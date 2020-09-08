Katie Holmes was seen out on a wine-drinking date with chef Emilio Vitolo

People have some very odd theories about Katie Holmes’ love life post-Tom Cruise. Katie left Tom Cruise in 2012 in what seemed (at the time) like a near-military-level withdrawal from hostile territory. Katie learned a lot from the Cruise mess, especially when it came to guarding her privacy. She basically dated Jamie Foxx in almost complete secrecy for years and years. Some people theorized that she wasn’t “allowed” to be seen with Foxx as part of her divorce agreement. I think she just wants to present a bland public persona so people will stay out of her business. Anyway, Katie and Jamie broke up last year. It wasn’t a huge story because most people didn’t even know the state of their relationship before that breakup. Still, I wasn’t expecting Katie to be seen on a very public date in the middle of a pandemic!
You might say “oh, that’s not a date,” but look at her face. That’s totally a date! The dude she’s with is Emilio Vitolo. He’s a New York chef who works at Emilio’s Ballato. They were having wine outdoors at Antique Garage. He’s 33 years old (she’s 41) and he’s a cutie! So is this really happening or are they “just friends” or whatever? Again, judging from the photos alone, this was a real date – look how smiley she is, how flirty she looks. Good for her! She deserves to go out with cute guys and get flirty over wine.
He’s got a “Joseph Gordon Levitt, but Italian” vibe.
Well there’s new pics on the daily mail and she’s sitting on his lap kissing him. They are deffo dating, and he was engaged to someone not long ago. He’s been commenting on Katie’s pics for a while, some of which was when he was still engaged. I’m guessing she’s just having a bit of fun and that makes him perfect since he’s just came out a serious relationship
I’m sure they are dating but her face strikes me as hamming it up for the paps.
Well the second set of pictures were taken by a normal person and sent to Deuxmoi on Instagram and the daily mail reached out to the account to get the person to sell the pics who took them. The TMZ exclusive pics also look like fan photos and not pap pics hence the quality being so poor.
There are new pictures on Daily Mail of them kissing. They are definitely dating. Making out in public like that …she definitely wants people to know she’s happy with her new guy
Sounds/looks like she’s caught up in the excitement of a new relationship/fling/whatever. Good for her. Given that she got together with Jamie after her narrow escape from Scientology I’m not surprised she kept that so quiet (and have seen the theories that he was the one who wanted to avoid any publicity).
Edit – just spotted that the photographer for the cover story on the IG is Terry Richardson. Really??? Who is still giving him work? Ugh.
Well, Emilio first posted those pictures on IG in 2014 so they’re quite old. It doesn’t seem like Richardson is working a lot these days(but I might be wrong unfortunately). I understand that these pictures are a fun memory for him and that he’s posing with his dad in one of them, but I feel like posting them again and proudly tagging Pervy Terry in 2020 is not very appropriate.
Tom ruined this woman…I think young actresses and entermainment celebs should learn some lessons from Katie and Angelina etc…these older hollywood dudes heartthrobs or whatever…these men are damaged beyond repair, meglomaniacs…. go out with them, date them…use them for your advancement like they are using you for your beauty and youth and their advance….learn the ropes, make the connections, build your network but please do not get married to them….even if you end up pregnant…but we full our daughters head with all kind of crap about love and marriage …and they turn out to be women who think their life happuness comes through a man and here we are.
While to do believe she got in over her head with Cruise I also believe she was completely complicit with the game he was playing because she thought he’d make her the next Nicole Kidman.
He looks cute – hope he’s a decent dude and she’s having fun. I think she had a deal with Cruise for sure but I also think she’s paid a big price. She seems to be about protecting her kid these days, so for that, I wish her nothing but success and happiness.
As for the date, I’d be horrified if someone was capturing the goofy faces I make while trying to flirt!! But she looks cute and casual and a new romance is always fun and sweet.