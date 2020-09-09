Selena Gomez: ‘Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care’

Selena Gomez, a Latinx Disney princess in her own right, has been making the rounds to promote her new makeup line Rare Beauty. It’s been getting a lot of great reviews from the beauty community.
Selena recently did a collaboration video with popular influencer Nikkie Tutorials. They had a girly chat while trying out Selena’s new product line. In the video, Selena gets really personal about her dating life in quarantine and how “all of her exes think she’s crazy.” Here is more from the conversation, via Just Jared”
“It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine,” she said while doing her makeup in the clip, adding that it’s “not an invitation” for anyone to ask her out.
“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff…and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she continued.
She also supplied rare commentary on her ex-boyfriends, saying: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy…I don’t care.”
I am in the age group that was too old to grow up with Selena on Disney and I really didn’t pay much attention to her until recently. Watching her on this video just made me fall in love with my Texas sister. I love that her voice is super deep and raspy. She is just so cute but you can also tell mama don’t take no sh*t.
I enjoyed her camaraderie with Nikkie as well. She said at some point that she thinks she likes Nikkie. It was a cute, uplifting video and gave many people who are not familiar with Selena a person a glimpse into her personality.
As far as her exes thinking she’s crazy, many men call independent, not easily controlled women crazy. I’ve been called crazy several times in my dating life. It is a word some men throw around to gaslight strong women. So don’t feel bad Selena, keep it moving and find a man who not only loves your quirks but also who celebrates that strong independent spirit.
Here is the video of Selena Gomez with Nikkie Tutorials:
the crazy making crap men DO make partners/people react then they call you crazy. as old as time this ish. ugh.
Every time I hear a man say his ex is crazy, I do a huge involuntary internal eye roll. Sometimes, the ex is crazy, but sometimes, the guy is just an a**. Usually, an hour or so will let you know which is which.
Yeah, her exes are not great themselves. Both The Weeknd and Justin Bieber have clearly had their own mental health issues, so dismissing her as crazy is really unfortunate.
One of my guy friends told me his ex was crazy. My follow up question was “What did you do?”. He laughed. Men often call women crazy for reacting in very normal ways to their behaviour/actions. If we were to do the very same things, their response would be either calling us sl*ts and other derogatory terms and, in worse cases, assault or murder (I feel the need to add the customary #NotAllMen before the #NotAllPeople crowd arrive)
While crazy is a sad word to use, and her exes certainly have their own issues, she’s fairly open about having bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety – which can be pretty dang challenging depending on how she may manage those things. Considering she’s had a couple rehab experiences, plus the struggle of dealing with lupus, on top of all that – I can understand that she might have not always been the easiest partner.
No shame though – I’ve suffered from depression and anxiety my whole life. I know that at times it is challenging to my partner while it is also challenging to me.
That’s the spirit, girl. Who cares what they think? And considering Bieber is one of her exes, it’s not really worth thinking about his opinion.
Back when I was dating I would ask men why their last relationship ended, if they said “she was just crazy”, it was a huge red flag to me. I cannot stand that line, and it’s usually a sign that the man can’t take responsibility for his own faults or flaws in relationships if he puts all the blame on the other person. I’ve been called crazy a few times as well, but of course those people don’t mention the things they did to drive me “crazy”, like lying, cheating, drinking themselves into oblivion, or emotionally abusing me.
We have to stop playing into that bullshit. Make people take responsibility for their part, and if they don’t just run away as fast as you can.
Yes! One of the things I really liked when I started dating my (now) husband is that he was still friendly with his exes & never once called them “crazy” or badmouthed them. Three of them made it to our wedding, we hosted 1 of them at our house for a weekend & we attended the out-of-state wedding of another. In each case, I could see why the relationships ultimately didn’t work, but they are lovely, smart women we’re happy to call friends. And it was a signal early on that my husband was a good guy who respected the women he’d had relationships with.
Selena seems to be in a much better place than she used to be. Of course you can never really know as an outsider, but she seems content and I’m happy for her.
Her makeup launch was weird — I feel like I saw zero buildup to it. One day it was just out and some SNL actor was talking about it, lol. First I’d heard of it!
I’m a touch too old to have ‘grown up’ with her, but I’ve always paid attention to the Disney set since they seem to confidently churn out each generation’s top performers. Like Demi Lovato, Selena seems to have done a good job evolving past it, but for Selena specifically I’ve really grown to love her music output. Maybe not every song is good, but certainly her last several albums have had a bunch of songs I have just continued to rock. Good for her and her production team. I also appreciate that she’s a white-passing Latina who is starting to lean into her ancestry a little more, f*cking finally!!!
I hope her line does well! I never would have taken her for a makeup mogul, mostly because she doesn’t have a versatile face that can carry off many different looks – she’s beautiful, but the baby face can’t take as much as some others. Has anyone heard about the accusations that Rare is ripping off Fenty?
Oh I haven’t heard that! I don’t see how Rare is ripping off Fenty?
Rare is a smaller launch, with some standouts being the matte lip colours. Most of her products seem matte or low gloss, the foundation is dewy it looks like. IMO Fenty is all about gloss and shine, and the product range is different.
I really want to try the lip colours but I don’t want to drop close to $30 on a product that can’t be seen without a mask. She does have some lovely reds and deeps for a tie in with the fall trends post.
Ever since I saw her in an interview several years ago, I truly like her. She’s more intelligent than some ppl give her credit for and I think she’s down-to-earth and kind. I also like the tone colour of her singing voice and songs like “Back to You” and “Wolves” are just really good. I’m happy for her that she’s doing well!
I have spent the past three years defending my thirty year career as a nurse in the face of an abusive, powerful man calling me crazy. I am not crazy but losing my career and taking a $600 cut in my future pension payments has certainly caused depression and anxiety as a result, not as a cause.
I have a list of experienced health professionals who have been targeted and destroyed psychologically by that same doctor but my efforts to hold him accountable are met with shrugs. He is a doctor, after all.
There are no emoticons to reflect the rage, betrayal and grief I have been caused by some asshole calling me crazy.