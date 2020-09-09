Fall makeup trends to try, including eyes that pop and lots of liner



Fall is upon us and it is my absolute favorite season for many reasons, namely decorations and dark vampy makeup. The fall makeup trends do not disappoint and I have scanned the interwebs to find trends that you can recreate in your every day life.

Of course trends are determined in autumn/winter runway shows shown in spring. You may ask, if we are wearing masks, what’s the point? Well there are several trends this season that bring the focus up to your eyes. Here are six of my favorite fall makeup trends via Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan:

1. Easy glow

I am all about dewy glowy skin. I know for the longest time the trend was matte but there is nothing like skin that looks like it was just born. I know oily skin folks have been taught the last two decades to destroy the shine, but I am here to tell you don’t dull your shine for anyone. Dewy skin is a sure sign that you are taking care of your body and your skin is being nourished properly. It also makes you look youthful. Use highlighter elixirs to mix with your foundation like L’Oreal’s Lumi Glow drops, glow skin elixirs like Becca’s Skin Love Glow Elixir Serum for Women , glow primers like NYX’s Hydra Touch Oil Primer or highlighters in general to achieve this look.

2. Over liner

This trend is a throwback to the sixties mod makeup where you draw a line over your crease and wing it out or over your inner crease. The updated version is more fun and punchy because you can use any color you want instead of just black. For a colorful iteration of this trend you can use transfer proof color liner or eye shadow. If you use an eye shadow make sure to use a eye primer like Milani’s Eye Shadow Primer and if you want to use black, try using a liquid liner.

3. Extra liner or negative space liner

This is probably one of my favorite trends. It is also a throw back to the 60s ala Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot. Back in my makeup days we called it the connected cat-eye. You first have to draw out your winged liner. Next do a bottom lash line, smudge it out with a pencil brush, and connect it to the top winged liner using a cream pencil liner that glides on. I also like doing this trend with dark colored gel liners or cream pencil liner in a deep green, dark eggplant purple or navy blue. If you have fairer skin use charcoal gray or chocolate browns instead. This look makes your eyes smolder. Make sure to pile on the mascara and pair it with a nude or red lip.

4. Structure eyebrows

Gone are the over plucked eyebrow days where we were all looking perpetually surprised on the streets. The beautiful brows of the likes of Kaia Gerber are here to stay. If you still have your bushy full eyebrows left, you are in luck. The way to achieve this look is to use a brow gel like L’Oreal Paris Unbelieva-Brow to brush up the hairs of your brows after you have filled them in with a brow liner, pomade or shadow. I personally love full eyebrows but I have to fake mine as I inherited my grandmother’s non-existent eyebrows.

5. Bold red lips

Ok here is where we get into the, “I am doing this for me in the time of COVID,” trend. Because in all honesty, no one except family, friends, and social media followers will see you wearing bright red lips as we MUST wear masks when we go out in public and that is ok. Get friendly with your camera or cell-phone and get to snapping. I am a huge cheerleader for a bold red lip, a classic trend that should never go out of style. Not to mention it makes a woman feel POWERFUL and dare I say SEXY? When I was a makeup artist, I worked hard to get Black and Asian women in particular to try a red lip at least once. Once they got it on, they loved it. Also I like to put to rest the myth that dark skinned women can’t wear red lips. This is untrue! No matter how fair or dark skinned you are, there is a red lip for you. My two favorite go to red lipsticks are Ruby Woo by M.A.C. Cosmetics (it literally works for EVERYBODY) and Wet N Wild’s Megalast Liquid Catsuit in Missy and Fierce which also works for every skin tone AND it is only $2.09! You’re welcome.

6. Dark vampy lips

This trend is sometimes called GOTH but it has been around since the flapper era. It is an amazing look for fall if you are up for pulling it off. Dark colors like bourdeaux, bugundy, chocolate browns or purples are a great way to go. Try Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink in Mocha Inventor or Sugar Cosmetics Its A-Pout Time lipstick in Burgundy Red. My other favorite is M.A.C. Cyber with a Nightmoth lip liner.

Let us know if you try any of these trends or what your favorite trends and products are for the fall!