“Maty Fall Diba looked amazing in Etro & Happy Labor Day” links

Senegalese model Maty Fall Diba looked stunning in this Etro gown at the Venice Film Festival. Plus, RCFA has some other Venice looks! [RCFA]
Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy cravings: cupcakes & brownies. [Buzzfeed]
Lebanese expats are raising money for relief efforts. [OMG Blog]
Critics really do not care for Disney’s live-action Mulan. [Pajiba]
A cake version of Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy?? [Dlisted]
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas step out after welcoming baby Willa. [Just Jared]
Jacob Blake speaks from his hospital room. [Towleroad]
Aaron Coleman just sounds like such a massive douche & psycho. [Jezebel]
Amanda Holden looks cute, I guess. [Go Fug Yourself]
It might be Labor Day weekend, but let’s all remember that we're still in the middle of a pandemic. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow the experts. It’ll save lives.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2020
Diba is gorgeous. Man, to look like that for just a day… I’d just twirl all day in front of the mirror in all the dresses I have that no longer fit.
Mulan: the pajiba reviewer expected a lot from a Disney family film. Other critics were not as sociological in their approach.
We have already watched the movie twice in my house. My daughter turned 8 Saturday and we have watched with cousins and friends. I have gotten emotional both times, it is such an empowering story for young women. The sparkle and awe in their faces when mulan beats the boys is so so special. They actually said yesterday…. mom! She is so good for a girl! I said said, no she is good for a boy too….. she is better than everyone! Even little girls are learning to limit achievements for women by placing qualifiers on their success. This movie, I hope, will do a lot of good
ngl idk who she is but WOW she’s gorgeous
ppl like her make me wonder why was I born with this oily acne-prone/prolly rosacea skin lmao
gimme me some of that magic, Diba
Yes she looks amazing
Maty elevates this dress far more than it deserves. She’s gorgeous. Like stunningly so. And the color and metalic threads are amazing on her.
Dresses tied up the front though, I’m not ready for their come back – still too VB Queen of the WAGs era in my mind.
She’s simply stunning. So classy. So striking. So regal. I would love to see her in an Yves St Laurent campaign!
God, she is unreal. She could have worn a sack and we would have stanned it.
i dunno, mulan was pretty great, i thought! i wasnt expecting the -same- -exact- -magic-…and i think thats a better mindset to go in with, that this is another take, not unlike the original folk tale, there are many versions with plenty variation! its also pretty celebratory of elements of chinese cinema, very cool. i was 11 when i saw the original in theaters, and i have no shame in admitting that i wept during both of these films, for different reasons and at different moments (im a big movie crier!) haha. the cast was very enjoyable, the plot was cool, the differences werent offensive or anything (to me!), and it managed balancing fun, light moments with deeper stuff. that was all, for me, quite nice. however…coolest of all, my 7 year-old son seriously enjoyed it, got emotional watching, and gives it two thumbs up. this was his first full length film that he didnt bail or fall asleep to, so that was also really the most special part for me!
Stunning!