Did the Sussexes cancel a fundraiser for veterans because of their Netflix deal? No.

So many events have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic. Some events have gone virtual, which is fine, but I think it will be a while before people are actually throwing in-person fundraisers and charity events. Which sucks, because a lot of those charities and foundations actually need to raise money this year especially. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been set to host a fundraiser for injured veterans last week, but of course it was cancelled… because of the pandemic, right? Wrong! “People” are suggesting that the fundraiser was cancelled because of something something the Sussexes’ Netflix deal!

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle faced criticism for canceling a scheduled fundraising event for injured veterans last week, shortly after signing a multiyear media production deal with Netflix just days before, worth over nine figures. The fundraising event was reportedly going to raise at least £1 million for the Invictus Games Foundation. The Invictus Games, created by Harry, is an international multi-sport event, focusing on wounded, injured or sickly armed service members, who participate in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. A story in the Sunday Times said the event was set to be aired on Amazon, which is considered a direct competitor to Netflix, causing a financial conflict. The exclusive content of the Netflix deal includes a docu-series, documentaries, films, scripted shows and children’s programs. There was to be a music and comedy show in California this coming June, that was likely to be held at The Hollywood Bowl. Singers Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran were among those set to make an appearance. An Invictus spokesperson claimed the event was canceled due to the coronavirus and claimed it had nothing to do with the couple’s streaming deal. The 2020 Invictus Games were to be held in April, but were scrapped due to COVID-19, the Daily Mail reported.

[From Page Six]

Does anyone actually believe that Harry and Meghan would cancel a fundraiser FOR VETERANS just because of a streaming-service non-compete clause? Let me tell you something: any entertainment lawyer drawing up those contracts would have a grandfather clause in the Netflix contract for these kinds of things, as in Harry & Meghan would have been able to do an event with Amazon because THAT deal had been made months beforehand. Of course the fundraiser was cancelled because of the pandemic. These people are so stupid.

Also: it looks like Harry complained to the press commission in Britain about this story, which originated in the Times of London. The Sussexes’ lawyers have been issuing statements like: “The true position is that the format of the event was no longer viable in light of COVID 19. These factors were separate to and independent of our client’s deal with Netflix.” Everyone involved with Invictus says the same thing: the event was cancelled because of the damn pandemic, not the damn Netflix deal. Again, this story is soooo stupid.