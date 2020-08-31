Catherine Zeta-Jones: I’m so lucky that my kids want to hang with us



Catherine Zeta-Jones was on The Kelly Clarkson show last week. She’s promoting her new lifestyle line, the hilariously named Casa Zeta Jones. Catherine is quarantined in Spain with her family, including her adorable little dog Taylor, her husband, Michael Douglas, and her young adult children: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17. Catherine said that Carys was in school in Spain and that when everything shut down Carus came home and Dylan came home from college too. She loves hanging out with them and is happy like they being with her. She said they do karaoke, that Dylan plays guitar and Carys plays and sings too. Michael mostly watches. This interview was fun to see these two genuinely like each other. You could tell that Catherine adores her kids. She’s full of herself but she’s funny too.

On her time in quarantine

My kids are just so much fun to be around. I’m so happy and so lucky that my kids want to hang with us, you know. They want to sit at the table, they want to discuss [things]. We have a lot of fun we do a lot of karaoke. Michael Douglas “did the laundry” once when she was on vacation and she thinks that’s hilarious

We were staying in an ecocamp in Botswana. I see my husband [with] my laundry bag in the closet digging through my stuff. ‘What are doing?’ ‘I’m doing the laundry.’ He was taking it to the main clubhouse to give to somebody else who was going to do the laundry, but it was the mere fact that he [was saying it] like he washes my knickers every day. Games they play

My son needs Monopoly to go on for two days otherwise it’s not worth it. We play a really great game that my son got from college from a European student it’s called silo. On how she came up with the idea for Casa Zeta Jones

I came up with the idea in the sauna. My best ideas come when I’m stark naked at 112 degrees sweating. I find I get inspired. The juices start to flow. ‘I want to use CZK. Casa – house in Spanish. Perfect. Done.’ I’m a frustrated interior designer, architect. I wanted to create a lifestyle brand that was a part of me.

[From The Kelly Clarkson Show]

They played a clip from when Kelly and Catherine first met (that’s about 3:30) on the red carpet and it was adorable because they both fan girled over each other.

After that Catherine really sold me on her butterfly shoes by telling the origin story of how she discovered the brand. Plus she talked about her makeup by explaining that she just wanted to improve on products she’d used for years, which also made me want to try it. She’s a good salesperson.

As for Catherine’s kids I’ve found that my son is like that, he’s really opening up and wanting to hang out with me like never before. We bicker about stupid stuff but we we’re also talking and sharing more than we ever would otherwise. It’s nice and I enjoy it, I just need more boundaries around my work time. Maybe I should get a sign for my office door.

Here’s the video:

