virus. We need all hands on the rope.”
McConaughey added that following social distancing guidelines and using masks were short term solutions to help “science catch up…I think they’re Band-Aids to hold off until science catches up, until there’s not two patients for every one bed like there was in New York, until we see that an asymptomatic person doesn’t give it to someone who didn’t have it,” McConaughey said. “So we can protect the elderly, especially and the younger ones. This is unchartered waters. There’s not a playbook.”
We were told to social-distance and go into lockdown and wear masks as a way to buy time for the government and the scientific community to catch up. And in two months of lockdown, all that’s happened is tens of thousands of deaths, armed morons being crazy, and a Republican White House more focused on shifting blame and squandering any and all goodwill. All of the things that should have happened in those two months did NOT happen. And it’s okay to talk about that too. Yeah, it would be great if we could come together as a country to work together and face this all as one. But… it’s not going to happen.
Honestly, I couldn’t even get through this PSA. This is just an ad for the Republican Party.
I’d like to hear Michael Shannon’s opinion on how the orange one is handling the pandemic. #TimeForTheUrn
Some people were apparently under the impression that staying at home was a way to get rid of the virus, instead of the actual purpose – to avoid overwhelming the health system and give government time to organize a response. And you’re right, the US federal government basically did nothing to organize during that time. They’re out there now implying that the virus wasn’t all that bad because the efforts by public obviously worked, and a million ventilators were ultimately not needed. It’s…maddening. We can’t come together because one side is obviously full of morons.
I stopped reading after I read Bret Baier. Seriously? He went on Fox News to both sides this thing? F that.
I’m so sick of the both side-ism. One side listens to the scientists and experts while the other is a neo-fascist hyper-capitalist death cult. Sacrifice people for the economy! Protect our freedoms! What about protecting people?! You can’t have a country without people, nor can you have an economy. You’re not being oppressed or put in camps. You’re being asked to think about OTHER people and not just yourself while staying at home with all of your creature comforts.
I live in Wisconsin where the the state Supreme Court just overruled Gov. Evers’ stay-at-home extension. Thankfully, my county leaders stepped up and kept the extension. Most, if not all, of the big counties did the same (Dane (where Madison is), Rock (Janesville-Beloit, screw you Paul Ryan), Milwaukee, and Green Bay).
Happy to hear some are circumventing the court’s decision.
Because one side doesn’t want to fight, they want to pretend nothing is wrong because covid-19 is inconvenient.
The problem is also that facts are no longer a thing of value. And the truth as spoken by scientists and reported on by professional journalists, does not have value anymore. Everyone thinks they are being lied to. It scares me, this development.
“Can’t we all just get along?!” is such privileged bullshit.
One side wants healthcare and food security for everyone, and the other doesn’t care if POC, the poor, and non-Christians die (or are actively causing their deaths). There cannot be unity toward a common goal without the acknowledgement and dismantling of white supremacy.
Let me fix that for him: one side wants to protect the vulnerable and avoid overwhelming the health system, while the other side is thinking only of themselves, is equating inconvenience with oppression, and is openly trying to terrorize the other side (what else are you doing when you’re carrying assault rifles?)
They 👏 are 👏 not 👏 equal. 👏
Getting along is the last thing anybody should be worried about at this point. What you’re seeing going on in Texas should scare the hell out of everyone. That’s the rumblings of a potential civil war going on, and the very people who would gladly sacrifice other people for their freedom firmly convinced they’re the heroes of the story.