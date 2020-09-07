Prince Harry didn’t tell the Queen about the Netflix deal before it was announced

No one has actually explained the mechanics of the Sussexit and the “one year review” process. Not even Finding Freedom really explained it, although they made it sound like it was “death by a thousand paper cuts” for Prince Harry as he negotiated the exit with representatives of Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan had to give up a lot for their freedom, and Finding Freedom also emphasized that while they weren’t looking to burn bridges, but there was a lot of pain and anger. FF also said that the “one year review” was basically a clause insisted upon by the Prince of Wales and the Queen, just so Harry would have an exit route if everything went to hell. But beyond that, Harry and Meghan gave up a lot to be free. Now that they’re free, people seem to still believe that they have to get everything approved by the Queen? No. That’s not the way it works. Still, the headlines about “Harry didn’t tell the Queen about the Netflix deal!” and “The Queen must approve all business deals!“ are being circulated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly didn’t tell the Queen about their big Netflix deal before announcing it, a source has claimed. It has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could rake in up to £75million after signing a mega-bucks deal with the streaming platform. A source told Fabulous that “Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal” and Her Majesty, 94, was told the news by her aides. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have never produced a TV show, will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes in the new partnership. The source added: “Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects – Prince Edwards’ production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few. Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself. But knowing her grandson Harry as she does, the Queen will know there would have been little chance of talking Harry and Meghan out of it.” While the couple may have not informed the Queen about the deal, it has been reported that the Netflix deal will be “examined” by the Palace over its commercial links. An insider today claimed the commercial deal would be “scrutinised” – particularly as the couple were still paying back the £2.4million for refurbishments to Frogmore Cottage.

This is just so idiotic. Harry and Meghan gave up “Sussex Royal.” They gave up their popular Instagram. They gave up their charitable foundation (started when they were still part of the family). They gave up the (albeit limited) “protection” of the Royal Family. Harry gave up his military titles. They can’t use their HRHs. All so they could leave and start a life away from this toxic Windsor drama. And now the little rule-makers insist that the Queen must be informed of every little thing the Sussexes do? Nope. That’s not the deal.

Also: you know how we know this is true and that the Sussexes didn’t inform any of the palaces? Because the news wasn’t leaked. Willileaks would have called up Dan Wootton first thing if Harry had informed anyone.