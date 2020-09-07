“Maty Fall Diba looked amazing in Etro & Happy Labor Day” links

Senegalese model Maty Fall Diba looked stunning in this Etro gown at the Venice Film Festival. Plus, RCFA has some other Venice looks! [RCFA]

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy cravings: cupcakes & brownies. [Buzzfeed]

Lebanese expats are raising money for relief efforts. [OMG Blog]

Critics really do not care for Disney’s live-action Mulan. [Pajiba]

A cake version of Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy?? [Dlisted]

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas step out after welcoming baby Willa. [Just Jared]

Jacob Blake speaks from his hospital room. [Towleroad]

Aaron Coleman just sounds like such a massive douche & psycho. [Jezebel]

Amanda Holden looks cute, I guess. [Go Fug Yourself]

It might be Labor Day weekend, but let’s all remember that we're still in the middle of a pandemic. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow the experts. It’ll save lives. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2020