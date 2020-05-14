Matthew McConaughy wonders why both sides can’t simply unite & fight the pandemic

I understand people have nostalgia for “a simpler time” when Americans of all political sides would have come together in a crisis. I would have liked to see that during the pandemic too, to have people across the political spectrum working together to help marginalized communities and ensure the safety of the population. Instead, we have morons armed with assault rifles storming state capitol buildings because they can’t get a haircut. We have a medical community overworked and under-resourced, and now fighting “deep state conspiracies” about whether or not coronavirus data is being overinflated (it is not). The current problem is not that “both sides” need to find a way to come together. The current problem is that one side has the left and middle ground and the other side is full of automatic-weapon-wielding racist moron-thugs who think viruses are some kind of liberal conspiracy. So… Matthew McConaughey made a PSA about how we need to work together.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joined “Special Report with Bret Baier” Tuesday to discuss the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and deliver a message of unity to Americans. “I could feel that this united purpose we all have as Americans to beat this enemy and this virus, that purpose got hijacked by partisan politics,” McConaughey said. “The narrative became, if you want to go to work, you’re on the far right. If you don’t go to work, you want to stay home, you’re on the far left. And now even the mask wearing is getting politicized, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you’re a liberal. And if you don’t, you’re conservative. And that’s just not true.” McConaughey said the politicization had divided America into fighting “two wars,” one against each other and the other against the virus. “But if we try to fight the one against the virus, which is the one we should be fighting,” McConaughey said. “We’re gonna beat it.” The actor’s message of unity is behind a recently released PSA with co-producer Roy Spence, which tells Americans that the coronavirus is not a political issue. “Part of it is saying just that, to remind us that this is not about politics. It’s about us, the USA,” McConaughey said. “We’re gonna take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose. Look at who we are in World War II. And we have a crisis that came to us. We were united in that purpose. And all of a sudden the human factor started to get split and two tribes started fighting each other in partisan politics,” McConaughey said. “And that is not what we need. We need a collection right now. This is a tug of war at the virus. We need all hands on the rope.” McConaughey added that following social distancing guidelines and using masks were short term solutions to help “science catch up…I think they’re Band-Aids to hold off until science catches up, until there’s not two patients for every one bed like there was in New York, until we see that an asymptomatic person doesn’t give it to someone who didn’t have it,” McConaughey said. “So we can protect the elderly, especially and the younger ones. This is unchartered waters. There’s not a playbook.”

[From Fox News]

We were told to social-distance and go into lockdown and wear masks as a way to buy time for the government and the scientific community to catch up. And in two months of lockdown, all that’s happened is tens of thousands of deaths, armed morons being crazy, and a Republican White House more focused on shifting blame and squandering any and all goodwill. All of the things that should have happened in those two months did NOT happen. And it’s okay to talk about that too. Yeah, it would be great if we could come together as a country to work together and face this all as one. But… it’s not going to happen.

Honestly, I couldn’t even get through this PSA. This is just an ad for the Republican Party.