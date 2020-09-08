Padma Lakshmi got ‘really pissed’ at her doctors after her endometriosis surgery

Padma Lakshmi covers the September issue of Women’s Health to promote her new food show, Taste the Nation. I’ve read some great reviews of Taste the Nation, basically calling it a political show with food, and that Padma leans into the politics of the current and historical immigrant experience in America. In the interview, Padma talks about the show, her endometriosis, and how women are usually the family cooks. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On her quarantine Instagram cooking videos: “I’m very fluid with my cooking. I’m not a formally trained chef. But because I’ve been judging people for over a dozen years on television, I was afraid people wouldn’t be down with me doing this kind of ad hoc cooking [in my videos]. I’ll say, ‘Normally we use red onions in this, but I’m using shallots because that’s all I have,’ and I think that’s useful information for viewers.”
On improvising in cooking: “The professional food world is dominated by men. But most of the actual cooking of food in the world is done by women. And we women have always had to make do with whatever we can. We’re a little bit like water—we find our way because we’ve had to.”
On eating upwards of 7,000 to 8,000 calories a day while judging ‘Top Chef’: “Those chefs are cooking to win, so they’re putting in as much lard and butter and salt as they can.”
Her surgery to remove scar tissue from endometriosis: “At first, I was relieved. It wasn’t until a year after the surgery that I started getting really pissed. Like, ‘Wait a minute, I lost a week of my life every month of every year since I was 13 because of this sh-t, and I could have had this operation at 20 rather than 36?’ I’m shocked that a health professional didn’t say, ‘This is weird. Your cramps are above and beyond what they should be.’”
She came up with ‘Taste the Nation’ following the 2016 election: “I was always self-referring to my own immigrant story, and I kind of got sick of talking about myself. I started trying to find and understand the stories of other immigrants, to prove my political points. Taste the Nation is about exploring American food and how it evolves, and using food to get into a community. Because for so many of us in America, other people are deciding our narrative. Other people are telling our story in a more amplified way than we’re able to because we all don’t have access to that megaphone.”
Amplifying BLM: “I can never fully know what it is like to walk in the shoes of another minority, but I can use my own experience as a starting point to offer a platform to those who haven’t had it and most deservedly should. The only good that can come from this period of deep struggle and pain in America is a greater understanding of each other. We need every voice to play a part in making our country more inclusive.”
The part about her surgery hit me hard: “‘I could have had this operation at 20 rather than 36?’ I’m shocked that a health professional didn’t say, ‘This is weird. Your cramps are above and beyond what they should be.’” It’s remarkable how UNremarkable that story has become as more celebrity women talk about their health and healthcare. Nearly every woman has a story about a doctor minimizing their pain, misdiagnosing them or simply being bad at their jobs. And it happens to women consistently, especially about their gynecological needs or reproductive systems. It’s almost like the medical profession has always been tied to men and male-dominated politics, where “being in pain” is seen as simple part of the female experience.
And this: “Because for so many of us in America, other people are deciding our narrative. Other people are telling our story in a more amplified way than we’re able to because we all don’t have access to that megaphone.” See also: the Bon Appetit mess, where white people were running amok and “inventing” other cultures’ recipes and taking credit for it.
Photographed by Tyler Joe for Women’s Health, sent from promotional Women’s Health email.
Padma telling real truths here! I’m with you my endo sisters.
Same. Luckily my dear daughter was diagnosed at 15 ( diagnostic laparoscopy), and while still having some trouble, she at least knows that her pain and associated symptoms are real, and that there are treatments that can offer relief.
I wish my sister and I had that opportunity.
Amen! I was 42 when I was finally diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis. Apparently my uterus is matted down and immobile. Ugh
I don’t particularly like Padma but I’m loving everything she’s saying here. Also, I never realized before how articulate she is. I’m looking forward to checking out her new show.
I don’t know about endometriosis but I love Padma and am very happy to hear about her new show.
Have you caught the immigrant community cooking show on PBS hosted by Marcus Samuelson, the Ethiopian chef who grew up in Sweden? Great show and making a real contribution to the national conversation about the benefits of welcoming immigrants to the United States.
So true and sad about the doctors not listening. It took an older me to finally stand up and say this is right, and to advocate for myself. I had a niece who had to undergo a 5 hour surgery for scar tissue due to endometriosis. She ended up with a hysterectomy too. All after years of the doctors not believing how much pain she was in.
Read women’s stories, listen to their folklore, highlight their deftness at seamlessly navigating our societies. Not every woman is promoting feminism or equality, many times women are upholding patriarchal norms (FGM, dowries, youth marriage, shame around sexual freedom, child rearing techniques etc) BUT the struggle is still there. And its a struggle all women face, whether it be getting a competent doctor or being classed as a competent chef.
I love her show. It’s perfect timing all the way around. I’m always telling my boys who to thank for what’s thought of as American food. Most of our dishes originated from other countries. Hopefully the people who truly need this information are watching. Imagine renaming your creation to hot dog in order to stay alive and in business.
I love Taste the Nation. It’s a great slice of American life. It truly highlights how the food we eat is so rooted in immigration. It also showcases how a lot of food was Americanized but chefs are reclaiming the original recipes and cooking styles.
Love Padma!!!! Been a longtime fan of Top Chef. Was so excited to hear she was launching new show. Love it, too!! I can’t “watch” politics – I read plenty of it probably too much for my health – but can’t watch or listen to even a minute of it. The show’s political commentary is sandwiched inside of “stories” – people just talking – and it really humanizes it allowing me to appreciate the solidarity I feel with her and others views but not feel so jazzed up or frustrated/angry with the opposition, so to speak. Saddened by lack of enlightenment but not wanting to break the TV.
Doctors ignoring women’s pain is REAL and kills. Even a wealthy person like Padma can be affected. More so for women of color or Black women.
Even my mother, who’s white, told me of doctors giving her such painful vaginal swabs that she just stopped going. That’s so sad to me.