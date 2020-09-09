Jaime King’s estranged husband says she cleaned out all of their joint bank accounts

In May of this year, Jaime King filed for divorce from her husband Kyle Newman. They have two children, James and Leo, and it looked like Kyle had taken the boys to Pennsylvania in the early days of the pandemic, and that Kyle was raising their sons as a single parent. Jaime accused Kyle of financial abuse and she got a temporary restraining order in LA, which (again) was weird because he had been in Pennsylvania for months at that point. Days later, Kyle counterfiled and spilled all: he claimed that Jaime was and is an addict, and her long-running substance abuse meant that she was incapable of caring for their sons, and it had been like that from the start. Well, sh-t has gotten even worse:
Getting messy. Jaime King’s estranged husband, Kyle Newman, claimed she cleaned out their joint bank accounts and pushed him out of their family home amid their divorce. According to court documents filed on September 2, Newman, 44, alleged that the Hart of Dixie actress, 41, “emptied and closed” the pair’s joint bank accounts, “leaving Kyle with minimal access to funds.” In the docs obtained by Us Weekly, Newman requested his estranged wife pay for his legal fees, claiming that his role as a stay-at-home father to their two sons, James, 6, and Leo, 5, makes it hard to pay the $150,000 in costs that he’s already incurred. The docs asked for repayment to the lawyers representing Newman, totaling $70,000.
Newman also claimed that the Transformers: Power of the Primes alum “excluded him from the family residence” and has prolonged their legal fight, which has led to more legal fees. Us confirmed in May that King filed for divorce from Newman after 13 years of marriage, and although the pair allegedly tried to settle the matter beginning in June, a resolution was not reached. Instead, Newman said that King returned to work and left for Canada to film a new season of Black Summer, leaving him with the kids and “without support [and] without access to community funds.”
The filing alleged that the Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana author is “without access to the family residence” which contains his personal belongings. “I continued to be left without the funds necessary to pay for my attorneys, including funds to proceed with preparing and filing requests for support and custody,” he alleged. Newman pointed to King’s past substance abuse issues and his role as primary caregiver to their boys in the docs as the main reasons for his need for financial reimbursement.
“Since the children’s birth‚ Jaime has rarely been alone with the children,” Newman claimed in the docs. “I do not recall her ever taking them anywhere by herself- there has always a nanny, godparent‚ someone to supervise and help her.” He continued: “By 2015, it became evident to me that Jaime was not capable of taking care of the children — she simply did not have the faculties or ability to take care of them given her substance abuse issues.”
The New Jersey native noted that he “reorganized” his life to care for the kids because of “Jaime’s addiction problems.” Although he is a writer, he claimed that he “could not accept jobs which required me to leave town” so he is now “entirely reliant on Jaime for support of myself and the children.” He concluded that King’s decision to close their accounts has left him “in financially dire straits.”
Usually it’s the men cleaning out the joint bank accounts in a divorce. This sh-t got crazy-messy from the word go, and I have to say… I kind of believe Kyle’s side of things, although I’m open to the possibility that theirs was a massively dysfunctional relationship and he was possibly emotionally abusing her (and maybe financially abusing her too). I also think it’s extremely worrisome that Jaime would empty bank accounts if she’s still dealing with a drug addiction – meaning, is that money already gone? If Kyle is telling the truth about everything, then this is going to be a prolonged legal battle over finances and custody and it’s going to leave them both broke.
I thought she’d overcome all of her past issues.
I believe Kyle’s side and also, yes, he was restricting her access to funds and lashing out at her. Poor kids.
To an addict, certain things – like cutting them off or telling them the truth – can be construed as “abusive” when to others, it’s just tough love or taking care of yourself. It sounds to me like her husband had no good options here, so he just choose to take care of the kids. Which of course in the long term is the best choice.
Yeah, I was called controlling and judgmental when I wouldn’t let my addict family member use my car while drunk.
The thing is, I WAS controlling. I was scared and frustrated and just didn’t have the tools to deal. It was a terrible situation all around, and it took me way to long to realize that I wasn’t doing anyone any favors by trying to force sobriety on someone who didn’t want it.
This is just really sad for their kids in so many ways. If she truly has never been able to be alone with them because of her issues, that’s awful. I don’t really want to take sides because who knows what the situation is — they could both be toxic in their own ways for all we know. Good for Kyle for taking the kids out of a bad situation if that’s the case, though.
Well she just screwed herself with the judge. I know of no family court judge who takes kindly to shenanigans like these – mostly because it makes their jobs harder. Even IF she thinks she had a good reason for taking the money, that money belonged to both of them and leaving it alone was the best choice.
Maybe the financial abuse she alleged was him restricting things so she couldn’t blow it all on drugs… who knows
Poor kids.
1. I didn’t know Jaime married a D&D guy. 2. Sounds like he thought she would be able to get over her addiction problems, but she hasn’t. Addiction is such a terrible mess for everyone involved. It makes me really sad.
Given her history of addiction and her alleged relapse, I’m wondering if what she’s calling financial abuse is actually just him restricting her access to funds she can use to buy drugs? If I were married to a person with a serious addiction, I would be concerned about them blowing all our money on drugs.
Art and Arcana is a really cool book.
That’s all I have.
Isn’t Taylor Swift really close to Jaime King, and godmother to one of her children? I wonder what her thoughts on all of this are.
Jaime used to sing Taylor’s praises all the time and has completely stopped talking about her, so I’m wondering if Taylor is someone who tried to help her/sided with Kyle on this.
This is a sad situation, especially for their children. I’m leaning towards his version, especially seeing that he really hasn’t worked much in the past few years and has been taking care of the kids solo for months. If Jaime is struggling with substances, I hope she gets help, and that they can resolve this more peacefully. Only the lawyers win when it’s this ugly.
I believe she has addiction problems. She gets very, very thin sometimes (suggesting her addiction is more intense) and she has seemed drunk on camera more than once. Who knows for sure, of course. But to me, the fact that she had a heroin addiction in her teens makes it all the more likely that she is struggling with it now.