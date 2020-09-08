Gabrielle Union talks wearing natural hair for the first time in a photoshoot

Gabrielle Union has been a hair acceptance advocate for quite some time. She recently did a PSA for the Crown Act, spoke about having black hair care and makeup professionals on sets and about teaching her daughters black hair love. She has even rebooted her hair care line for coily, kinky, and curly hair textures.
Union covers the Women’s Health October issue and she recently took to her Instagram sharing a video clip of herself behind the scenes at the photo shoot sans makeup or a wig. She says that it was a freeing experience to shoot a cover for the first time with her *gasp* natural hair. Here are a few quotes via People:
“These are #bts pics from my @womenshealthmag shoot. It was the 1st time feeling truly like myself in front of the camera. The me that my loved ones see everyday,” Union captioned the photos.
“The me that fights daily for my peace and the peace of others. The imperfect warrior thats lost more battles than I’ve won, but still keeps on fighting. At this grown ass age, I feel like I’m finally ME,” she continued. “And I can breathe. And as long as I have breath, my ass can keep fighting. @flawlessbygu got me rocking my own curls and feeling like a #flawlessbeauties 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”
Fans couldn’t be happier to see Union proudly showing off her natural, textured coils. “Being your true authentic self is where true beauty lies! #Truebeauty 🔥💯,” one person commented.
[From People]
I am here for how Gabrielle has been embracing herself fully. This can be such an inspiration for those on the fence about their natural hair. There are women who want to embrace their hair, but have years of ‘bad hair’ messaging to deprogram. Let’s face it BIPOC have been told for centuries that our hair is bad and unacceptable.
Granted, Gabrielle is stunning no matter what she does, but being labeled the beautiful one means it would take just as much courage to take the mask completely off. I have been following her on social media and enjoy how candid she has been not only about racism in Hollywood but anti-blackness in all its forms. I truly enjoy how real she is about her struggles with radical self acceptance and self-love. For someone who seemingly has it all, she is not afraid to be vulnerable and authentic and I’ll always celebrate that.
She is awesome. Her family is lucky to have her.
Love her natural hair. And their daughter is so Dwayne’s mini me.
Probably it’s offtopic, but I recently read an article about how all the skin treatments cosmetics and medical are tought for white people: as a latina I have always been told my skin doesn’t need too much protection, because you know “you are not white you are stronger”, but now I see how even doctors are not trained to treat my kind of skin correctly.
And natural hair is beautiful!
@ Eleanor, we need to talk about it!! Our skin is skin and can burn and be negatively affected by the sun! I had a dermatologist in Omaha, NE tell me she didn’t know how to address my skin needs because I’m black. I left with nothing, no recommendations, no products, no hope. Clearly white skin is all they study in school.
I think it was Naomi Campbell that once said people were amazed by the fact that she can sunbathe like everyone else…and become darker.
I have been adopted by an Italian family, and when I was a kid my mum wanted to protect my skin (it was the 80′s) and tried all the “normal” sunscreen, but I had bad reactions all the time, she took me to a doctor who told her my skin was more resistant (seriously? WTH?) and I DIDN’T NEED any protection!!!!
It took me a long time to accept my hair as is.
Now, whenever people think they need to comment – without me asking them for their opinion on anything, I just say “I can’t change the way my hair grows out of my head”.
I’ve always thought she was a beautiful woman, but the more I read about her and her family, the more I realize that beauty also comes from within. I think she’s an amazing wife, mother and activist and I am here for it!