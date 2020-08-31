Keke Palmer in Ralph & Russo to open the VMAs: needs more futurism?

Embed from Getty Images

I liked the VMAs last night more than I expected. The performances were drive-in style, which was fun to see, and they had an entire CGI audience watching from a rooftop, with sounds from past VMAs as Kaiser mentioned. The aesthetics and montages had a video game-type look, which was thoughtful and cool. They leaned heavily into that and I would have liked to see that more in host Keke Palmer’s fashion. She could have gone with some more modern-looking and futuristic looks, but not quite at the Lady Gaga try hard level, you know? There was way too much Lady Gaga last night.

Keke’s pre-recorded bits, during which she interacted with herself as different characters like a guy who was trying to hit on her and a spacey superficial girl, fell flat. I didn’t really understand the point of those. She did a good job with the intro and her performance of “Snack”, though. Some of the dancers last night were incredible! I liked the light effects of Doja Cat’s performance, although the light up crotches on The Black Eyed Peas were ridiculous. I especially liked DaBaby’s performance and BTS was amazing! Their choreography absolutely blew me away and I get why they have such awesome fans.

In the photo above Keke is in Ralph & Russo. It’s just a tiered feather dress with sequin accents. She was playing somewhat of an avatar on a stage, I feel like she should have worn something sleeker or at least more fashion-forward. How about some light-up effects on her fashion, similar to what we saw at the 2016 Met Gala? Her stylist could have chosen some metallic dresses at least.

Here's the intro if you'd like to see the dress full screen.



On the red carpet/green screen Keke wore an Area dress. This is cute.

Nicole Richie was a presenter and she was in Cong Tri. I would have liked to see Keke in something more elaborate like this. Nicole looked super tiny on stage, but maybe it was the lighting.

Joey King was in Versace. The little clips in her hair made it look on camera like she had elf ears.

Sofia Carson was overdone.

Bella Hadid really nailed the video game character look but I feel like that’s her default. Do you think she had to interact with her ex, The Weeknd, at all? They’re broken up again, right? This was hard to google. I hope he’s ok.

I loved Jaden Smith’s jacket!

